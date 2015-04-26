My girlfriend's place has told them they'll be returning in the summer but only 2 days a week in and 3 at home and that will never change. The days of people going full time in offices look likely to be over. I wonder if covid just escalated this and that society was always heading this way.
for some places yes, what the pandemic has shown is that people can be as productive at home as they could in the office, what it is meaning for our company is in addition to allowing home working, they will also allow people to 'flex' their working hours to suit themselves.
If someone wants to work 11-7 instead of 9-5 or someone wants to work 6-2, they will be able to do that.
Qwithout the pandemic showing companies that staff can still be productive when not under strict office conditions then I doubt it would have happened.
I suspect that the government will do something to encourage people back to the office though as the hedge funds that own vast swathes of real estate won't allow them to keep the offices closed.
I imagine there will be an attempt at some tax disadvantages to working from home at some point in the future