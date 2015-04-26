I can completely see where the challenges are coming from for people.
I myself have a team and the nature of our work is just nicer when we're all together, though it's far from a necessity. Personally, I'm really enjoying working from home and I managed to secure an agreement with my Director that we'll never go full time in the office again. Once this has all passed, we'll be wfh 2/3 times a week typically.
We've been as productive as ever, as busy as ever and I feel like I decompress better in my breaks and lunch, I'm also ready to be out the door for a run at 17:10 as opposed to grinding through traffic for an hour.
I reckon it's giving me an extra hours sleep a night, saving me two hours of travel a day and my petrol bill has gone from £240 a month to around £30 a fortnight?
Im busy, but I couldve took the leave. I completely forgot about it. Im the only one in my team who hasnt took a decent break during all this and the opportunity I get, I forget about. Its all down to my own disorganisation and Ill have to find another week now!
Make sure you do take it mate, when you can, you wouldn't work for a week for free.
It's difficult, in old jobs I've had, wfh would be vile, but it's working nicely for me, without wanting to sound too smug.