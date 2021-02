I work a half day every Friday (probably the best thing about my job!). Since working from home, I've found it very hard to switch off at midday when I am supposed to finish and just end up working on until I've wrapped things up. That's the thing I miss about working in the office - the natural barrier of driving home and leaveing the laptop at work to distinguish between work and non-work hours.



(typing this on my work laptop in between doing work - almost 3 hours after I was supposed to finish)