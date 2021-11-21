Serious question: what is the end point here?



Covid is here to stay. It will be here for many many years...People will catch it and give it regardless of their vaccination/booster status, so Vaccines aren't the way out of "catching or spreading" covid, but to lessen its severety on your health in case you got it.



We just had 3 double-jabbed people test positive and be out....many triple-jabbed have tested positive across the world last few days...



Are we just going to cancel football every winter? This is unbelievably unsustainable ...



And this is just football....not to mention other industries like travel or hospitality that have been absolutely ruined and a return to the March 2020 outlook (looks like the world is heading that way) will flatten them senselessly with little hope of revival.



It's here. It's here to stay. It's here to be with us until we die. Learn a way to live with it...otherwise, we're just kicking the can down the road and we're back on square one next winter again.



They've had 2 years (and not just in UK, most world) to build hospitals, increase ICU beds, train specialists, etc so the health systems don't crash so easily, and yet we're hearing the EXACT same noise as "2 weeks to flatten the curve" of 21 months ago.



Just frustrated beyond believe here...and worried about the mass hyperinflation we're witnessing all over the world and how it's going to get significantly worse with constant changes to supply chains, border closures, industries shutting off, and the uncertainty over businesses (including football).