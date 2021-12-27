« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...  (Read 708721 times)

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,966
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15680 on: Today at 08:03:06 am »
^ well said. When I hear that games have been called off because of "covid and injuries" in one of the squads, it boils my piss. Remember when we had to effectively forfeit the league cup because we had two games in 24 hours in vastly different time zones? As I said before, the integrity of this season has completely gone out the window. Of course, no one wants to put an asterisk on this season - provided the state owned sportswashing team wins - like they did when we headed into lockdown 25 points clear and needing zero points (as it turned out) to clinch the title.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,235
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15681 on: Today at 10:23:53 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on December 27, 2021, 06:10:09 pm
The clubs all have lab partners that do the testing.  Maybe they do the lateral flow tests themselves but the PCR's are sent out to a lab.  Those results are I'm sure shared with the PL but there are these things called medical privacy laws, maybe you all here have heard of them.


Out of interest is it just us that have named which players have Covid? This hiding behind medical privacy only where Covid is concerned is a bit odd - we hear details about any other injury or illness a player has got, Jurgen has literally told us before when Gini had the shits, but Covid is being treated by other clubs like they're announcing their latest in-house STD test results and everyone just accepts it because "privacy". Is it to avoid people asking who's not jabbed or what, I just don't see the shame in it.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online MH41

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 463
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15682 on: Today at 11:52:13 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:23:53 am
Out of interest is it just us that have named which players have Covid? This hiding behind medical privacy only where Covid is concerned is a bit odd - we hear details about any other injury or illness a player has got, Jurgen has literally told us before when Gini had the shits, but Covid is being treated by other clubs like they're announcing their latest in-house STD test results and everyone just accepts it because "privacy". Is it to avoid people asking who's not jabbed or what, I just don't see the shame in it.
As I stated previously, yes, it does indeed appear to be only us who has reported who has tested positive. It's cloak and dagger with everyone else.
We don't even require the names of the players to be released to the public, but some type of information as to how the decision to postpone the game was reached would be helpful, and allay any thoughts of non uniformity in the decision making. It might also put the clubs in a position where it would be much harder to manipulate this, which several clubs have done.
For example, in Newcastle's latest postponement v Everton, the reason was 'positive cases and injury'. Ok, what is it then? 5 positive cases and 5 injuries? 2 positive cases and 10 injuries? Or 0 positive cases and 10 injuries? In the latter 2 cases, they should be made play. Injuries should have absolutely no influence on any decision to postpone. The injuries are totally separate, and are either down to bad luck, or the disgraceful scheduling by the PL every year. If we have 10 injuries in April, can we get an important game called off due to 'covid and injuries'? It's shocking. The 13+1 GK rule mooted a few weeks ago has totally disappeared.
As a result of this, teams have managed to get games off when it suits them, yet some teams have been instructed to continue playing despite having positive cases.
No allowances were made last season, andd this was before the roll out of the vaccination programme. We should be in a better position this season, but it appears that those teams with a fully vaccinated squad have ended up in a lottery due to those who have refused the vaccination.
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,059
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15683 on: Today at 12:03:23 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 11:52:13 am
As I stated previously, yes, it does indeed appear to be only us who has reported who has tested positive. It's cloak and dagger with everyone else.
We don't even require the names of the players to be released to the public, but some type of information as to how the decision to postpone the game was reached would be helpful, and allay any thoughts of non uniformity in the decision making. It might also put the clubs in a position where it would be much harder to manipulate this, which several clubs have done.
For example, in Newcastle's latest postponement v Everton, the reason was 'positive cases and injury'. Ok, what is it then? 5 positive cases and 5 injuries? 2 positive cases and 10 injuries? Or 0 positive cases and 10 injuries? In the latter 2 cases, they should be made play. Injuries should have absolutely no influence on any decision to postpone. The injuries are totally separate, and are either down to bad luck, or the disgraceful scheduling by the PL every year. If we have 10 injuries in April, can we get an important game called off due to 'covid and injuries'? It's shocking. The 13+1 GK rule mooted a few weeks ago has totally disappeared.
As a result of this, teams have managed to get games off when it suits them, yet some teams have been instructed to continue playing despite having positive cases.
No allowances were made last season, andd this was before the roll out of the vaccination programme. We should be in a better position this season, but it appears that those teams with a fully vaccinated squad have ended up in a lottery due to those who have refused the vaccination.

It shouldn't even be 13+1, it should be 7, and if you can't field 7 then you forfeit the game. There should be a zero tolerance policy to anti vax players. If they refuse to get vaccinated and have to isolate then that shouldn't be a consideration for whatever bullshit minimum number the league have settled on.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 388 389 390 391 392 [393]   Go Up
« previous next »
 