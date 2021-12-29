« previous next »
Author Topic: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...  (Read 711047 times)

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15680 on: December 29, 2021, 08:03:06 am »
^ well said. When I hear that games have been called off because of "covid and injuries" in one of the squads, it boils my piss. Remember when we had to effectively forfeit the league cup because we had two games in 24 hours in vastly different time zones? As I said before, the integrity of this season has completely gone out the window. Of course, no one wants to put an asterisk on this season - provided the state owned sportswashing team wins - like they did when we headed into lockdown 25 points clear and needing zero points (as it turned out) to clinch the title.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15681 on: December 29, 2021, 10:23:53 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December 27, 2021, 06:10:09 pm
The clubs all have lab partners that do the testing.  Maybe they do the lateral flow tests themselves but the PCR's are sent out to a lab.  Those results are I'm sure shared with the PL but there are these things called medical privacy laws, maybe you all here have heard of them.


Out of interest is it just us that have named which players have Covid? This hiding behind medical privacy only where Covid is concerned is a bit odd - we hear details about any other injury or illness a player has got, Jurgen has literally told us before when Gini had the shits, but Covid is being treated by other clubs like they're announcing their latest in-house STD test results and everyone just accepts it because "privacy". Is it to avoid people asking who's not jabbed or what, I just don't see the shame in it.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15682 on: December 29, 2021, 11:52:13 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 29, 2021, 10:23:53 am
Out of interest is it just us that have named which players have Covid? This hiding behind medical privacy only where Covid is concerned is a bit odd - we hear details about any other injury or illness a player has got, Jurgen has literally told us before when Gini had the shits, but Covid is being treated by other clubs like they're announcing their latest in-house STD test results and everyone just accepts it because "privacy". Is it to avoid people asking who's not jabbed or what, I just don't see the shame in it.
As I stated previously, yes, it does indeed appear to be only us who has reported who has tested positive. It's cloak and dagger with everyone else.
We don't even require the names of the players to be released to the public, but some type of information as to how the decision to postpone the game was reached would be helpful, and allay any thoughts of non uniformity in the decision making. It might also put the clubs in a position where it would be much harder to manipulate this, which several clubs have done.
For example, in Newcastle's latest postponement v Everton, the reason was 'positive cases and injury'. Ok, what is it then? 5 positive cases and 5 injuries? 2 positive cases and 10 injuries? Or 0 positive cases and 10 injuries? In the latter 2 cases, they should be made play. Injuries should have absolutely no influence on any decision to postpone. The injuries are totally separate, and are either down to bad luck, or the disgraceful scheduling by the PL every year. If we have 10 injuries in April, can we get an important game called off due to 'covid and injuries'? It's shocking. The 13+1 GK rule mooted a few weeks ago has totally disappeared.
As a result of this, teams have managed to get games off when it suits them, yet some teams have been instructed to continue playing despite having positive cases.
No allowances were made last season, andd this was before the roll out of the vaccination programme. We should be in a better position this season, but it appears that those teams with a fully vaccinated squad have ended up in a lottery due to those who have refused the vaccination.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15683 on: December 29, 2021, 12:03:23 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on December 29, 2021, 11:52:13 am
As I stated previously, yes, it does indeed appear to be only us who has reported who has tested positive. It's cloak and dagger with everyone else.
We don't even require the names of the players to be released to the public, but some type of information as to how the decision to postpone the game was reached would be helpful, and allay any thoughts of non uniformity in the decision making. It might also put the clubs in a position where it would be much harder to manipulate this, which several clubs have done.
For example, in Newcastle's latest postponement v Everton, the reason was 'positive cases and injury'. Ok, what is it then? 5 positive cases and 5 injuries? 2 positive cases and 10 injuries? Or 0 positive cases and 10 injuries? In the latter 2 cases, they should be made play. Injuries should have absolutely no influence on any decision to postpone. The injuries are totally separate, and are either down to bad luck, or the disgraceful scheduling by the PL every year. If we have 10 injuries in April, can we get an important game called off due to 'covid and injuries'? It's shocking. The 13+1 GK rule mooted a few weeks ago has totally disappeared.
As a result of this, teams have managed to get games off when it suits them, yet some teams have been instructed to continue playing despite having positive cases.
No allowances were made last season, andd this was before the roll out of the vaccination programme. We should be in a better position this season, but it appears that those teams with a fully vaccinated squad have ended up in a lottery due to those who have refused the vaccination.

It shouldn't even be 13+1, it should be 7, and if you can't field 7 then you forfeit the game. There should be a zero tolerance policy to anti vax players. If they refuse to get vaccinated and have to isolate then that shouldn't be a consideration for whatever bullshit minimum number the league have settled on.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15684 on: December 29, 2021, 12:33:54 pm »
Clubs are starting to take the piss but its good to finally see clubs being called out on it. I mean clearly NUFC are pulling a fast one. Their best players picks up a knock and all of a sudden they dont have the players?

Fuck off. Not buying time to get to the transfer window then no?

Piss take. Clubs should have to name the players and prove. Your telling me these clubs that put out a under 23 side weekly dont have 14 players? Fuck off.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15685 on: December 29, 2021, 12:38:53 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on December 29, 2021, 08:03:06 am
^ well said. When I hear that games have been called off because of "covid and injuries" in one of the squads, it boils my piss. Remember when we had to effectively forfeit the league cup because we had two games in 24 hours in vastly different time zones? As I said before, the integrity of this season has completely gone out the window. Of course, no one wants to put an asterisk on this season - provided the state owned sportswashing team wins - like they did when we headed into lockdown 25 points clear and needing zero points (as it turned out) to clinch the title.

We almost through CL qualification last season nevermind a cup because of injuries. We were told to get on with it then so whats changed? Joke.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15686 on: December 29, 2021, 04:28:00 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on December 29, 2021, 10:23:53 am
Out of interest is it just us that have named which players have Covid? This hiding behind medical privacy only where Covid is concerned is a bit odd - we hear details about any other injury or illness a player has got, Jurgen has literally told us before when Gini had the shits, but Covid is being treated by other clubs like they're announcing their latest in-house STD test results and everyone just accepts it because "privacy". Is it to avoid people asking who's not jabbed or what, I just don't see the shame in it.

I don't think a Doctor can legally go public on whether a patient, even a footballer, has a particular virus. Clubs stating it are doing it for PR or their own sense of transparency. Technically it is not anyone's business if X, Y or Z has tested positive for Covid, but common sense-wise, if a player is all of a sudden not in the squad its fairly obvious.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15687 on: December 29, 2021, 06:47:19 pm »
I think its peoples business when its literally effecting...business. There should have to be transparancy.

Apparently thr NUFC game got postponed as Manquillo got a 95th min booking and was therefore suspended. If thats true thats ridiculous.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15688 on: December 29, 2021, 07:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on December 29, 2021, 06:47:19 pm
I think its peoples business when its literally effecting...business. There should have to be transparancy.

Apparently thr NUFC game got postponed as Manquillo got a 95th min booking and was therefore suspended. If thats true thats ridiculous.

It should've been 13 + 1 but solely because of covid absences. However if any if those absent are unvaccinated, then they count in the available list. Play any other registered player in their place, regardless of whether they're 16 and have to be home in time for supper.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15689 on: December 29, 2021, 07:53:38 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December 29, 2021, 04:28:00 pm
I don't think a Doctor can legally go public on whether a patient, even a footballer, has a particular virus. Clubs stating it are doing it for PR or their own sense of transparency. Technically it is not anyone's business if X, Y or Z has tested positive for Covid, but common sense-wise, if a player is all of a sudden not in the squad its fairly obvious.

It's not obvious though, clearly, at the moment, as that's what everyone is getting worked up about, no one knows how many are injured or have Covid.

I'm not suggesting a doctor makes an official announcement, it just seems weird to me that all of a sudden this is a top secret illness unlike any other illness that managers will gladly tell everyone about. Why the weird secrecy around it, that's what is making everyone suspicious about clubs' motives.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15690 on: Yesterday at 08:42:44 am »
Tommy Tuckle is already moaning about their cases and injuries.

Honestly reckon they are trying to get the game called off.

I've said it before. This league is a joke
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15691 on: Yesterday at 08:49:03 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:42:44 am
Tommy Tuckle is already moaning about their cases and injuries.

Honestly reckon they are trying to get the game called off.

I've said it before. This league is a joke

Yeah, who's missing exactly? Werner and Chilwell? Their bench looked loaded yesterday.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15692 on: Yesterday at 09:16:33 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Yesterday at 08:49:03 am
Yeah, who's missing exactly? Werner and Chilwell? Their bench looked loaded yesterday.

Thiago Silva as well. Now James and Christensen.

Dont get the violins out for them but we face them at the right time and should win.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15693 on: Yesterday at 10:15:34 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:16:33 am
Thiago Silva as well. Now James and Christensen.

Dont get the violins out for them but we face them at the right time and should win.

So theyre worst hit in defence. But they have a ton of defenders. Who are they likely to put out? If Kante is back and with Lukaku back theyre almost full strength elsewhere arent they?

Will they play 3 centre backs? Rudiger, Azpilecueta and Chalaboah? With maybe Alonso and Hudson-Odoi as wing backs?
« Reply #15694 on: Yesterday at 10:29:04 am »
Quote from: Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts on Yesterday at 10:15:34 am
So they’re worst hit in defence. But they have a ton of defenders. Who are they likely to put out? If Kante is back and with Lukaku back they’re almost full strength elsewhere aren’t they?

Will they play 3 centre backs? Rudiger, Azpilecueta and Chalaboah? With maybe Alonso and Hudson-Odoi as wing backs?

Yep. They have lost a lot though with the wing backs being out. Werner is actually an annoyance especially the way we play as he would have really pinned Trent back with his pace.

Don't get me wrong, they are still a very strong outfit but if we had a choice we could have had far worse circumstances in terms of when we faced Leicester and Chelsea. Chelsea looked really heavy legged these past two games and with us having most of our players back, a decent amount of rest and a rocket from Klopp, we should be winning.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15695 on: Yesterday at 09:14:14 pm »
Covid-19: EFL removes matchday testing for players as eight new year games are postponed

The English Football League has removed the need for clubs to test players for Covid-19 on matchdays in an effort to prevent late postponements.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59830127
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15696 on: Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:14:14 pm
Covid-19: EFL removes matchday testing for players as eight new year games are postponed

The English Football League has removed the need for clubs to test players for Covid-19 on matchdays in an effort to prevent late postponements.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59830127
sweet jesus, who's in charge -  Donald "don't do testing because you'll find too many cases" Trump??!!

you couldn't make this shit up !!  the players should go on strike.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15697 on: Yesterday at 10:25:04 pm »
Leicester v Norwich off as Norwich have injuries and Covid.

Fully expecting Chelsea to request our game is called off.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15698 on: Yesterday at 10:58:55 pm »
All Serie A footballers must now get jabbed if they want to play, as the Italian government steps up measures to combat the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

https://www.sportbible.com/football/serie-a-introduces-mandatory-vaccine-requirement-for-players-20211230

No transfers for unvaccinated PL players wanting moves that way.
« Reply #15699 on: Yesterday at 11:04:36 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:25:04 pm
Leicester v Norwich off as Norwich have injuries and Covid.

Fully expecting Chelsea to request our game is called off.

Norwich have 5 players out with Covid in the first team alone including the likes of Cantwell, Pukki, Krul and Aarons. Chelsea have Werner only i believe.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15700 on: Yesterday at 11:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 09:14:14 pm
Covid-19: EFL removes matchday testing for players as eight new year games are postponed

The English Football League has removed the need for clubs to test players for Covid-19 on matchdays in an effort to prevent late postponements.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/59830127

Thats incredible.
« Reply #15701 on: Today at 01:01:03 pm »
And another games gone, Southampton-Newcastle.

This burying of heads in sand cant continue, theres no way all these games are getting rearranged.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15702 on: Today at 01:02:48 pm »
And we've got more cases too now.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15703 on: Today at 01:30:05 pm »
The league is a farce. Clubs getting games called off because of injuries is going to continue
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15704 on: Today at 02:04:34 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:30:05 pm
The league is a farce. Clubs getting games called off because of injuries is going to continue

It is easy to get round though.

Newcastle basically getting a prolonged rest now.

Be more off this week too.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15705 on: Today at 02:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:04:34 pm
It is easy to get round though.

Newcastle basically getting a prolonged rest now.

Be more off this week too.

They are postponing their way to the transfer window. Absolute fucking joke.

Newcastle have 48 players in their senior and under 23s and they have a game postponed? Fuck off.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15706 on: Today at 02:24:09 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 11:04:36 pm
Norwich have 5 players out with Covid in the first team alone including the likes of Cantwell, Pukki, Krul and Aarons. Chelsea have Werner only i believe.

Norwich have 27 players in their first team and another 21 in their under 23s.

Joke.
« Reply #15707 on: Today at 02:31:05 pm »
The bit I find remarkable is that it is never the injured players who get COVID. You hear figures like 10 injuries and 5 COVID. The clubs that want to call off games hide the identities of those with COVID, so presumably you could have players who are out with both COVID and injury.
« Reply #15708 on: Today at 02:34:18 pm »
This wouldnt be such a sickener if it wasnt for our situation last season. Same old story, Klopps a whingebag and should just get on with it blah blah blah.

When we were a game away from winning the league it was cancel it all, lives are more important, typical scousers, they hate the NHS and now its totally different apparently.
« Reply #15709 on: Today at 02:41:09 pm »
They need to sort this for next season. If you have a game postponed you have to play the players that were available at the time. The likes of Newcastle are 100% using it to buy time.
« Reply #15710 on: Today at 02:46:46 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 02:34:18 pm
This wouldnt be such a sickener if it wasnt for our situation last season. Same old story, Klopps a whingebag and should just get on with it blah blah blah.

When we were a game away from winning the league it was cancel it all, lives are more important, typical scousers, they hate the NHS and now its totally different apparently.
If we were top, we'd be hearing the same thing. I'm just glad that we won another title before this farce.
« Reply #15711 on: Today at 03:13:56 pm »
Joke this, just a farce like last season.
« Reply #15712 on: Today at 04:04:19 pm »
Officially a farce

Only team who can possibly survive it without impacted results out of 92 league clubs is the financially doped Manchester City
« Reply #15713 on: Today at 05:08:23 pm »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 04:04:19 pm
Officially a farce

Only team who can possibly survive it without impacted results out of 92 league clubs is the financially doped Manchester City

At least they were top and likely to win the league anyway with another high 90s points total, although we'd have given them a run for their money in a normal season.

It'd be a sickener if we were top again before all this bollocks started.

Take the cups seriously and hopefully win something, rather than sacrifice them again only to fall short in the league anyway. Although we'll get to the League Cup final and the game will get called off in the morning after Harry Kane sneezed.
« Reply #15714 on: Today at 05:19:54 pm »
Whats the actual protocol with Covid testing ? Assume the PL see the positive PCR results ?

But seems some Clubs have got on with it and others done what they want.
« Reply #15715 on: Today at 05:35:22 pm »
How they are going to put these fixtures in god knows

The call was to postpone January because its going into the summer now anywayv
« Reply #15716 on: Today at 05:46:21 pm »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 05:35:22 pm
How they are going to put these fixtures in god knows

The call was to postpone January because its going into the summer now anywayv

I said when all this kicked off the other week, that there's no good way around it. You postpone the league for a period and there's nowhere to fit the games in and in a World Cup year extending the season isn't viable. You continue as normal and play whatever side you can put out and you've got teams having to put reserve sides out. At the moment it's the worst of both worlds, half the games are getting called off and the ones that aren't are reduced to farce.

It's not sustainable to keep postponing games, in this ridiculously bloated calendar where even a League Cup semi final couldn't be reduced to one leg.

« Reply #15717 on: Today at 05:47:38 pm »
Quote from: rushyman its only a few sleeps to Xmas on Today at 05:35:22 pm
The call was to postpone January because its going into the summer now anywayv
Euro Nations Cup is in June !

not a snowball's chance UEFA would cancel / move it.
« Reply #15718 on: Today at 05:50:14 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 08:42:44 am
Tommy Tuckle is already moaning about their cases and injuries.
Tuchel is getting his excuses in early. it's not that he can't field a multi-million pound team, it's that he can't field the multi-million pound team he wants.
