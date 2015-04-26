Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 53662 times)

Online RainbowFlick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1200 on: March 20, 2021, 12:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on March 20, 2021, 12:45:27 pm
The day after the 2019 GE I went to work not feeling particularly happy. When I walked into the office, my colleague had put photos of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson all over my desk and kept winding me up until I burst into tears and my manager sent me home. I cant wait to go back full time.

Dear God, feel terrible for you. I would not have the self-discipline to not be retaliating on that with something far more petty. I'm lucky that they'll have permanent WFH for us now.

One of the law partners at my previous job (a very posh white Oxford grad) paraded around wearing a UKIP tie during Brexit referendum and after the result and then also would wear a MAGA hat when Trump was elected. Nobody questioned it at all other than me (just a lowly trainee), who was swiftly told he was just "trying to get a reaction" lol.

My world is so far removed from the people-at-work's world I'm OK giving them a wide berth.
YNWA.

Offline redbyrdz

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1201 on: March 20, 2021, 01:51:21 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 20, 2021, 12:26:19 pm
Honestly, I still love WFH. The only annoying gripe is everyone constantly wanting video calls at all times. Prior to lockdown I rarely had any meetings, at all, but now have days of just being invited to pointless calls. I genuinely think a few people just book meetings now for some social interaction.

I also managed to get away from talking about 'political' type things like Harry/Meghan without having my head completely cave-in at ridiculous opinions. Sadly somehow it ended up in conversation on a team call yesterday and it felt like people were reading Daily Mail headlines at me whilst I just sat silently with my blood boiling. How and why I'm meant to be missing that environment I'll never know.


Same here. Work is both much more relaxed and efficient from home. I do really have an on-site job though, so will be going back full time soon.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1202 on: March 20, 2021, 02:34:38 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 20, 2021, 12:57:30 pm
Dear God, feel terrible for you. I would not have the self-discipline to not be retaliating on that with something far more petty. I'm lucky that they'll have permanent WFH for us now.

One of the law partners at my previous job (a very posh white Oxford grad) paraded around wearing a UKIP tie during Brexit referendum and after the result and then also would wear a MAGA hat when Trump was elected. Nobody questioned it at all other than me (just a lowly trainee), who was swiftly told he was just "trying to get a reaction" lol.

My world is so far removed from the people-at-work's world I'm OK giving them a wide berth.
I did miss the chance to be unbearable when we won the title.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Fromola

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1203 on: March 20, 2021, 03:29:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 20, 2021, 12:26:19 pm
Honestly, I still love WFH. The only annoying gripe is everyone constantly wanting video calls at all times. Prior to lockdown I rarely had any meetings, at all, but now have days of just being invited to pointless calls. I genuinely think a few people just book meetings now for some social interaction.

I also managed to get away from talking about 'political' type things like Harry/Meghan without having my head completely cave-in at ridiculous opinions. Sadly somehow it ended up in conversation on a team call yesterday and it felt like people were reading Daily Mail headlines at me whilst I just sat silently with my blood boiling. How and why I'm meant to be missing that environment I'll never know.

The only good thing about working in an office is the pub on a Friday afternoon.

I like working from home but it's been a struggle since Christmas. It's more the fact that i've been stuck in the house 23 hours a day for a year pretty much, with a brief respite last summer.

Finishing work on a Friday and going to the pub, or going out for the day on a Saturday etc is a key part of the week normally. I'm just sick of the same four walls and the office would actually be a welcome change at the moment (which would last about 5 minutes) but in normal times i'd prefer working from home.

When it comes to working in an open plan office the old adage of 'hell is other people' often rings true.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1204 on: March 20, 2021, 05:10:25 pm »
Does anyone know when we should be able to go into the office when it's non essential? I mean date on roadmap , rather than boss agreement.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1205 on: March 20, 2021, 06:14:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 20, 2021, 02:34:38 pm
I did miss the chance to be unbearable when we won the title.

Office full of Mancs missed out on me being their worst nightmare :no
Offline afc turkish

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1206 on: March 20, 2021, 06:17:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 20, 2021, 06:14:54 pm
Office full of Mancs missed out on me being their worst nightmare :no

Yes, but you walked around the manse with a huge, shit-eating grin for weeks, I'm relatively sure...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline redan

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1207 on: March 20, 2021, 06:25:04 pm »
I have a job where I have to go into the office once a week but Ive found myself going in 2 or even 3 times more recently. Some might say thats reckless on my behalf but as someone who lives on their own Ive found this winter lockdown incredibly tough and the days in the office really help. Theres only 3 or 4 others on a floor which usually caters for 60 so its not as if Im close to others but just the change in environment and even the drive into work are reliefs
Online rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1208 on: March 20, 2021, 06:34:51 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 20, 2021, 06:17:43 pm
Yes, but you walked around the manse with a huge, shit-eating grin for weeks, I'm relatively sure...

Oh aye.

Sister in law is getting married to a Manc who is a Liverpool supporter, we watched the 2019 Final together in Florida. The wedding is 29th May. That's going to be fun if we make it to Istanbul ;D
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1209 on: March 20, 2021, 08:57:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 20, 2021, 02:34:38 pm
I did miss the chance to be unbearable when we won the title.

I made sure to @channel on Slack so all 150 people saw a picture of Trent carrying the trophy, then pinned it, for posterity. My only team contribution in the year  ;D
YNWA.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1210 on: March 20, 2021, 09:00:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 20, 2021, 05:10:25 pm
Does anyone know when we should be able to go into the office when it's non essential? I mean date on roadmap , rather than boss agreement.

If I remember right the suggestion was the "stay home" slogan will change at the end of this month (assuming things are going well enough) which would mean non-essential jobs could return to their workplaces. Our office is opening 10% of capacity at that point just for people who simply can't WFH for whatever reason or the security and IT types.

I'd imagine a lot of businesses and employees will be more cautious though so will be a lot longer I reckon.
YNWA.

Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1211 on: March 20, 2021, 09:04:44 pm »
Thanks rainbow. Might have to mosey down to the shared office space in town.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online El Denzel Pepito

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1212 on: Yesterday at 11:19:28 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 20, 2021, 09:00:49 pm
If I remember right the suggestion was the "stay home" slogan will change at the end of this month (assuming things are going well enough) which would mean non-essential jobs could return to their workplaces. Our office is opening 10% of capacity at that point just for people who simply can't WFH for whatever reason or the security and IT types.

I'd imagine a lot of businesses and employees will be more cautious though so will be a lot longer I reckon.

The Stay at Home messaging is changing because they're allowing people to meet outdoors in groups of up to six/two households. The WFH guidance is remaining the same until 21 June however so I imagine a lot of people will go back into the office then.

https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/news/work-from-home-guidance-to-remain-until-june-at-least/5107534.article

I thought I would be ushered in as soon as possible but pleasantly surprised to see it seems we're aiming for the 21st too.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1213 on: Yesterday at 03:06:24 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 11:19:28 am
The Stay at Home messaging is changing because they're allowing people to meet outdoors in groups of up to six/two households. The WFH guidance is remaining the same until 21 June however so I imagine a lot of people will go back into the office then.

https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/news/work-from-home-guidance-to-remain-until-june-at-least/5107534.article

I thought I would be ushered in as soon as possible but pleasantly surprised to see it seems we're aiming for the 21st too.

Our offices seem to be aiming for 21st June as well, although on a half-capacity hot-desking model to begin with (not quite sure why since things should be "back to normal" then but there we are) - I am absolutely dreading going back already, even on a part-week basis. Just cannot be arsed with them all after a year away from it.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1214 on: Yesterday at 03:39:03 pm »
Returning to the office hasn't even been mentioned since the latest lockdown. The company is loving having staff at home, as the majority are still doing the work and the income figures are still there. I'll be happy with no more than 2 days a week in the office, but whatever happens I'm going semi retired and just driving a truck in 5 years.
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1215 on: Yesterday at 05:44:52 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 03:06:24 pm
Our offices seem to be aiming for 21st June as well, although on a half-capacity hot-desking model to begin with (not quite sure why since things should be "back to normal" then but there we are) - I am absolutely dreading going back already, even on a part-week basis. Just cannot be arsed with them all after a year away from it.
Ours too are looking at a similar thing in June depending on the guidance at the time - no firm decision has been made yet , but people can continue to work from home 5 days a week if they choose to or be flexible and attend an office 3 days a week if they wish.  What my company is being clear about, however, is the days of a 9-5, 5 days a week in the office is gone and will not be returning
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1216 on: Yesterday at 05:49:22 pm »
My girlfriend's place has told them they'll be returning in the summer but only 2 days a week in and 3 at home and that will never change. The days of people going full time in offices look likely to be over. I wonder if covid just escalated this and that society was always heading this way.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1217 on: Yesterday at 06:11:55 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:49:22 pm
My girlfriend's place has told them they'll be returning in the summer but only 2 days a week in and 3 at home and that will never change. The days of people going full time in offices look likely to be over. I wonder if covid just escalated this and that society was always heading this way.

I think this was always going to be the case. I've thought for years it's a likely way of hitting climate targets (less need for giant office towers equals less heat/electricity; less commuting produces fewer emissions)... the drive will be towards more energy efficient homes (it's already on its way)... i'd also anticipate that in a non-pandemic situation, restaurants and cafes would thrive, people less likely to take a lunch if only going in 2 days, or people will do some work at a local cafe
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1218 on: Today at 12:21:44 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:49:22 pm
My girlfriend's place has told them they'll be returning in the summer but only 2 days a week in and 3 at home and that will never change. The days of people going full time in offices look likely to be over. I wonder if covid just escalated this and that society was always heading this way.
for some places yes, what the pandemic has shown is that people can be as productive at home as they could in the office, what it is meaning for our company is in addition to allowing home working, they will also allow people to 'flex' their working hours to suit themselves.

If someone wants to work 11-7 instead of 9-5 or someone  wants to work 6-2, they will be able to do that.

Qwithout the pandemic showing companies that staff can still be productive when not under strict office conditions then I doubt it would have happened.

I suspect that the government will do something to encourage people back to the office though as the hedge funds that own vast swathes of real estate won't allow them to keep the offices closed.

I imagine there will be an attempt at some tax disadvantages to working from home at some point in the future
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1219 on: Today at 07:12:23 am »
It's inevitable that people will get caught taking the piss while working from home , and poorer managers will use that to drag people back to the office.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1220 on: Today at 07:23:22 am »
Got my son back with me today and for the rest of the week. A few positive cases at his school and a couple of new ones in his class over the weekend. Fun while it lasted!
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1221 on: Today at 09:03:25 am »
Never mind. Two week Easter hols too 😀
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1222 on: Today at 09:09:04 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:03:25 am
Never mind. Two week Easter hols too 😀

Yay! Ah well, a long weekend at least!

Apparently a girl in his class had a sleepover with 6 others at the weekend and then tested positive. Fucks sake!
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1223 on: Today at 09:27:02 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:12:23 am
It's inevitable that people will get caught taking the piss while working from home , and poorer managers will use that to drag people back to the office.

People are ripping the piss at our place, there's two people in particular that you can never reach on the phone because they're always away from their computers doing fuck knows what. They're the two that are still allowed at home five days a week whilst I have to come in two days - regardless, our Manager is constantly making a song and dance about how she "can't wait for everyone to be back in the office" so it'll be back to normal soon enough and I'll be wasting 10 hours a week commuting.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1224 on: Today at 09:32:18 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:12:23 am
It's inevitable that people will get caught taking the piss while working from home , and poorer managers will use that to drag people back to the office.
At one of my mates workplace the manager had noticed that a lady had done fuck all one Friday and he asked her about it on Monday. Her response was that the internet was down so she couldn't do anything.

I know it's tempting to slack off at home but some people take the piss. It actually resulted in everyone being called back into the office, just because of  her stupidity.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1225 on: Today at 09:49:43 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:27:02 am
People are ripping the piss at our place, there's two people in particular that you can never reach on the phone because they're always away from their computers doing fuck knows what. They're the two that are still allowed at home five days a week whilst I have to come in two days - regardless, our Manager is constantly making a song and dance about how she "can't wait for everyone to be back in the office" so it'll be back to normal soon enough and I'll be wasting 10 hours a week commuting.

If your manager had any brains he would let go or give warning to those not pulling their weight and realise how much more productive everyone else most likely is. 10 hours more personal time per week goes miles for mental health. Then he can save a fortune halving the office size for post-pandemic life. I like to think many will opt for the hybrid approach for certain lines of work, it makes sense now and most people should see that.

I've worked from home for 4 years now with the odd small period in London. It's nice to break things up but I couldn't imagine commuting 5 days a week again.

:D

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1226 on: Today at 09:52:25 am »
Office space will be a nightmare to sort out though. My work has thousands of employees across loads of offices. A majority will want to go down to some kind of split week but will take a lot of managing, as its not just a case of halving office space and presumably will have to book when you want to go in or something similar.

Ive suggested it might be easier for our team to stay at home all the time but meet in a pub for team meetings. Can but try.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1227 on: Today at 09:56:51 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:52:25 am
Office space will be a nightmare to sort out though. My work has thousands of employees across loads of offices. A majority will want to go down to some kind of split week but will take a lot of managing, as its not just a case of halving office space and presumably will have to book when you want to go in or something similar.

Ive suggested it might be easier for our team to stay at home all the time but meet in a pub for team meetings. Can but try.

We've used a booking system for years for our two offices (via Outlook), it definitely seems the only way to do it. Mind you, we're 80-100 in size so it's more manageable. You do end up with a clique who will always tend to book though, but I guess everyone gets what they want.

Would kill for a pub team meet now like ;D
:D

Online PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1228 on: Today at 09:59:56 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:52:25 am
Office space will be a nightmare to sort out though. My work has thousands of employees across loads of offices. A majority will want to go down to some kind of split week but will take a lot of managing, as its not just a case of halving office space and presumably will have to book when you want to go in or something similar.

Ive suggested it might be easier for our team to stay at home all the time but meet in a pub for team meetings. Can but try.

At least aim for some of the nicer workspace type places?

I think pubs could do really well if they double up as office space during the day. 
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Craig 🤔

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1229 on: Today at 10:03:24 am »
3rd party hot desking offices will likely become much more popular with business just buying deals with these and closing this own offices down.

Would allow more flexibility and know most also have meeting spaces in them too.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1230 on: Today at 10:06:14 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 09:49:43 am
If your manager had any brains he would let go or give warning to those not pulling their weight and realise how much more productive everyone else most likely is. 10 hours more personal time per week goes miles for mental health. Then he can save a fortune halving the office size for post-pandemic life. I like to think many will opt for the hybrid approach for certain lines of work, it makes sense now and most people should see that.

I've worked from home for 4 years now with the odd small period in London. It's nice to break things up but I couldn't imagine commuting 5 days a week again.

My manager's a she ;)

Yeah those extra hours have been wonderful, even just little things like being able to have tea at 6pm instead of 8pm and actually feeling like I have an evening. And, of course, being able to get up at 08:15 instead of 06:30.

I will say that my workload is ridiculous at the moment, due to me being a) very good and very efficient and b) being too nice. I'm doing the job of two departments following redundancies made back in the summer, all for the same pay as when I joined the company back in 2018. The fella who was made redundant, I'm basically taking over his job whilst still doing my contracted job role - he used to be paid over £30 grand, and I'm paid just under £17 grand.

While I'm having a rant, the two women who are still working from home both have partners who earn shitloads of money and this job is just for shits and giggles to them. Which makes it doubly annoying that I'm spending money on commuting whilst they sit at home.
Online RainbowFlick

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1231 on: Today at 10:16:43 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 05:49:22 pm
My girlfriend's place has told them they'll be returning in the summer but only 2 days a week in and 3 at home and that will never change. The days of people going full time in offices look likely to be over. I wonder if covid just escalated this and that society was always heading this way.

I think it's accelerated something that likely would've taken a decade to shift. It took forever for WFH to become more normalised albeit still frowned upon pre-Corona. A lot of the big offices in central London basically told people to have at least one WFH day a week so they can rotate desks. Fridays are basically ghost town in my office which is one of the biggest in the country (like 25% full at most).

If they can save on commercial rent, desk rent and office amenities/services etc I don't really see some downside, assuming they've seen continued productivity whilst people WFH. Then there's probably some gains in peoples' mental health etc although that's probably been strained due to pandemic anxiety. Will suck for the extroverts and probably newer graduates etc who would want to look over someones' shoulder.

I just hope the people are smarter about slacking and make it less obvious. I am definitely waking up a bit too late but my productivity is generally in the afternoon anyway and thankfully we're not that busy right now.
YNWA.

Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1232 on: Today at 10:26:22 am »
I used to like going in on a Friday for that reason!
Online PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1233 on: Today at 10:49:27 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:16:43 am
I just hope the people are smarter about slacking and make it less obvious. I am definitely waking up a bit too late but my productivity is generally in the afternoon anyway and thankfully we're not that busy right now.

What really needs to happen, and I don't know how, is a better measure of productivity.
'slacking' is fine, if you have a job where you can flex your day, and output what you need in a week.
But if we can only measure productivity by hours sat at a desk, then it's not really going to work.  And I think sometimes people are only productive in the office if there's nothing better to do..
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
