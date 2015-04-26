Poll

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 52546 times)

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1160 on: March 3, 2021, 07:39:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March  1, 2021, 09:32:53 pm
They live alone, are lonely, or just need social interactions

Lack of space to work comfortably from home

Some people like a routine, leaving the house, catching the train etc

Meetings are easier face to face

People can see when your busy in the office rather then just assume your free because they cant see you and just throw more shit your way

Getting out of the house, change of scenery

Clearer distinction between work and home

Team lunches, after work pint etc

Home may not be a happy place (eg abusive relationships, domestic violence)

Managers not realising that just because home is your work place, your not at work 24/7

I could probably go on.....

Yep. Still signed off work since July as WFH as well as my failing MH just got too much to deal with. No idea when we are going to be in a position to go back as there is so much still to unpack - but have said to work under no circumstances will I come back to work just to work from home - not a sodding chance - and that was so difficult to say because of my fear of what would come out of that.

But even more so with my recent diagnosis of PTSD - though my counsellor is treating me like I have cPTSD due to my childhood trauma - as well as waiting for confirmation of my Autism diagnosis - working from home isn't just not good for me, but its not good for my colleagues, customers etc.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1161 on: March 3, 2021, 07:42:00 pm »
I think a lot of that positives list stems from people just being so used to going in to work.

Think as time goes on more people would cross a lot of those off as they adapt.
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1162 on: March 3, 2021, 08:06:51 pm »
I may have said this before, or someone else has.

But for me, it feels less like working from home, and more like living at the office.

Granted nothing is open and I'm staying in as much as I can.

Add to that I'm currently living apart from my girlfriend, makes for a lot of alone time. Which I'm normally ok with. But having zero human interaction is soul destroying at times.
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1163 on: March 3, 2021, 09:00:34 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  3, 2021, 08:06:51 pm
I may have said this before, or someone else has.

But for me, it feels less like working from home, and more like living at the office.

Granted nothing is open and I'm staying in as much as I can.

Add to that I'm currently living apart from my girlfriend, makes for a lot of alone time. Which I'm normally ok with. But having zero human interaction is soul destroying at times.

I definitely think there's some in a far better position to wfh . Those with a family around them, that probably didn't get out to socialise much any how. Those with a garden. Space to shut the door on their work.

Am I right in thinking you'll be able to meet your gf outdoors from next week. Not the same I know, but hopefully something to look forward to Mark?
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1164 on: March 3, 2021, 10:14:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  3, 2021, 09:00:34 pm
I definitely think there's some in a far better position to wfh . Those with a family around them, that probably didn't get out to socialise much any how. Those with a garden. Space to shut the door on their work.

Am I right in thinking you'll be able to meet your gf outdoors from next week. Not the same I know, but hopefully something to look forward to Mark?

There's a distance between us. Basically she's moved 60+ miles for a job. We are moving soon to live together but I've essentially been alone since November time
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1165 on: March 8, 2021, 01:21:57 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  3, 2021, 10:14:12 pm
There's a distance between us. Basically she's moved 60+ miles for a job. We are moving soon to live together but I've essentially been alone since November time
Sorry to hear that Mark :(


Anyone managed to get back into the swing of things better now the kids are back in school.....
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1166 on: March 8, 2021, 02:48:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2021, 01:21:57 pm


Anyone managed to get back into the swing of things better now the kids are back in school.....

I'm guessing some (by some I mean Nick) are still too busy dancing around the house celebrating to have done any work yet today ;D
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1167 on: March 8, 2021, 02:50:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March  8, 2021, 02:48:09 pm
I'm guessing some (by some I mean Nick) are still too busy dancing around the house celebrating to have done any work yet today ;D

Too much dancing round the house celebrating makes you go blind.
Logged

« Reply #1168 on: March 8, 2021, 03:03:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  8, 2021, 02:50:17 pm
Too much dancing round the house celebrating makes you go blind.

:lmao

Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2021, 01:21:57 pm
Sorry to hear that Mark :(


Anyone managed to get back into the swing of things better now the kids are back in school.....

Still on a fuck about day today as I'm not too well and really should be off sick, but the peace and quiet has been a blessing.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1169 on: March 8, 2021, 03:16:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  8, 2021, 02:50:17 pm
Too much dancing round the house celebrating makes you go blind.

Far too much information there ;D
    • Grime Forum
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1170 on: March 8, 2021, 04:17:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  8, 2021, 02:50:17 pm
Too much dancing round the house celebrating makes you go blind.
:lmao
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1171 on: March 8, 2021, 07:35:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2021, 01:21:57 pm
Sorry to hear that Mark :(

Thanks, things look much better. We have found a place and will be moved in before the end of the month. Feels like a massive weight lifted
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1172 on: March 8, 2021, 08:44:27 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  8, 2021, 07:35:40 pm
Thanks, things look much better. We have found a place and will be moved in before the end of the month. Feels like a massive weight lifted
I'm sure there is a filthy pun in there somewhere. Good news though mate.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1173 on: March 8, 2021, 08:50:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2021, 08:44:27 pm
I'm sure there is a filthy pun in there somewhere. Good news though mate.

Happy to hear them. She would too, to be fair
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1174 on: March 12, 2021, 02:23:27 pm »
Recently I had an insight into the continued lack of foresight re: working from home. One of my coworkers was trying to retrieve a personal tax document that had been posted on an internal workplace system that can only be accessed from each employee's individual computer. Rather than sending a copy to his personal email, my colleague wanted to print it off. Should be simple enough. Nope.

Firstly he tried to copy it to a USB in order to print it from a personal computer. But my employer has apparently locked out the ability to transfer any file on to a USB while working remotely, even though you can do this on-site. So then he thought he'd just print it from the work computer using a home printer. My colleague figured the bluetooth/wifi printer function would act like when you're trying to sync your phone to a bluetooth speaker. Nope. He had to trawl through a list of every single printer in the system until he found his home printer included near the bottom of that list. When he went to pair it, it printed it off a single-use time-sensitive code to pair the device. He wouldn't have been aware of this had his wife not been in her office upstairs. She ended up asking him in if he had printed something off because the printer is on her work desk. He said he ended up legging it back down to where he was set-up because the code expired ninety seconds after being printed. After pairing the device, when he finally went to print the document he got a box pop-up saying the document couldn't be printed, even though all the while the document was actually printing upstairs :P Again he only knew about this because his wife told him.

I understand there's information security implications involved, but it sounds like several in my group have had the same problem because they understandably don't feel comfortable sending documents with sensitive information (tax, insurance etc) through their personal email.  Several don't have printers at home, but have no alternative now, as under normal circumstances they would have just printed these documents off in the office or saved them on to a USB flash drive to take home.
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1175 on: March 12, 2021, 10:20:21 pm »
Tuesday will be the 1 year anniversary of me WFH. Can remember getting told off for working remotely too much about 10 minutes before getting an email from our CEO telling us to WFH until further notice.
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1176 on: March 12, 2021, 10:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Alf on March 12, 2021, 10:20:21 pm
Tuesday will be the 1 year anniversary of me WFH. Can remember getting told off for working remotely too much about 10 minutes before getting an email from our CEO telling us to WFH until further notice.

Looked back to the start of this thread, I only did about a week WFH before I got furloughed 1st April, started back mid May to build the new phone system. I was already glad of being able to get out in the truck of a weekend  for some peace and quiet back then ;D

Returning to the office has not even been mentioned this year.
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1177 on: March 13, 2021, 12:54:36 am »
Today was the 9th month of a networking problem that would have been fixed 9 months ago if I could have got 3 people in a room for half a day. The fact I now have to formally request their time, and their time is revenue, means that I have none of their time. So my system still won't connect properly.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1178 on: March 13, 2021, 01:25:13 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March  2, 2021, 12:21:37 pm
OMG , that could be my twin brother.  Doesn't look warm enough though.
I don't generally have the camera on, but when I answer the door for parcels and stuff I don't want to look a complete slob.

You should go totally Sherlock Holmes Paul.

He took off his coat and waistcoat, put on a large blue dressing-gown, and then wandered about the room collecting pillows from his bed, and cushions from the sofa and armchairs. With these he constructed a sort of Eastern divan, upon which he perched himself cross-legged, with an ounce of shag tobacco and a box of matches laid out in front of him." ... and then get right on his first Zoom meeting
 ;D

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1179 on: March 13, 2021, 06:29:25 am »
Yes. That's the look in after kavah!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1180 on: March 13, 2021, 07:49:05 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March  3, 2021, 07:42:00 pm
I think a lot of that positives list stems from people just being so used to going in to work.

Think as time goes on more people would cross a lot of those off as they adapt.

Completely, and in some cases (well definitely my own) that novelty wore off about 50 weeks ago.

I also think my employer (with the best of intentions) messed up badly last year. When cases were low in July August they should have allowed us in to the office on a limited basis if we wanted to as many employers went back to their offices and that could have given some people a bit of a break from the constant working from home. Instead its been a blanket ban with people only allowed into the office very much by exception.
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1181 on: March 14, 2021, 08:04:47 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on March  3, 2021, 07:42:00 pm
I think a lot of that positives list stems from people just being so used to going in to work.

Think as time goes on more people would cross a lot of those off as they adapt.
the only thing I miss is some face to face contact
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1182 on: March 14, 2021, 08:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on March 14, 2021, 08:04:47 pm
the only thing I miss is some face to face contact

You an Optician?
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1183 on: March 14, 2021, 10:58:26 pm »
A bit weird  being back at work with 1000 kids..

Feels like normal life (well nearly) whilst everyone else is still stuck at home...

Im quite lucky I guess
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1184 on: March 14, 2021, 11:54:03 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on March 14, 2021, 10:58:26 pm
A bit weird  being back at work with 1000 kids..

Feels like normal life (well nearly) whilst everyone else is still stuck at home...

Im quite lucky I guess

With something like chemistry Id imagine its quite hard to teach and learn when your at home neither you or the kids can do practicals, and personally I always found chemistry practicals to be the best way to learn (other then the couple of times I got banned but that was me doing stupid things like putting the magnesium strip in the Bunsen when explicitly told not to and failing miserably to hide the flare I was holding at the end of the metal tongs!)
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1185 on: March 15, 2021, 12:37:46 am »
^ ha ha. Used to love chemistry lessons 😁
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1186 on: March 15, 2021, 09:06:22 am »
Obviously, if they handy told you not to do it. You wouldn't have done it . And you wouldn't remember the experience.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1187 on: March 15, 2021, 09:06:38 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March 15, 2021, 09:06:22 am
Obviously, if they hadn't told you not to do it. You wouldn't have done it . And you wouldn't remember the experience.
« Reply #1188 on: March 15, 2021, 10:01:40 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on March 14, 2021, 11:54:03 pm
With something like chemistry Id imagine its quite hard to teach and learn when your at home neither you or the kids can do practicals, and personally I always found chemistry practicals to be the best way to learn (other then the couple of times I got banned but that was me doing stupid things like putting the magnesium strip in the Bunsen when explicitly told not to and failing miserably to hide the flare I was holding at the end of the metal tongs!)

Our Chemistry classroom ceiling had all stains and scorch marks from teachers experiments not going to plan ;D

Once managed to get a lad to try and put the bunsen burner out on the "water" I'd spilt on the workbench while we were distilling crude oil. Luckily the fire went out before the teacher turned around, but he knew something had gone on. We also had a teacher chatting away to use in one lesson and as she walked away casually told us to put the fire out we'd made in the sink.

I loved Chemistry.


As for WFH, not had a proper week off for 10 months now and its starting to get to me know, cannot be arsed and just knackered.
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1189 on: March 15, 2021, 12:39:39 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2021, 10:01:40 am
As for WFH, not had a proper week off for 10 months now and its starting to get to me know, cannot be arsed and just knackered.
How are you doing for holiday Rob? Seem to remember you were hopefully getting away late summer? Might be just the tonic.

We've had discussions and after much persuasion from myself, the best I could get the business to agree to was 3/2 split, with the 3 being in the office. I would've liked 2/3, but maybe a bit much to ask. Honestly, we can and have been doing our jobs perfectly well from home. There's certain bits that would be easier in the office, such as meetings with large groups, but by and large I'm not really seeing the need. The business owns the premises anyway and needs to utilise it for none-office based operations so it's not like it's wasted space or rent paid our were we not there.

I can't complain though really. Nice to have some clarity and know we'll have a couple of days without needing to fight the traffic with a longer day.
« Reply #1190 on: March 15, 2021, 12:49:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 15, 2021, 12:39:39 pm
How are you doing for holiday Rob? Seem to remember you were hopefully getting away late summer? Might be just the tonic.

We've had discussions and after much persuasion from myself, the best I could get the business to agree to was 3/2 split, with the 3 being in the office. I would've liked 2/3, but maybe a bit much to ask. Honestly, we can and have been doing our jobs perfectly well from home. There's certain bits that would be easier in the office, such as meetings with large groups, but by and large I'm not really seeing the need. The business owns the premises anyway and needs to utilise it for none-office based operations so it's not like it's wasted space or rent paid our were we not there.

I can't complain though really. Nice to have some clarity and know we'll have a couple of days without needing to fight the traffic with a longer day.

Should have been in Dubai in April, that has obviously gone, Lanzarote end of May is balance depending on what the Govt says, Cyprus in late October looking most likely.

I carried 5 days unused holiday over from last year, we're already nearly 3 months into the year and not had a day off, normally had a week of sun and rest in Tenerife Jan/Feb. Starting to feel really down now, stuck in apart from a walk at dinner, grey days, cold and damp. I'm actually jealous of the wife being able to get out each day to go to work.
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1191 on: March 15, 2021, 01:00:24 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2021, 12:49:20 pm
Should have been in Dubai in April, that has obviously gone, Lanzarote end of May is balance depending on what the Govt says, Cyprus in late October looking most likely.

I carried 5 days unused holiday over from last year, we're already nearly 3 months into the year and not had a day off, normally had a week of sun and rest in Tenerife Jan/Feb. Starting to feel really down now, stuck in apart from a walk at dinner, grey days, cold and damp. I'm actually jealous of the wife being able to get out each day to go to work.
It can be hard. I run a lot which keeps me sane, but if I didn't have running, I'd have only seen my missus since Christmas, not another soul to talk to outside of a laptop screen and I'd be affected for sure.

Is there anything you're able to do with the kids during your downtime that would break up the monotony at all? I know you work crazy hours so might not be a possibility. Hopefully May can go ahead for you.
« Reply #1192 on: March 15, 2021, 02:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on March 15, 2021, 01:00:24 pm
It can be hard. I run a lot which keeps me sane, but if I didn't have running, I'd have only seen my missus since Christmas, not another soul to talk to outside of a laptop screen and I'd be affected for sure.

Is there anything you're able to do with the kids during your downtime that would break up the monotony at all? I know you work crazy hours so might not be a possibility. Hopefully May can go ahead for you.

The kids don't want to do anything with me anymore, all they want to do is play on the PS4 and chase me out of any room they are in. I'd love to get in the garage and work on the bikes, but its full of everyone elses shit once again and fucking freezing. One of my bikes is buried under fucking Easter Eggs :no

Saturday I spent most of the day painting the bedroom, as I had a Saturday off. I needed to take my car for a run as the DPF needed a regen, so I combined that with a run to work to download my driver card. I asked the kids if they wanted to come for a drive to Warrington with me, neither one was interested. Sunday was shit, I hate Mothers Day since I lost my Ma, so I moved the beds in the kids room to make more space for them and tidied a load of shit away, then the youngest decided to be a little bastard to his Ma, had her in tears and caused fucking murder.

I'm in this Saturday and hoping for another 15 hour shift as I did last weekend, just to get me out.
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1193 on: March 15, 2021, 03:27:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 15, 2021, 02:10:36 pm

I'm in this Saturday and hoping for another 15 hour shift as I did last weekend, just to get me out.
I sort of know how you feel. Weekends you feel like you're hanging around like a bad smell.
The highlight of my month has been assembling a bit of ikea furniture .
« Reply #1194 on: March 15, 2021, 03:41:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March 15, 2021, 03:27:21 pm
I sort of know how you feel. Weekends you feel like you're hanging around like a bad smell.
The highlight of my month has been assembling a bit of ikea furniture .

Highlights of my year have been putting up a new shower screen and bathroom cupboard, sorting the slow fill in the cistern, swapping the wheel nuts on my car for new ones and fixing the water leak into her car. What a life I lead. I really wish I still did Kendo, I need to do something to get a release and fighting with swords is a great way to do it..

Although every now and again, I do find out there are benefits to being home and the kids at school ;)
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1195 on: March 15, 2021, 09:59:12 pm »
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1196 on: March 16, 2021, 12:32:25 pm »
This time last year we got the first email kicking us all off site and into working from home.

We are currently back to about 25% of usual capacity with the rest remaining working from home.
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1197 on: Yesterday at 09:34:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 12, 2021, 10:56:18 pm
Looked back to the start of this thread, I only did about a week WFH before I got furloughed 1st April, started back mid May to build the new phone system. I was already glad of being able to get out in the truck of a weekend  for some peace and quiet back then ;D

Returning to the office has not even been mentioned this year.

We had a few mentions of September earlier in the year, but thats all gone quiet now. I suspect theyre plotting something behind the scenes as 3 of the last 4 meetings to discuss their plans have been cancelled.
Logged

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1198 on: Today at 12:26:19 pm »
Honestly, I still love WFH. The only annoying gripe is everyone constantly wanting video calls at all times. Prior to lockdown I rarely had any meetings, at all, but now have days of just being invited to pointless calls. I genuinely think a few people just book meetings now for some social interaction.

I also managed to get away from talking about 'political' type things like Harry/Meghan without having my head completely cave-in at ridiculous opinions. Sadly somehow it ended up in conversation on a team call yesterday and it felt like people were reading Daily Mail headlines at me whilst I just sat silently with my blood boiling. How and why I'm meant to be missing that environment I'll never know.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1199 on: Today at 12:45:27 pm »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:26:19 pm
Honestly, I still love WFH. The only annoying gripe is everyone constantly wanting video calls at all times. Prior to lockdown I rarely had any meetings, at all, but now have days of just being invited to pointless calls. I genuinely think a few people just book meetings now for some social interaction.

I also managed to get away from talking about 'political' type things like Harry/Meghan without having my head completely cave-in at ridiculous opinions. Sadly somehow it ended up in conversation on a team call yesterday and it felt like people were reading Daily Mail headlines at me whilst I just sat silently with my blood boiling. How and why I'm meant to be missing that environment I'll never know.

The day after the 2019 GE I went to work not feeling particularly happy. When I walked into the office, my colleague had put photos of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson all over my desk and kept winding me up until I burst into tears and my manager sent me home. I cant wait to go back full time.
