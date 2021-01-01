« previous next »
Author Topic: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...  (Read 686281 times)

Online redgriffin73

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15200 on: Today at 01:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:07:06 pm
Tell you what, going back to two legged semis for the league cup during a pandemic was a fucking magic idea.

Remember all those people who thought Covid was going to magically disappear with Project Restart last summer? :butt
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Dim Glas@xmas

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15201 on: Today at 02:06:31 pm »
From Kloppos programme notes tonight:
"Listen to people who know best. If you do that, you end up wanting the vaccine and the booster.

"The stick to football abuse misses the point. My view on vaccine isnt from my imagination. I listen to experts. People who are smarter have come to the rescue by creating this"
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline lionel_messias

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15202 on: Today at 02:10:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:58:50 pm
You're one obsessed fucking tit you.

Over the moon, yeah.

Yeah he's a bit of a massive tit, and not in a good way. Sarky little shinola, finds himself toooo amusing.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15203 on: Today at 02:13:38 pm »
Quote from: Christmas Snail Mail on Today at 12:53:49 pm
Drink and eat our body weight in cheese, obviously.

Spurs will be playing?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15204 on: Today at 02:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:15:29 pm
I get that but this is the 3rd game due to covid including the cup competitions.

Spurs travelled up for the game tonight, cancelled on Leicesters request
« Reply #15205 on: Today at 02:19:22 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 01:36:43 pm
Leicester Spurs off now. Outbreak in Chelsea squad also according to talkshite radio.

All bias aside though sending players off to the AFCON in the middle of a huge surge in this virus is just plain irresponsible

Annoyingly, it all comes down to common sense.

If everyone was pulling in the same direction we'd have a break now across the leagues, start again in the new year, delay the AFCON until the summer and bin off any stupid international friendlies between now and then.
« Reply #15206 on: Today at 02:19:44 pm »
I don't understand why so many players are coming down with it. 18 months ago when the UK was registering a similarly high number of cases the league resumed under strict protocols and our title winning season was completed without any issues.

Clubs should adopt whatever policies they had in place back then. It's unacceptable this particularly given how far along we are in this pandemic.
« Reply #15207 on: Today at 02:22:00 pm »
Some could well have come via their kids as they are in schools, or families
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15208 on: Today at 02:22:52 pm »
Considering we were able to play football amidst a long drawn out pandemic, with no vaccine, Im not sure why anyone thinks the season is going to struggle to finish when we have what looks a bad situation but one that will be over relatively quickly when we do have a vaccine?

I suspect theyll be a break for a week or 2 in the new year and the season will finish a week or 2 later if needs be to compensate.

Not sure what all the madness is about? I was as fraught as anyone when it looked like it might cost us a title and there was so little known about it, but this is a shit situation but one which will probably be over fairly quickly. Personally Id rather they knocked it on the head for 2 weeks than go back to empty grounds for any period of time though, fucking shite.
« Reply #15209 on: Today at 02:23:27 pm »
Not sure what the answer is here. A short break fixes nothing. Football doesn't cause covid and players won't be ceasing all activities during the break. This wave wont peak until the end of January according to many. Vaccines may slow the spread but they won't prevent all outbreaks.
Similarly preventing fans going to games won't stop players getting it. I think if you go down the break route it'll need to be six weeks or more or it's meaningless. And even at that we could be in the farcical situation of games being cancelled due to outbreaks after the restart.
« Reply #15210 on: Today at 02:23:40 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 02:19:22 pm
start again in the new year, delay the AFCON until the summer and bin off any stupid international friendlies between now and then.

They'll be quite a backlog by then, and our summer is their winter so prob not that easy
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15211 on: Today at 02:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 02:22:52 pm
Considering we were able to play football amidst a long drawn out pandemic, with no vaccine, Im not sure why anyone thinks the season is going to struggle to finish when we have what looks a bad situation but one that will be over relatively quickly when we do have a vaccine?

I suspect theyll be a break for a week or 2 in the new year and the season will finish a week or 2 later if needs be to compensate.

Not sure what all the madness is about? I was as fraught as anyone when it looked like it might cost us a title and there was so little known about it, but this is a shit situation but one which will probably be over fairly quickly. Personally Id rather they knocked it on the head for 2 weeks than go back to empty grounds for any period of time though, fucking shite.

Yeah I dont believe at all that the season wont finish. Certain we end with full crowds as well. Might just be a temporary break.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15212 on: Today at 02:25:05 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 02:19:44 pm
I don't understand why so many players are coming down with it. 18 months ago when the UK was registering a similarly high number of cases the league resumed under strict protocols and our title winning season was completed without any issues.

Clubs should adopt whatever policies they had in place back then. It's unacceptable this particularly given how far along we are in this pandemic.

The amount of Covid in the population is many, many times higher now than it was when the alarm bells were sounded in March 2020. Since then people have either been cautious, or vaccines have done their job. Now we have a new variant that 90% of the population are not vaccinated against AND until the last week or so, no one has been behaving particularly responsibly nor have they been given any guidance to do so by those in power. Its extremely easy to see why the shit has hit the fan.

Edit: I believe the new cases statistic will be meaningless in the coming days. Yesterday set a new record with 78k, I think that will genuinely hit 200k by next week.
« Reply #15213 on: Today at 02:48:35 pm »
Man Utd's game with Brighton on Saturday already called off
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15214 on: Today at 02:49:00 pm »
Man United v Brighton has been postponed.  That was scheduled for the weekend.
« Reply #15215 on: Today at 02:49:13 pm »
Man U v Brighton this weekend is off.

Only a mater of time before they call off all games.
« Reply #15216 on: Today at 02:49:37 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Today at 02:48:35 pm
Man Utd's game with Brighton on Saturday already called off

So which of them are pretending they can't field a team this time?
« Reply #15217 on: Today at 02:50:53 pm »
Jürgen Klopp: "I wont apologise for the view I hold on the vaccination, no matter how unpopular it might make me... 

"Its never a case of listen to me  its always listen to those who know.

"Ignore those who pretend to know. Ignore lies and misinformation."

Klopp: "Listen to people who know best. If you do that, you end up wanting the vaccine and the booster.

"The stick to football abuse misses the point. My view on vaccination isnt from my imagination. I listen to experts. People who are smarter have come to the rescue by creating this"

From Melissa Reddy on twitter
« Reply #15218 on: Today at 02:51:25 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:49:13 pm
Man U v Brighton this weekend is off.

Only a mater of time before they call off all games.

Premier leagues intention is to play all games where possible from their statement:

https://www.premierleague.com/news/2413906?sf252195821=1
« Reply #15219 on: Today at 02:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:49:00 pm
Man United v Brighton has been postponed.  That was scheduled for the weekend.

Omicron is now the dominate variant in Manchester, over 55% of cases as of 2 days ago, so the idea of suspending the whole weekend of games is a good idea right now
« Reply #15220 on: Today at 02:56:49 pm »
Rumours flying about that there will be a two week break after tonight's games.
« Reply #15221 on: Today at 02:58:00 pm »
Call off all the games to do what?  Unless the reporting here in the US is completely ignoring it I see no where that it says the UK is on lockdown.  Or does the PL now run the country and they can declare a lockdown themselves? Otherwise your calling off games to send players home to get infected is basically it and nothing will have changed in 2 weeks.

Unless that changes then its just a moot point.  What is suspected about Omicron and virulence seems to be not covered by the press at all.  Is the NHS already overwhelmed?  If not then its possible it never will be even as case counts rise and then youd have no need for a lockdown.  This is why I was saying the protocols should be changed while acknowledging our health ministries arent nimble enough for that. 

Anyway, until we get more Omicron data Id say any talk of cancellations are extreme and may look pretty foolish.
« Reply #15222 on: Today at 02:58:00 pm »
That would be fun trying to fit in the League Cup games in January as well!

Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:58:00 pm
Call off all the games to do what?  Unless the reporting here in the US is completely ignoring it I see no where that it says the UK is on lockdown.  Or does the PL now run the country and they can declare a lockdown themselves?


They pretty much did that in March 2020, PL games were all cancelled before the official countrywide lockdown.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

« Reply #15223 on: Today at 02:58:21 pm »
Quote
PREMIER LEAGUE TO CONTINUE:

While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the Leagues intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority.
« Reply #15224 on: Today at 02:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:58:21 pm


Which is the only thing they can do unless the Government actually responsible for these decisions does something.
« Reply #15225 on: Today at 03:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 02:50:53 pm
Jürgen Klopp: "I wont apologise for the view I hold on the vaccination, no matter how unpopular it might make me... 

"Its never a case of listen to me  its always listen to those who know.

"Ignore those who pretend to know. Ignore lies and misinformation."

Klopp: "Listen to people who know best. If you do that, you end up wanting the vaccine and the booster.

"The stick to football abuse misses the point. My view on vaccination isnt from my imagination. I listen to experts. People who are smarter have come to the rescue by creating this"

From Melissa Reddy on twitter


Love him.
« Reply #15226 on: Today at 03:01:19 pm »
I'd imagine any 'break' would almost be to put more pressure on the AFCON, FIFA and UEFA as much as anything, along the lines of 'Look, we've had to postpone loads of games, your games can't really go ahead now'.
« Reply #15227 on: Today at 03:01:53 pm »
« Reply #15228 on: Today at 03:03:00 pm »
Our games vs Spurs and Leicester surely at risk now?

Trains purchased for Spurs etc... hopefully a decision is made sooner rather than later
« Reply #15229 on: Today at 03:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 02:49:37 pm
So which of them are pretending they can't field a team this time?

Reports saying United had <11 senior players available for Brentford game and Brighton game given injuries, covid cases and isolation.
« Reply #15230 on: Today at 03:04:42 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:03:15 pm
Reports saying United had <11 senior players available for Brentford game and Brighton game given injuries, covid cases and isolation.

Thought a team had to field a minimum of 7 players.

So play the youth.
« Reply #15231 on: Today at 03:05:10 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:58:00 pm
That would be fun trying to fit in the League Cup games in January as well!

They pretty much did that in March 2020, PL games were all cancelled before the official countrywide lockdown.

The decision was made with government knowledge and intervention.  The PL didnt shut down on its own and required government approval to restart.
