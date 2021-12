We can close the book on "Does the PL favor Man United?" with a resounding yes. Madness what they have done this to Spurs and the fact they did not have a policy in place before the season started is insane. Heads in the sand.



Also, I believe they need to brooch the subject of clubs having a percentage of staff and players vaccinated, and if not, the match is a forfeit instead of getting it postponed. Flash back 80 years and players were going to war. These clubs are a part of the fabric of society. They should all be doing their part.