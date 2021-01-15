BIG NEWS!



Isolation period cut to 7 days if you test negative on days 6 and 7. Might get players back a wee bit quicker now.



Effective immediately



Assuming Fab, Virgil and Jones tested positive on the Thursday, I think I'm right in saying they could rejoin training on Christmas Eve, which should put them in contention for Leeds - even if only on the bench. Thiago is presumably a day or two behind them, which should mean he could be involved at Leicester.That assumes that a) they're well and not showing any ill effects and b) they have negative tests which isn't a given