If I was a club, ours or another, i'd make a simple rule about vaccinations.



If you get all the jabs and still get Covid, you then isolate as per.



If you refuse to be jabbed or are not current with the jabs, and you get Covid, you isolate as per AND are fined two weeks wages for every instance.



The players not current with jabs are endangering their team mates and potentially costing the club in points and ultimately money.