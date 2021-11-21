« previous next »
Libertine

  RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,934
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15320 on: Today at 07:01:41 pm
5 games off this weekend. Surely the rest will follow...
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15321 on: Today at 07:02:28 pm
Quote from: The G in Gluhwein on Today at 06:59:35 pm
Postpone fixtures until Boxing Day (as Brentford boss suggested if I heard correctly) maybe. You can't cancel the season.

Im not saying cancel it but this is just mental. Suspend it for a bit, scrap the FA Cup and give everybody a chance to regroup. Theres no saying we wont fall victim to it now. Already got 3 out and who knows who might test positive in the upcoming days.
downtown

  • abbewy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,410
  • Has skin in the game (about stuff he talks about)
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15322 on: Today at 07:05:39 pm
Serious question: what is the end point here?

Covid is here to stay. It will be here for many many years...People will catch it and give it regardless of their vaccination/booster status, so Vaccines aren't the way out of "catching or spreading" covid, but to lessen its severety on your health in case you got it.

We just had 3 double-jabbed people test positive and be out....many triple-jabbed have tested positive across the world last few days...

Are we just going to cancel football every winter? This is unbelievably unsustainable ...

And this is just football....not to mention other industries like travel or hospitality that have been absolutely ruined and a return to the March 2020 outlook (looks like the world is heading that way) will flatten them senselessly with little hope of revival.

It's here. It's here to stay. It's here to be with us until we die. Learn a way to live with it...otherwise, we're just kicking the can down the road and we're back on square one next winter again.

They've had 2 years (and not just in UK, most world) to build hospitals, increase ICU beds, train specialists, etc so the health systems don't crash so easily, and yet we're hearing the EXACT same noise as "2 weeks to flatten the curve" of 21 months ago.

Just frustrated beyond believe here...and worried about the mass hyperinflation we're witnessing all over the world and how it's going to get significantly worse with constant changes to supply chains, border closures, industries shutting off, and the uncertainty over businesses (including football).
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,041
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15323 on: Today at 07:06:23 pm
AFCON is cancelled according to reports coming out.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,262
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15324 on: Today at 07:07:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:06:23 pm
AFCON is cancelled according to reports coming out.
From where?

There were some yesterday, but they were nonsense
S'mas day

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,843
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15325 on: Today at 07:08:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:06:23 pm
AFCON is cancelled according to reports coming out.
Yeah I posted the same but as far as I can tell its just rumours. Nothing official yet.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,041
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15326 on: Today at 07:09:35 pm
Some "journos" mate. No idea if they're legit. None of the big time charlies have said anythnig yet though.
Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,906
  • 11,053ft up
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15327 on: Today at 07:11:35 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:41:30 pm
What youre seemingly ignoring here is the fact some clubs are going to end up with games in hand all over the place. When it comes towards the end of the season knowing what you need to do is a big advantage. Lets say for arguments sake Man City get an outbreak and they end up with 3 games in hand in April. They know for sure 4 points wins them the league. You dont see that as a problem?

No, this makes no sense in that the end date of the schedule can't be moved so in your example ManC would have to play those 3 games in like 4 days or something silly.  There is no advantage being gained.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,262
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15328 on: Today at 07:21:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:09:35 pm
Some "journos" mate. No idea if they're legit. None of the big time charlies have said anythnig yet though.
If Sega says its onits on

(Hes now Vice President of the Guinean FA, so he probably does know)
Christmas Snail Mail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,856
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15329 on: Today at 07:25:36 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:11:47 pm
32% of premier league players not Vaccinated SSN

Holy fuck that's a disgrace.
Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15330 on: Today at 07:27:27 pm
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Today at 07:25:36 pm
Holy fuck that's a disgrace.

There's long been a stereotype that footballers are as thick as mince.
S'mas day

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,843
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15331 on: Today at 07:28:23 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 03:11:47 pm
32% of premier league players not Vaccinated SSN
I was amazed that the NFL vaccine uptake was so high. Shame on me for thinking it wouldnt be I guess.
a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,408
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15332 on: Today at 07:29:05 pm
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Today at 07:25:36 pm
Holy fuck that's a disgrace.

Is it surprising? Footballers are pretty dumb.
red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,903
  • J.F.T.97
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15333 on: Today at 07:34:35 pm
I dunno downtown.. I was chatting with a mate along the same lines at the weekend.

I've not got the answers. I thought yesterday was Tuesday until about 3pm.
Some days I put my trackies on back to front. I don't think we'll solve it on here.
TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,262
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15334 on: Today at 07:38:50 pm
Chelsea have 5 players out.


How is their game still going ahead?

(I mean, theyll still whip Everton like)
4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,667
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15335 on: Today at 07:38:51 pm
Apparently, Trent, VVD, and Fab have tested positive.

Apparently all three have had two jabs.

He who casts the first stone....
west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,717
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15336 on: Today at 07:39:03 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 07:01:41 pm
5 games off this weekend. Surely the rest will follow...

I think its inevitable. Id go along with whichever manager was saying just bin this weekend, let all the players who have it isolate and recover and then just keep them in very small bubbles
UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,972
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15337 on: Today at 07:39:15 pm
Literally no idea what will happen now. Either everyone stops for a few weeks or we play on but have a russian roulette style 4 weeks where there might only be 2 or 3 matches left per gameweek.

Either way there's huge issues. The integrity of the season can't survive much more of this current week though.

TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,262
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reply #15338 on: Today at 07:39:30 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:38:51 pm
Apparently, Trent, VVD, and Fab have tested positive.

Apparently all three have had two jabs.

He who casts the first stone....
Curtis not TAA
