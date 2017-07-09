It would be a complete nightmare in terms of fixture congestion, but personally I feel like the sensible approach is to shut down football after tonight's fixtures until January, with the possibility of extending that shut down until February depending on the the case numbers. With the rate that Covid is spreading throughout the country not having tens of thousands of fans attending games can only be a good thing, and with so many games being impacted at the moment we are already going to have fixture issues into next year anyway. There is a massive lack of testing in the lower leagues and so there is a real chance of it spreading like wildfire through clubs, which then makes the FA cup a potential landmine for PL clubs as well.



One option would be to cancel the League Cup and FA Cup completely to free up those fixture dates, but obviously that will not be popular and the PL would have to massively compensate lower league clubs for the loss of revenues, so no real chance of that happening. So that would likely mean extending the season by a couple of weeks, which then plays havoc with next year's schedule.



Ideally we'd bin off the World Cup, but I can't see FIFA and Qatar ever entertaining that idea given the $$$ that have been thrown at it.



Funnily enough many of us said in advance that it was crazy to set up this season with the assumption that Covid wouldn't be an issue, and they should have done everything possible to free up space in the calendar as a contingency, starting by binning the League Cup for this season, and maybe even the FA Cup as well. As usual everyone wanted to have their cake and eat it, and now we have another mess on our hands.