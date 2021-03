My manager's a she



Yeah those extra hours have been wonderful, even just little things like being able to have tea at 6pm instead of 8pm and actually feeling like I have an evening. And, of course, being able to get up at 08:15 instead of 06:30.



I will say that my workload is ridiculous at the moment, due to me being a) very good and very efficient and b) being too nice. I'm doing the job of two departments following redundancies made back in the summer, all for the same pay as when I joined the company back in 2018. The fella who was made redundant, I'm basically taking over his job whilst still doing my contracted job role - he used to be paid over 30 grand, and I'm paid just under 17 grand.



While I'm having a rant, the two women who are still working from home both have partners who earn shitloads of money and this job is just for shits and giggles to them. Which makes it doubly annoying that I'm spending money on commuting whilst they sit at home.



Feel for you. I remember a long time ago when I was working for a company running a mailing machine as an assistant. The main fella was on 35k and I was on 14k. They ditched him and promoted me to 16.5k to do his job myself. Then they'd get all tetchy that I wasn't as good. Gone from 2 of us working together to just me, all so they could save 32.5kEdit: I eventually got fired. But I was actually fairly happy with that outcome as I walked out of there for the last time. Should have just quit. Taught me a lesson.