Author Topic: Working From Home

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #800 on: October 13, 2020, 03:17:42 PM »
I'm back working from home after today, Mondays and Tuesdays in the office. They've set me up with a permanent PC and two monitors (I was on a laptop before) and it'll continue until the country sorts its shit out, whenever that may be.
Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #801 on: October 13, 2020, 03:39:37 PM »
We've just closed 134 Branches due to finding that the new digital channels such as click and collect we've brought in have been such as success and they know that working from home we ares till productive across each part of the business, so there is no way they will not be looking at getting out of running two 100 yard long floors in an office building.

I much prefer WFH, we don't really chat much at work and I'm not close to anyone there anyway, so not spending time there is no big deal and its saving me fuel, wear and tear and the stress of dealing with idiotic Manc/Wool drivers. It can take 20-30 minutes to get 1/4 mile from the office due to the fuckwits blocking the yellow boxes on Chester Road, 5 mile commute can take 40 mins at times. The only thing I've missed out on is decorating my desk in No 19 stuff to piss the Mancs off.
Online Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #802 on: October 13, 2020, 03:45:25 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 13, 2020, 03:17:42 PM
I'm back working from home after today, Mondays and Tuesdays in the office. They've set me up with a permanent PC and two monitors (I was on a laptop before) and it'll continue until the country sorts its shit out, whenever that may be.

Better get comfy....
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #803 on: October 13, 2020, 03:52:34 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on October  9, 2020, 11:18:31 AM
I had to go and see a physio this week, my upper back issues have kicked off again and is giving me so much grief. Its all down to sitting poorly, especially using the couch. She said from it didn't happen as quickly as they expected, but they are now mad busy with homeworkers with all kinds of back and shoulder complaints. I ended up nipping into the office and taking my chair home, it is one that occupational health bought for me the last time I had issues.

We've been told yesterday we will not be back in this year, too dodgy with the other idiots in the building, will be reviewed in January. The longer the better as far as I'm concerned.

Yeah I've been alternating between my armchair on my laptop and my breakfast bar on my monitor with a mouse, my lower back/bum area has finally given in. Got Piriformis syndrome apparently, potentially a slipped disc but hopefully not.

I have had it before but only mildly, back proper spasm'd Saturday night/Sunday morning, literally couldn't move! Need to get a desk sorted. On the upside I'm high on codeine :)
Online bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #804 on: October 13, 2020, 08:36:51 PM »
News that they're turning the big House of Fraser/Kendals building on Deansgate in Manchester, which some of you may know, into offices.

Read the room, developers.
Offline thaddeus

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #805 on: October 13, 2020, 09:11:55 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on October 13, 2020, 03:52:34 PM
Yeah I've been alternating between my armchair on my laptop and my breakfast bar on my monitor with a mouse, my lower back/bum area has finally given in. Got Piriformis syndrome apparently, potentially a slipped disc but hopefully not.

I have had it before but only mildly, back proper spasm'd Saturday night/Sunday morning, literally couldn't move! Need to get a desk sorted. On the upside I'm high on codeine :)
I invested in a sit/stand desk and after 3 months of it I've realised it leaves me with the choice of lower back pain (sitting) or sciatica in one leg (standing).  The kids think me trying to put socks on in the morning is hilarious.

Has anyone ever used an osteopath?  I'm sceptical because it's not proper doctoring but I'd down a pint of magical homeopathy water right now.
Online RainbowFlick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #806 on: October 13, 2020, 09:15:26 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on October 13, 2020, 03:52:34 PM
Yeah I've been alternating between my armchair on my laptop and my breakfast bar on my monitor with a mouse, my lower back/bum area has finally given in. Got Piriformis syndrome apparently, potentially a slipped disc but hopefully not.

I have had it before but only mildly, back proper spasm'd Saturday night/Sunday morning, literally couldn't move! Need to get a desk sorted. On the upside I'm high on codeine :)

Definitely get a proper desk and chair sorted asap mate. As well as monitors/keyboard etc if possible. I know not employers are helping with that kinda thing unfortunately but on the flip side, at least there'll be less permanent damage to your body.
Offline reddebs

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #807 on: October 13, 2020, 09:56:18 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 13, 2020, 09:11:55 PM
I invested in a sit/stand desk and after 3 months of it I've realised it leaves me with the choice of lower back pain (sitting) or sciatica in one leg (standing).  The kids think me trying to put socks on in the morning is hilarious.

Has anyone ever used an osteopath?  I'm sceptical because it's not proper doctoring but I'd down a pint of magical homeopathy water right now.
I have and I'd recommend using one for your type of pain. 
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #808 on: October 14, 2020, 01:30:16 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 13, 2020, 09:11:55 PM
I invested in a sit/stand desk and after 3 months of it I've realised it leaves me with the choice of lower back pain (sitting) or sciatica in one leg (standing).  The kids think me trying to put socks on in the morning is hilarious.

Has anyone ever used an osteopath?  I'm sceptical because it's not proper doctoring but I'd down a pint of magical homeopathy water right now.

Yeah I saw one yesterday - pretty costly but great. Gave me a proper assessment and massage which eased the pain and is going to do acupuncture next week which he said works brilliantly on most patients.
Offline jonnypb

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #809 on: October 14, 2020, 02:03:23 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on October 13, 2020, 09:11:55 PM
I invested in a sit/stand desk and after 3 months of it I've realised it leaves me with the choice of lower back pain (sitting) or sciatica in one leg (standing).  The kids think me trying to put socks on in the morning is hilarious.

Has anyone ever used an osteopath?  I'm sceptical because it's not proper doctoring but I'd down a pint of magical homeopathy water right now.

Not personally but I know people who have and had great results.  Finding a good osteopath or physio are worth their weight in gold.  I've had a joint issue for years, doctors and NHS physio's weren't great.  Found a good sports Physio and after a couple of sessions they knew exactly what was causing the pain, why it was happening and gave me exercises to do to relieve it.
Offline Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #810 on: October 15, 2020, 11:54:31 AM »
Think it's finally time for me to admit i'm struggling WFH. I've just realised today, Thursday, that I had booked this entire week off and have just worked through it instead.

I just cannot seem to get into any routine or organisation, and with increased absence and departures in my team it's becoming a right battle atm.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #811 on: October 15, 2020, 12:11:07 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on October 15, 2020, 11:54:31 AM
Think it's finally time for me to admit i'm struggling WFH. I've just realised today, Thursday, that I had booked this entire week off and have just worked through it instead.

I just cannot seem to get into any routine or organisation, and with increased absence and departures in my team it's becoming a right battle atm.

As in, you had to work it anyway because youre too busy? Will you get those days back?

Ive got a long overdue week off starting next Friday and I intend to try and switch off completely and not be available if they want to contact me. Definitely important to try and have a complete break if you can in this scenario.
Offline Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #812 on: October 15, 2020, 01:12:59 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 15, 2020, 12:11:07 PM
As in, you had to work it anyway because youre too busy? Will you get those days back?

Ive got a long overdue week off starting next Friday and I intend to try and switch off completely and not be available if they want to contact me. Definitely important to try and have a complete break if you can in this scenario.

Im busy, but I couldve took the leave. I completely forgot about it. Im the only one in my team who hasnt took a decent break during all this and the opportunity I get, I forget about. Its all down to my own disorganisation and Ill have to find another week now!
Offline Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #813 on: October 15, 2020, 01:55:00 PM »
I can completely see where the challenges are coming from for people.

I myself have a team and the nature of our work is just nicer when we're all together, though it's far from a necessity. Personally, I'm really enjoying working from home and I managed to secure an agreement with my Director that we'll never go full time in the office again. Once this has all passed, we'll be wfh 2/3 times a week typically.

We've been as productive as ever, as busy as ever and I feel like I decompress better in my breaks and lunch, I'm also ready to be out the door for a run at 17:10 as opposed to grinding through traffic for an hour.

I reckon it's giving me an extra hours sleep a night, saving me two hours of travel a day and my petrol bill has gone from £240 a month to around £30 a fortnight?

Quote from: Jwils21 on October 15, 2020, 01:12:59 PM
Im busy, but I couldve took the leave. I completely forgot about it. Im the only one in my team who hasnt took a decent break during all this and the opportunity I get, I forget about. Its all down to my own disorganisation and Ill have to find another week now!
Make sure you do take it mate, when you can, you wouldn't work for a week for free.

It's difficult, in old jobs I've had, wfh would be vile, but it's working nicely for me, without wanting to sound too smug.
Offline The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #814 on: October 15, 2020, 02:11:26 PM »
Think it'll be mandatory at my work for manager's to come into the office over the next few months on a rotational basis.
Online redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #815 on: October 15, 2020, 02:13:08 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on October 15, 2020, 01:12:59 PM
Im busy, but I couldve took the leave. I completely forgot about it. Im the only one in my team who hasnt took a decent break during all this and the opportunity I get, I forget about. Its all down to my own disorganisation and Ill have to find another week now!

What a nightmare, you'd think someone else in your team might have noticed as well. I'd have someone on the Monday morning asking wtf I was doing if I clocked in when I should be off! Hope you can find a week soon to take off.
Offline jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #816 on: October 15, 2020, 02:22:38 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on October 15, 2020, 11:54:31 AM
Think it's finally time for me to admit i'm struggling WFH. I've just realised today, Thursday, that I had booked this entire week off and have just worked through it instead.

I just cannot seem to get into any routine or organisation, and with increased absence and departures in my team it's becoming a right battle atm.

Can't you speak to your manager then at least you can perhaps have tomorrow off and then get another few days off later? I struggled at home to start off with as well. We are teamed as essential workers so I now go into work for three days and at home for the other days which for me is ideal.
Offline Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #817 on: October 15, 2020, 05:19:00 PM »
Thanks for the replies all.

I'm used to home working for 2/3 days per week due to being in a global/virtual role, but doing it constantly is draining.

I've already slotted some leave in over the next few weeks because it just needs to be done. I've always been bad for taking my leave, but especially now those breaks are vital. I also in my job role spend most of my time preaching the benefits of a good work balance, wish i'd listen to my own advice sometimes!
Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #818 on: October 15, 2020, 06:17:37 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on October 15, 2020, 05:19:00 PM
Thanks for the replies all.

I'm used to home working for 2/3 days per week due to being in a global/virtual role, but doing it constantly is draining.

I've already slotted some leave in over the next few weeks because it just needs to be done. I've always been bad for taking my leave, but especially now those breaks are vital. I also in my job role spend most of my time preaching the benefits of a good work balance, wish i'd listen to my own advice sometimes!


Offline Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #819 on: October 15, 2020, 08:52:52 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 15, 2020, 06:17:37 PM


Thats exactly it, Im too focused on being a friend than a colleague.
Offline Skeeve

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #820 on: October 15, 2020, 09:07:04 PM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on October 13, 2020, 03:52:34 PM
I have had it before but only mildly, back proper spasm'd Saturday night/Sunday morning, literally couldn't move! Need to get a desk sorted. On the upside I'm high on codeine :)

Unless you are going for a standing desk, the more important thing to get right is your chair, you can adjust past issues with a table.
Offline Alf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #821 on: October 15, 2020, 10:04:28 PM »
Its proving hard for me now. I work on a team of 2, the other bloke is awful at communication written & verbal. He keeps getting peoples names wrong on emails and that gets peoples backs up & makes others wonder if what hes saying is accurate. Im having to proof read a lot of his emails now before they go out, which mainly entails reducing a 2 page essay down to 3 small paragraphs.

Twice hes phoned me up this week when weve had issues and 10 minutes later, Ive not got the foggiest idea what hes talking about. These are things that Id easily be able to knock on the head it in the office, but proving a real challenge. Glad Ive got a week off coming up.
Offline Jwils21

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #822 on: October 15, 2020, 10:11:51 PM »
Quote from: Alf on October 15, 2020, 10:04:28 PM
Its proving hard for me now. I work on a team of 2, the other bloke is awful at communication written & verbal. He keeps getting peoples names wrong on emails and that gets peoples backs up & makes others wonder if what hes saying is accurate. Im having to proof read a lot of his emails now before they go out, which mainly entails reducing a 2 page essay down to 3 small paragraphs.

Twice hes phoned me up this week when weve had issues and 10 minutes later, Ive not got the foggiest idea what hes talking about. These are things that Id easily be able to knock on the head it in the office, but proving a real challenge. Glad Ive got a week off coming up.

That is a nightmare. My old boss used to do that and it was infuriating, seeing someone taking home a wedge when they cant get the basics right.
Offline Alf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #823 on: October 15, 2020, 10:36:36 PM »
Quote from: Jwils21 on October 15, 2020, 10:11:51 PM
That is a nightmare. My old boss used to do that and it was infuriating, seeing someone taking home a wedge when they cant get the basics right.

Weve only been working from home for 4 years and even that was for 1 day a week until March. I always made sure we worked from home on the same day & arranged the workload around doing things on that day where lesser interaction didnt do any damage.
Offline gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #824 on: October 26, 2020, 05:21:55 PM »
Swap 'Wont be working with us' to 'will be working from home'

Online Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #825 on: October 26, 2020, 05:24:38 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 26, 2020, 05:21:55 PM
Swap 'Wont be working with us' to 'will be working from home'

I mean that assumes those working from home can't do their job and their responsibilites get put on those working in the office / wherever still.

In most cases that shouldn't be the case.
Online Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #826 on: October 26, 2020, 05:32:05 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 26, 2020, 05:21:55 PM
Swap 'Wont be working with us' to 'will be working from home'



This doesn't really work. Why would management keep Bob's salary if he is working from home?
Offline Commie Bobbie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #827 on: October 26, 2020, 05:50:03 PM »
My workplace (insurance) has announced today, that they're reducing the property portfolio on their books.

Everyone will be working from home aside from those who it is impractical to work from home - though they are going to helping some of us with bills concerning electric which is good.

I don't know how it is going to affect me as I've mentioned previously, been signed off since the middle of July due to failing mental health due in no small part to WFH as well as other issues - am quite pensive about things going forward - as occ health won't consider looking to get me back into work until that has improved - which feels further away than ever at the moment - probably not helped by the clocks going back.
Online redgriffin73

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #828 on: Today at 11:05:06 AM »
The people on furlough at ours started back this week. All told last week 'everything's fine, come on back' - they get a Zoom call Monday morning where they're told actually, only half of you are staying. Two of them were actually told on that call they were being made redundant (both of them after 20+ years) and were left in tears, and another four were told there's only one FT job (or two PT roles) left for them to fight over. What a shitty thing to do.
Online BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #829 on: Today at 11:13:14 AM »
Thats outrageously shit management! If theres any changes like that at our place, anyone affected is always told privately on their own before any wider announcement.
Online Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #830 on: Today at 11:13:16 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:05:06 AM
The people on furlough at ours started back this week. All told last week 'everything's fine, come on back' - they get a Zoom call Monday morning where they're told actually, only half of you are staying. Two of them were actually told on that call they were being made redundant (both of them after 20+ years) and were left in tears, and another four were told there's only one FT job (or two PT roles) left for them to fight over. What a shitty thing to do.

Doesnt sound like redundancy rules were followed there.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
Re: Working From Home

Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:13:16 AM
Doesnt sound like redundancy rules were followed there.
That's how it reads to me too.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,627
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #832 on: Today at 11:45:07 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:13:16 AM
Doesnt sound like redundancy rules were followed there.

Yeah that's not right at all, they need to fight that all the way.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,050
  • Dutch Class
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #833 on: Today at 11:48:03 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:05:06 AM
The people on furlough at ours started back this week. All told last week 'everything's fine, come on back' - they get a Zoom call Monday morning where they're told actually, only half of you are staying. Two of them were actually told on that call they were being made redundant (both of them after 20+ years) and were left in tears, and another four were told there's only one FT job (or two PT roles) left for them to fight over. What a shitty thing to do.


That's outrageous behaviour
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,688
  • Truthiness
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #834 on: Today at 11:51:26 AM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:05:06 AM
The people on furlough at ours started back this week. All told last week 'everything's fine, come on back' - they get a Zoom call Monday morning where they're told actually, only half of you are staying. Two of them were actually told on that call they were being made redundant (both of them after 20+ years) and were left in tears, and another four were told there's only one FT job (or two PT roles) left for them to fight over. What a shitty thing to do.

I don't want to overreact, but the management involved here deserve to be chopped up into little bits and fed to the dogs.
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,724
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #835 on: Today at 11:54:06 AM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:13:16 AM
Doesnt sound like redundancy rules were followed there.

Any idea how it should have worked or what they should do? I know nothing about this sort of thing - lucky for me I guess that I've never been through it apart from group-wide consultation periods for VR. Any advice I can pass on to them would be great.
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,724
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #836 on: Today at 11:54:55 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:51:26 AM
I don't want to overreact, but the management involved here deserve to be chopped up into little bits and fed to the dogs.

Harsh but fair ;D

I know their boss and he can be a twat but I'm shocked by his behaviour on this, can imagine him sitting there smugly saying his job is safe though.
Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,262
  • YNWA
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #837 on: Today at 12:02:44 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 11:54:06 AM
Any idea how it should have worked or what they should do? I know nothing about this sort of thing - lucky for me I guess that I've never been through it apart from group-wide consultation periods for VR. Any advice I can pass on to them would be great.

Have a read here... https://www.gov.uk/redundancy-your-rights
Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,142
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #838 on: Today at 02:26:36 PM »
Think someone there needs to get a union representative involved
Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,724
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Working From Home
« Reply #839 on: Today at 02:27:41 PM »
