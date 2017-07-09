« previous next »
The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Yesterday at 07:46:22 pm
At this rate the league will be stopped until February/March and we'll be glad Mo, Sadio and Keita have the AFCON to go off to and stay fit  :lmao

Serious though no football over Xmas will be unbearable
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Yesterday at 07:48:28 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Yesterday at 07:32:19 pm
I do remember saying that fans would not be in grounds for at least a year and one gentleman telling me in all his years on the internet that was the biggest load of shit hed ever heard in his life. Well who had the last laugh young man.

I wouldnt really describe any of this as a laugh but technically there were fans back in grounds later that year.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Yesterday at 08:11:12 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:48:28 pm
I wouldnt really describe any of this as a laugh but technically there were fans back in grounds later that year.

I was being pretty glib mate x
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 12:34:48 am
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 07:46:22 pm
At this rate the league will be stopped until February/March and we'll be glad Mo, Sadio and Keita have the AFCON to go off to and stay fit  :lmao

Serious though no football over Xmas will be unbearable

Anytime the league has been halted for a global coronavirus pandemic, weve gone on to win the title. Its a good omen.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 02:48:29 am
Theres a rumour going around that the PL are looking into shutting it down for 2-3 weeks to stop the spread. No idea on the validity of it but if the cases keep spiralling out of control I dont think we can continue down the path were on.

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 03:01:31 am
Impacting the Ashes in AU now
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 07:24:14 am
There's only a couple of league games in January. If possible I'd try get through the Xmas period, stop the league after the Jan 1st - 2nd round of games. Make mandatory testing for FA cup 3rd round (it's not mandatory for EFL clubs or below, have the FA pay for it). Then shut down til Feb.

South Americans go to their Jan qualification games. If AFCON goes ahead, players go to that as planned. As much as some fans would moan about us not losing Salah and Mane for the league, Chelsea would lose Mendy and Ziyech, City lose Mahrez, United lose Bailly, Watford lose about 4 players, Burnley lose their only threat at the minute in Cornet...I can see a lot of clubs being happy with it. We'd have to fit the league cup semis and a couple of league games in, but it could be a lot worse.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 07:59:39 am
Maupay & Grob missing for Brighton last night adding to a 'host of influential players' with a covid crisis at the club (slysports).
Brighton's appeal for the game to be postponed turned down..
Was this similar request to Spurs & Utd games?
Maupay & Grob would have been in close contact with the entire squad, doesn't seem much different to me.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 08:31:58 am
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:59:39 am
Maupay & Grob missing for Brighton last night adding to a 'host of influential players' with a covid crisis at the club (slysports).
Brighton's appeal for the game to be postponed turned down..
Was this similar request to Spurs & Utd games?
Maupay & Grob would have been in close contact with the entire squad, doesn't seem much different to me.

It seems that you effectively need to shut your training ground and make a big song and dance to the press about it in order to get the game postponed
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 08:44:28 am
There's a huge problem with cancelling games now both with the packed calender year next year (World Cup) and the fact clubs have already sold tickets for fixtures next year.

I wouldn't be against a 2 week break in January but anything more is fraught with logistical issues.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 08:54:32 am
There are only 3 league games in January so it makes sense if they decide to cancel them now and play them in Jan. However that would screw us big time as thats when Mane and Salah would be at the AFCON.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 08:56:34 am
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 02:48:29 am
Theres a rumour going around that the PL are looking into shutting it down for 2-3 weeks to stop the spread. No idea on the validity of it but if the cases keep spiralling out of control I dont think we can continue down the path were on.

If we shut down for 3 weeks now we'd have 6 games called off (or 5 after tonight).

I'd love to know when those games could be fitted in? This season would have to be extended which would mean no summer break again.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 08:56:52 am
Si Hughes reporting just 2.3% of Cameroon is double jabbed.

Mo and Sadio not being available is the least concern personally.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 08:58:48 am
it just seems that the PL bigwigs are looking after the interests of the TV companies rather then player safety.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 08:59:49 am
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:59:39 am
Maupay & Grob missing for Brighton last night adding to a 'host of influential players' with a covid crisis at the club (slysports).
Brighton's appeal for the game to be postponed turned down..
Was this similar request to Spurs & Utd games?
Maupay & Grob would have been in close contact with the entire squad, doesn't seem much different to me.

Now Brighton play United on Saturday who've had a nice rest this week with a full week's training to prepare for the busy period.

It's just making a mockery of the league if you've got clubs gaming the system and teams up against reserve sides depending on which squads its ripped through that week.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 09:04:50 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:59:49 am
Now Brighton play United on Saturday who've had a nice rest this week with a full week's training to prepare for the busy period.

It's just making a mockery of the league if you've got clubs gaming the system and teams up against reserve sides depending on which squads its ripped through that week.

But remember. Our title is the tainted one, you know the one where we could have not played another game after football stopped in March 2020 and City still couldn't have caught us.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 09:05:50 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:56:34 am
If we shut down for 3 weeks now we'd have 6 games called off (or 5 after tonight).

I'd love to know when those games could be fitted in? This season would have to be extended which would mean no summer break again.

It's not time to over react but I think a couple of things are likely over the coming weeks and month(s). I think we'll see capacity reduced at most grounds if the Covid cases continue to escalate and that translates into hospitalisations. I think it will be part of wider measures across society to try and contain the spread.

I think the PL has a decision coming very soon. Do they suspend the league for a few weeks? Or do they continue despite the rising cases? I think they'll do the latter but it will come at the consequence of a number of cancellations and the potential for the games, and therefore the league positioning, to be significantly influenced by player availability through Covid. That latter point has always been the case this season but it feels more likely that if the league presses ahead then some teams will need to play some games with a reasonable number of players out.

It's not an easy decision for the PL and the clubs. They are balancing player safety and competition integrity with fixture logistics and the financial implications of a delaying a season (mainly TV rebates). The situation is so dynamic that it's hard to even guess which way things will go. However, at this point it feels unlikely that football will continue as 'normal' for the foreseeable future.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 09:06:46 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:59:49 am
Now Brighton play United on Saturday who've had a nice rest this week with a full week's training to prepare for the busy period.

It's just making a mockery of the league if you've got clubs gaming the system and teams up against reserve sides depending on which squads its ripped through that week.

Klopp was making the point about teams not knowing how to prepare against the teams whove had games postponed, as the PL isnt confirming anything on who is/isnt available.

Utd had 19 positive cases apparently, but that could be 1 senior player and the rest U23/staff. No one knows
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 09:50:26 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:34:48 am
Anytime the league has been halted for a global coronavirus pandemic, weve gone on to win the title. Its a good omen.

;D
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 09:53:19 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:54:32 am
There are only 3 league games in January so it makes sense if they decide to cancel them now and play them in Jan. However that would screw us big time as thats when Mane and Salah would be at the AFCON.

Chelsea have the World Club Cup in Japan in January if that goes ahead.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 09:59:59 am
Thomas Frank wants the whole round of games this weekend binned. Says hes spoke to other managers who agree. Reckon continuing as normal is on life support. Just hoping its not a long break.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:45 am by Gerry Attrick »
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 10:08:03 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:59:59 am
Thomas Frank wants the whole round of games this weekend binned. Says hes spoke to other managers who agree. Reckon continuing as normal is on life support. Just hoping its not a long break.

I read that and he's saying "we'd be able to play on Boxing Day, 100%"

Well what happens if Crystal Palace and Southampton have an outbreak. Are we having another round called off.

This isn't a dig at Frank. I like him but it's not fair that he and a number of managers feel the need to sort this.

I mean if only the premier league had some past experience of this happening in the past
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 10:29:24 am
Feels like Christmas football is about to get Omi-fucked. what are you meant to do on boxing day without football?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:32:54 am by Dench57 »
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 10:36:19 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:59:59 am
Thomas Frank wants the whole round of games this weekend binned. Says hes spoke to other managers who agree. Reckon continuing as normal is on life support. Just hoping its not a long break.

His quotes were mental. He wants time for everything to be cleaned for 4 or 5 days then we can play the Christmas games ..
I mean cleaning to prevent an airbourne virus went out in 2020 Thomas and Im reasonably sure theyll still quite a lot of covid around in 5 days

More seriously Im guessing this will mirror what will happen in the country  limp on and do their best to get through Christmas then some sort of stoppage
Hard to see crowds in grounds post Christmas when theres obviously going to be a metric shit ton of cases in the country at large
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 10:38:41 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:08:03 am
I read that and he's saying "we'd be able to play on Boxing Day, 100%"

Well what happens if Crystal Palace and Southampton have an outbreak. Are we having another round called off.

This isn't a dig at Frank. I like him but it's not fair that he and a number of managers feel the need to sort this.

I mean if only the premier league had some past experience of this happening in the past

Yep it's a silly idea. What happens when they have a break and a load of players come back and test positive? What about clubs that have got over their outbreaks and have further postponed games to add to their existing postponed games?

By all means postpone games where clubs have lots of cases, but if two clubs are playing each other that don't, let them play rather than in effect punishing them later down the line.

Also it's all well and good a manager of a non-European club saying this. I'd bet my life that Klopp/Tuchel/Guardiola think differently.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 10:42:17 am
I think Frank is right what he is saying.

Covid will still be around but if you stop now you can see where you are in 8 days time.

Then again common sense wont come into the EPL will wait till it gets completely out of hand.

Only a matter of time before Ratboy calls for null & void right ?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 10:45:12 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:42:17 am
I think Frank is right what he is saying.

Covid will still be around but if you stop now you can see where you are in 8 days time.

Then again common sense wont come into the EPL will wait till it gets completely out of hand.

Only a matter of time before Ratboy calls for null & void right ?

You'll be absolutely nowhere different to where you'd be in 8 days time if you were playing games. Players will still be training as they would and living their lives as they would outside of football.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 10:45:39 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 10:08:03 am
I read that and he's saying "we'd be able to play on Boxing Day, 100%"

Well what happens if Crystal Palace and Southampton have an outbreak. Are we having another round called off.

This isn't a dig at Frank. I like him but it's not fair that he and a number of managers feel the need to sort this.

I mean if only the premier league had some past experience of this happening in the past

There's no obvious solution or answer here which is the problem in itself.

Carry on as you are and you've got the distortion of dressing rooms being decimated by Covid which makes a mockery of the fixtures being place over the Christmas period and into January.

Postpone games and where do you fit them into a packed calendar? Same with the season being paused. Extending the season isn't a viable option because the next one can't be delayed as it's jam packed to cater for the mid-season World Cup.

Under the crippling wave in the 19/20 season the season was postponed until further notice. 20/21 during the mid-season wave the country went into lockdown. We may see some form of lockdown in January again but case rates as of now have never been higher and everything is still open. It's no surprise it's ripping through football clubs.

Football as a sport is paying for the unsustainable club/country calendar which they refused to compromise with during a global pandemic.

The best thing would be to pause the league for a month, vaccinate as many players as possible (ideally with boosters if double vaccinated) and then take it from there. You just can't fit the lost games in though.

Tonight feels very Atletico Madrid March 2020.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 10:49:08 am
The only silver lining would be AFCON getting binned (assuming domestic games continue)
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 10:55:39 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:05:50 am
It's not time to over react but I think a couple of things are likely over the coming weeks and month(s). I think we'll see capacity reduced at most grounds if the Covid cases continue to escalate and that translates into hospitalisations. I think it will be part of wider measures across society to try and contain the spread.

I think the PL has a decision coming very soon. Do they suspend the league for a few weeks? Or do they continue despite the rising cases? I think they'll do the latter but it will come at the consequence of a number of cancellations and the potential for the games, and therefore the league positioning, to be significantly influenced by player availability through Covid. That latter point has always been the case this season but it feels more likely that if the league presses ahead then some teams will need to play some games with a reasonable number of players out.

It's not an easy decision for the PL and the clubs. They are balancing player safety and competition integrity with fixture logistics and the financial implications of a delaying a season (mainly TV rebates). The situation is so dynamic that it's hard to even guess which way things will go. However, at this point it feels unlikely that football will continue as 'normal' for the foreseeable future.

Good one  ;D
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 11:00:42 am
The world cup needs to be forgotten about cant keep saying we cant extend season due to that.

What happens if the world is in this place next December do we still play the WC ?

Any decent leader will deal with whats in front of them NOW and not worry about 12 months away.
Logged

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 11:11:43 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:00:42 am
The world cup needs to be forgotten about cant keep saying we cant extend season due to that.

What happens if the world is in this place next December do we still play the WC ?

Any decent leader will deal with whats in front of them NOW and not worry about 12 months away.

Another comedian here  ;D
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 11:13:22 am
Quote from: Legs on Today at 11:00:42 am
The world cup needs to be forgotten about cant keep saying we cant extend season due to that.

What happens if the world is in this place next December do we still play the WC ?

Any decent leader will deal with whats in front of them NOW and not worry about 12 months away.
Presumably you're not a decent leader  ;)
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 11:28:53 am
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 11:13:22 am
Presumably you're not a decent leader  ;)

 ;D

It is the whole shoehorning everything in and nobody will take notice till a player dies.

Need to be telling Copa America/AFCON you get one every 4 years and if you want more well clubs dont have to release them.

Its like they have learnt nothing in 2 years money is driving this.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 11:41:22 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:54:32 am
There are only 3 league games in January so it makes sense if they decide to cancel them now and play them in Jan. However that would screw us big time as thats when Mane and Salah would be at the AFCON.
But they aren't free weekends unless we get knocked out of the FAC early
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 11:51:03 am
NULL AND VOID
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 11:55:21 am
It would be a complete nightmare in terms of fixture congestion, but personally I feel like the sensible approach is to shut down football after tonight's fixtures until January, with the possibility of extending that shut down until February depending on the the case numbers.  With the rate that Covid is spreading throughout the country not having tens of thousands of fans attending games can only be a good thing, and with so many games being impacted at the moment we are already going to have fixture issues into next year anyway.  There is a massive lack of testing in the lower leagues and so there is a real chance of it spreading like wildfire through clubs, which then makes the FA cup a potential landmine for PL clubs as well.

One option would be to cancel the League Cup and FA Cup completely to free up those fixture dates, but obviously that will not be popular and the PL would have to massively compensate lower league clubs for the loss of revenues, so no real chance of that happening.  So that would likely mean extending the season by a couple of weeks, which then plays havoc with next year's schedule.

Ideally we'd bin off the World Cup, but I can't see FIFA and Qatar ever entertaining that idea given the $$$ that have been thrown at it.

Funnily enough many of us said in advance that it was crazy to set up this season with the assumption that Covid wouldn't be an issue, and they should have done everything possible to free up space in the calendar as a contingency, starting by binning the League Cup for this season, and maybe even the FA Cup as well.  As usual everyone wanted to have their cake and eat it, and now we have another mess on our hands.
