Recently I had an insight into the continued lack of foresight re: working from home. One of my coworkers was trying to retrieve a personal tax document that had been posted on an internal workplace system that can only be accessed from each employee's individual computer. Rather than sending a copy to his personal email, my colleague wanted to print it off. Should be simple enough. Nope.Firstly he tried to copy it to a USB in order to print it from a personal computer. But my employer has apparently locked out the ability to transfer any file on to a USB while working remotely, even though you can do this on-site. So then he thought he'd just print it from the work computer using a home printer. My colleague figured the bluetooth/wifi printer function would act like when you're trying to sync your phone to a bluetooth speaker. Nope. He had to trawl through a list of every single printer in the system until he found his home printer included near the bottom of that list. When he went to pair it, it printed it off a single-use time-sensitive code to pair the device. He wouldn't have been aware of this had his wife not been in her office upstairs. She ended up asking him in if he had printed something off because the printer is on her work desk. He said he ended up legging it back down to where he was set-up because the code expired ninety seconds after being printed. After pairing the device, when he finally went to print the document he got a box pop-up saying the document couldn't be printed, even though all the while the document was actually printing upstairsAgain he only knew about this because his wife told him.I understand there's information security implications involved, but it sounds like several in my group have had the same problem because they understandably don't feel comfortable sending documents with sensitive information (tax, insurance etc) through their personal email. Several don't have printers at home, but have no alternative now, as under normal circumstances they would have just printed these documents off in the office or saved them on to a USB flash drive to take home.