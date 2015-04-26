Poll

Just curious about the impact Covid-19 is having

I work in the UK and normally work from home
30 (17.8%)
I work in the UK and don't normally work from home but have started  to \ expect to by April
80 (47.3%)
I work in the UK and working from home isn't an option
33 (19.5%)
I live but don't work in the UK
0 (0%)
I don't live in the UK
26 (15.4%)

Total Members Voted: 169

Voting closed: March 23, 2020, 02:56:14 pm

Author Topic: Working From Home  (Read 51193 times)

Commie Bobbie

  Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1160 on: March 3, 2021, 07:39:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on March  1, 2021, 09:32:53 pm
They live alone, are lonely, or just need social interactions

Lack of space to work comfortably from home

Some people like a routine, leaving the house, catching the train etc

Meetings are easier face to face

People can see when your busy in the office rather then just assume your free because they cant see you and just throw more shit your way

Getting out of the house, change of scenery

Clearer distinction between work and home

Team lunches, after work pint etc

Home may not be a happy place (eg abusive relationships, domestic violence)

Managers not realising that just because home is your work place, your not at work 24/7

I could probably go on.....

Yep. Still signed off work since July as WFH as well as my failing MH just got too much to deal with. No idea when we are going to be in a position to go back as there is so much still to unpack - but have said to work under no circumstances will I come back to work just to work from home - not a sodding chance - and that was so difficult to say because of my fear of what would come out of that.

But even more so with my recent diagnosis of PTSD - though my counsellor is treating me like I have cPTSD due to my childhood trauma - as well as waiting for confirmation of my Autism diagnosis - working from home isn't just not good for me, but its not good for my colleagues, customers etc.
« Last Edit: March 3, 2021, 07:42:19 pm by Commie Bobbie »
Craig 🤔

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1161 on: March 3, 2021, 07:42:00 pm »
I think a lot of that positives list stems from people just being so used to going in to work.

Think as time goes on more people would cross a lot of those off as they adapt.
red_Mark1980

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1162 on: March 3, 2021, 08:06:51 pm »
I may have said this before, or someone else has.

But for me, it feels less like working from home, and more like living at the office.

Granted nothing is open and I'm staying in as much as I can.

Add to that I'm currently living apart from my girlfriend, makes for a lot of alone time. Which I'm normally ok with. But having zero human interaction is soul destroying at times.
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1163 on: March 3, 2021, 09:00:34 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  3, 2021, 08:06:51 pm
I may have said this before, or someone else has.

But for me, it feels less like working from home, and more like living at the office.

Granted nothing is open and I'm staying in as much as I can.

Add to that I'm currently living apart from my girlfriend, makes for a lot of alone time. Which I'm normally ok with. But having zero human interaction is soul destroying at times.

I definitely think there's some in a far better position to wfh . Those with a family around them, that probably didn't get out to socialise much any how. Those with a garden. Space to shut the door on their work.

Am I right in thinking you'll be able to meet your gf outdoors from next week. Not the same I know, but hopefully something to look forward to Mark?
red_Mark1980

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1164 on: March 3, 2021, 10:14:12 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  3, 2021, 09:00:34 pm
I definitely think there's some in a far better position to wfh . Those with a family around them, that probably didn't get out to socialise much any how. Those with a garden. Space to shut the door on their work.

Am I right in thinking you'll be able to meet your gf outdoors from next week. Not the same I know, but hopefully something to look forward to Mark?

There's a distance between us. Basically she's moved 60+ miles for a job. We are moving soon to live together but I've essentially been alone since November time
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1165 on: March 8, 2021, 01:21:57 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  3, 2021, 10:14:12 pm
There's a distance between us. Basically she's moved 60+ miles for a job. We are moving soon to live together but I've essentially been alone since November time
Sorry to hear that Mark :(


Anyone managed to get back into the swing of things better now the kids are back in school.....
redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1166 on: March 8, 2021, 02:48:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2021, 01:21:57 pm


Anyone managed to get back into the swing of things better now the kids are back in school.....

I'm guessing some (by some I mean Nick) are still too busy dancing around the house celebrating to have done any work yet today ;D
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1167 on: March 8, 2021, 02:50:17 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on March  8, 2021, 02:48:09 pm
I'm guessing some (by some I mean Nick) are still too busy dancing around the house celebrating to have done any work yet today ;D

Too much dancing round the house celebrating makes you go blind.
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1168 on: March 8, 2021, 03:03:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  8, 2021, 02:50:17 pm
Too much dancing round the house celebrating makes you go blind.

:lmao

Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2021, 01:21:57 pm
Sorry to hear that Mark :(


Anyone managed to get back into the swing of things better now the kids are back in school.....

Still on a fuck about day today as I'm not too well and really should be off sick, but the peace and quiet has been a blessing.
redgriffin73

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1169 on: March 8, 2021, 03:16:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  8, 2021, 02:50:17 pm
Too much dancing round the house celebrating makes you go blind.

Far too much information there ;D
Hij

    • Grime Forum
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1170 on: March 8, 2021, 04:17:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  8, 2021, 02:50:17 pm
Too much dancing round the house celebrating makes you go blind.
:lmao
red_Mark1980

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1171 on: March 8, 2021, 07:35:40 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2021, 01:21:57 pm
Sorry to hear that Mark :(

Thanks, things look much better. We have found a place and will be moved in before the end of the month. Feels like a massive weight lifted
PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1172 on: March 8, 2021, 08:44:27 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on March  8, 2021, 07:35:40 pm
Thanks, things look much better. We have found a place and will be moved in before the end of the month. Feels like a massive weight lifted
I'm sure there is a filthy pun in there somewhere. Good news though mate.
red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1173 on: March 8, 2021, 08:50:35 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on March  8, 2021, 08:44:27 pm
I'm sure there is a filthy pun in there somewhere. Good news though mate.

Happy to hear them. She would too, to be fair
rafathegaffa83

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 02:23:27 pm »
Recently I had an insight into the continued lack of foresight re: working from home. One of my coworkers was trying to retrieve a personal tax document that had been posted on an internal workplace system that can only be accessed from each employee's individual computer. Rather than sending a copy to his personal email, my colleague wanted to print it off. Should be simple enough. Nope.

Firstly he tried to copy it to a USB in order to print it from a personal computer. But my employer has apparently locked out the ability to transfer any file on to a USB while working remotely, even though you can do this on-site. So then he thought he'd just print it from the work computer using a home printer. My colleague figured the bluetooth/wifi printer function would act like when you're trying to sync your phone to a bluetooth speaker. Nope. He had to trawl through a list of every single printer in the system until he found his home printer included near the bottom of that list. When he went to pair it, it printed it off a single-use time-sensitive code to pair the device. He wouldn't have been aware of this had his wife not been in her office upstairs. She ended up asking him in if he had printed something off because the printer is on her work desk. He said he ended up legging it back down to where he was set-up because the code expired ninety seconds after being printed. After pairing the device, when he finally went to print the document he got a box pop-up saying the document couldn't be printed, even though all the while the document was actually printing upstairs :P Again he only knew about this because his wife told him.

I understand there's information security implications involved, but it sounds like several in my group have had the same problem because they understandably don't feel comfortable sending documents with sensitive information (tax, insurance etc) through their personal email.  Several don't have printers at home, but have no alternative now, as under normal circumstances they would have just printed these documents off in the office or saved them on to a USB flash drive to take home.
Alf

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm »
Tuesday will be the 1 year anniversary of me WFH. Can remember getting told off for working remotely too much about 10 minutes before getting an email from our CEO telling us to WFH until further notice.
rob1966

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 10:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Alf on Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm
Tuesday will be the 1 year anniversary of me WFH. Can remember getting told off for working remotely too much about 10 minutes before getting an email from our CEO telling us to WFH until further notice.

Looked back to the start of this thread, I only did about a week WFH before I got furloughed 1st April, started back mid May to build the new phone system. I was already glad of being able to get out in the truck of a weekend  for some peace and quiet back then ;D

Returning to the office has not even been mentioned this year.
bradders1011

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1177 on: Today at 12:54:36 am »
Today was the 9th month of a networking problem that would have been fixed 9 months ago if I could have got 3 people in a room for half a day. The fact I now have to formally request their time, and their time is revenue, means that I have none of their time. So my system still won't connect properly.
kavah

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1178 on: Today at 01:25:13 am »
Quote from: PaulF on March  2, 2021, 12:21:37 pm
OMG , that could be my twin brother.  Doesn't look warm enough though.
I don't generally have the camera on, but when I answer the door for parcels and stuff I don't want to look a complete slob.

You should go totally Sherlock Holmes Paul.

He took off his coat and waistcoat, put on a large blue dressing-gown, and then wandered about the room collecting pillows from his bed, and cushions from the sofa and armchairs. With these he constructed a sort of Eastern divan, upon which he perched himself cross-legged, with an ounce of shag tobacco and a box of matches laid out in front of him." ... and then get right on his first Zoom meeting
 ;D

PaulF

Re: Working From Home
« Reply #1179 on: Today at 06:29:25 am »
Yes. That's the look in after kavah!
