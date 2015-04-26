If your manager had any brains he would let go or give warning to those not pulling their weight and realise how much more productive everyone else most likely is. 10 hours more personal time per week goes miles for mental health. Then he can save a fortune halving the office size for post-pandemic life. I like to think many will opt for the hybrid approach for certain lines of work, it makes sense now and most people should see that.



I've worked from home for 4 years now with the odd small period in London. It's nice to break things up but I couldn't imagine commuting 5 days a week again.



My manager's a sheYeah those extra hours have been wonderful, even just little things like being able to have tea at 6pm instead of 8pm and actually feeling like I have an evening. And, of course, being able to get up at 08:15 instead of 06:30.I will say that my workload is ridiculous at the moment, due to me being a) very good and very efficient and b) being too nice. I'm doing the job of two departments following redundancies made back in the summer, all for the same pay as when I joined the company back in 2018. The fella who was made redundant, I'm basically taking over his job whilst still doing my contracted job role - he used to be paid over £30 grand, and I'm paid just under £17 grand.While I'm having a rant, the two women who are still working from home both have partners who earn shitloads of money and this job is just for shits and giggles to them. Which makes it doubly annoying that I'm spending money on commuting whilst they sit at home.