Honestly, I still love WFH. The only annoying gripe is everyone constantly wanting video calls at all times. Prior to lockdown I rarely had any meetings, at all, but now have days of just being invited to pointless calls. I genuinely think a few people just book meetings now for some social interaction.



I also managed to get away from talking about 'political' type things like Harry/Meghan without having my head completely cave-in at ridiculous opinions. Sadly somehow it ended up in conversation on a team call yesterday and it felt like people were reading Daily Mail headlines at me whilst I just sat silently with my blood boiling. How and why I'm meant to be missing that environment I'll never know.



The only good thing about working in an office is the pub on a Friday afternoon.I like working from home but it's been a struggle since Christmas. It's more the fact that i've been stuck in the house 23 hours a day for a year pretty much, with a brief respite last summer.Finishing work on a Friday and going to the pub, or going out for the day on a Saturday etc is a key part of the week normally. I'm just sick of the same four walls and the office would actually be a welcome change at the moment (which would last about 5 minutes) but in normal times i'd prefer working from home.When it comes to working in an open plan office the old adage of 'hell is other people' often rings true.