Out of interest is it just us that have named which players have Covid? This hiding behind medical privacy only where Covid is concerned is a bit odd - we hear details about any other injury or illness a player has got, Jurgen has literally told us before when Gini had the shits, but Covid is being treated by other clubs like they're announcing their latest in-house STD test results and everyone just accepts it because "privacy". Is it to avoid people asking who's not jabbed or what, I just don't see the shame in it.



As I stated previously, yes, it does indeed appear to be only us who has reported who has tested positive. It's cloak and dagger with everyone else.We don't even require the names of the players to be released to the public, but some type of information as to how the decision to postpone the game was reached would be helpful, and allay any thoughts of non uniformity in the decision making. It might also put the clubs in a position where it would be much harder to manipulate this, which several clubs have done.For example, in Newcastle's latest postponement v Everton, the reason was 'positive cases and injury'. Ok, what is it then? 5 positive cases and 5 injuries? 2 positive cases and 10 injuries? Or 0 positive cases and 10 injuries? In the latter 2 cases, they should be made play. Injuries should have absolutely no influence on any decision to postpone. The injuries are totally separate, and are either down to bad luck, or the disgraceful scheduling by the PL every year. If we have 10 injuries in April, can we get an important game called off due to 'covid and injuries'? It's shocking. The 13+1 GK rule mooted a few weeks ago has totally disappeared.As a result of this, teams have managed to get games off when it suits them, yet some teams have been instructed to continue playing despite having positive cases.No allowances were made last season, andd this was before the roll out of the vaccination programme. We should be in a better position this season, but it appears that those teams with a fully vaccinated squad have ended up in a lottery due to those who have refused the vaccination.