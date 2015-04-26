Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Down

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 53162 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1200 on: March 20, 2021, 12:57:30 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on March 20, 2021, 12:45:27 pm
The day after the 2019 GE I went to work not feeling particularly happy. When I walked into the office, my colleague had put photos of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson all over my desk and kept winding me up until I burst into tears and my manager sent me home. I cant wait to go back full time.

Dear God, feel terrible for you. I would not have the self-discipline to not be retaliating on that with something far more petty. I'm lucky that they'll have permanent WFH for us now.

One of the law partners at my previous job (a very posh white Oxford grad) paraded around wearing a UKIP tie during Brexit referendum and after the result and then also would wear a MAGA hat when Trump was elected. Nobody questioned it at all other than me (just a lowly trainee), who was swiftly told he was just "trying to get a reaction" lol.

My world is so far removed from the people-at-work's world I'm OK giving them a wide berth.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,191
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1201 on: March 20, 2021, 01:51:21 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 20, 2021, 12:26:19 pm
Honestly, I still love WFH. The only annoying gripe is everyone constantly wanting video calls at all times. Prior to lockdown I rarely had any meetings, at all, but now have days of just being invited to pointless calls. I genuinely think a few people just book meetings now for some social interaction.

I also managed to get away from talking about 'political' type things like Harry/Meghan without having my head completely cave-in at ridiculous opinions. Sadly somehow it ended up in conversation on a team call yesterday and it felt like people were reading Daily Mail headlines at me whilst I just sat silently with my blood boiling. How and why I'm meant to be missing that environment I'll never know.


Same here. Work is both much more relaxed and efficient from home. I do really have an on-site job though, so will be going back full time soon.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,902
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1202 on: March 20, 2021, 02:34:38 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 20, 2021, 12:57:30 pm
Dear God, feel terrible for you. I would not have the self-discipline to not be retaliating on that with something far more petty. I'm lucky that they'll have permanent WFH for us now.

One of the law partners at my previous job (a very posh white Oxford grad) paraded around wearing a UKIP tie during Brexit referendum and after the result and then also would wear a MAGA hat when Trump was elected. Nobody questioned it at all other than me (just a lowly trainee), who was swiftly told he was just "trying to get a reaction" lol.

My world is so far removed from the people-at-work's world I'm OK giving them a wide berth.
I did miss the chance to be unbearable when we won the title.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,600
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1203 on: March 20, 2021, 03:29:39 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 20, 2021, 12:26:19 pm
Honestly, I still love WFH. The only annoying gripe is everyone constantly wanting video calls at all times. Prior to lockdown I rarely had any meetings, at all, but now have days of just being invited to pointless calls. I genuinely think a few people just book meetings now for some social interaction.

I also managed to get away from talking about 'political' type things like Harry/Meghan without having my head completely cave-in at ridiculous opinions. Sadly somehow it ended up in conversation on a team call yesterday and it felt like people were reading Daily Mail headlines at me whilst I just sat silently with my blood boiling. How and why I'm meant to be missing that environment I'll never know.

The only good thing about working in an office is the pub on a Friday afternoon.

I like working from home but it's been a struggle since Christmas. It's more the fact that i've been stuck in the house 23 hours a day for a year pretty much, with a brief respite last summer.

Finishing work on a Friday and going to the pub, or going out for the day on a Saturday etc is a key part of the week normally. I'm just sick of the same four walls and the office would actually be a welcome change at the moment (which would last about 5 minutes) but in normal times i'd prefer working from home.

When it comes to working in an open plan office the old adage of 'hell is other people' often rings true.
« Last Edit: March 20, 2021, 03:33:00 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,902
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1204 on: March 20, 2021, 05:10:25 pm »
Does anyone know when we should be able to go into the office when it's non essential? I mean date on roadmap , rather than boss agreement.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,829
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1205 on: March 20, 2021, 06:14:54 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 20, 2021, 02:34:38 pm
I did miss the chance to be unbearable when we won the title.

Office full of Mancs missed out on me being their worst nightmare :no
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,156
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1206 on: March 20, 2021, 06:17:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 20, 2021, 06:14:54 pm
Office full of Mancs missed out on me being their worst nightmare :no

Yes, but you walked around the manse with a huge, shit-eating grin for weeks, I'm relatively sure...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,219
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1207 on: March 20, 2021, 06:25:04 pm »
I have a job where I have to go into the office once a week but Ive found myself going in 2 or even 3 times more recently. Some might say thats reckless on my behalf but as someone who lives on their own Ive found this winter lockdown incredibly tough and the days in the office really help. Theres only 3 or 4 others on a floor which usually caters for 60 so its not as if Im close to others but just the change in environment and even the drive into work are reliefs
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,829
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1208 on: March 20, 2021, 06:34:51 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 20, 2021, 06:17:43 pm
Yes, but you walked around the manse with a huge, shit-eating grin for weeks, I'm relatively sure...

Oh aye.

Sister in law is getting married to a Manc who is a Liverpool supporter, we watched the 2019 Final together in Florida. The wedding is 29th May. That's going to be fun if we make it to Istanbul ;D
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1209 on: March 20, 2021, 08:57:05 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 20, 2021, 02:34:38 pm
I did miss the chance to be unbearable when we won the title.

I made sure to @channel on Slack so all 150 people saw a picture of Trent carrying the trophy, then pinned it, for posterity. My only team contribution in the year  ;D
Logged
YNWA.

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,941
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1210 on: March 20, 2021, 09:00:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 20, 2021, 05:10:25 pm
Does anyone know when we should be able to go into the office when it's non essential? I mean date on roadmap , rather than boss agreement.

If I remember right the suggestion was the "stay home" slogan will change at the end of this month (assuming things are going well enough) which would mean non-essential jobs could return to their workplaces. Our office is opening 10% of capacity at that point just for people who simply can't WFH for whatever reason or the security and IT types.

I'd imagine a lot of businesses and employees will be more cautious though so will be a lot longer I reckon.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,902
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1211 on: March 20, 2021, 09:04:44 pm »
Thanks rainbow. Might have to mosey down to the shared office space in town.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline El Denzel Pepito

  • Tight-fisted and unimaginative moany wannabe feedback tourist. More Michael O'Leary than Dermot...but will also give out noshes.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,480
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1212 on: Today at 11:19:28 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on March 20, 2021, 09:00:49 pm
If I remember right the suggestion was the "stay home" slogan will change at the end of this month (assuming things are going well enough) which would mean non-essential jobs could return to their workplaces. Our office is opening 10% of capacity at that point just for people who simply can't WFH for whatever reason or the security and IT types.

I'd imagine a lot of businesses and employees will be more cautious though so will be a lot longer I reckon.

The Stay at Home messaging is changing because they're allowing people to meet outdoors in groups of up to six/two households. The WFH guidance is remaining the same until 21 June however so I imagine a lot of people will go back into the office then.

https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/news/work-from-home-guidance-to-remain-until-june-at-least/5107534.article

I thought I would be ushered in as soon as possible but pleasantly surprised to see it seems we're aiming for the 21st too.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,945
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1213 on: Today at 03:06:24 pm »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 11:19:28 am
The Stay at Home messaging is changing because they're allowing people to meet outdoors in groups of up to six/two households. The WFH guidance is remaining the same until 21 June however so I imagine a lot of people will go back into the office then.

https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/news/work-from-home-guidance-to-remain-until-june-at-least/5107534.article

I thought I would be ushered in as soon as possible but pleasantly surprised to see it seems we're aiming for the 21st too.

Our offices seem to be aiming for 21st June as well, although on a half-capacity hot-desking model to begin with (not quite sure why since things should be "back to normal" then but there we are) - I am absolutely dreading going back already, even on a part-week basis. Just cannot be arsed with them all after a year away from it.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."
Pages: 1 ... 26 27 28 29 30 [31]   Go Up
« previous next »
 