Author Topic: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...  (Read 653099 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15000 on: July 8, 2021, 02:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on July  8, 2021, 02:51:57 pm
It's going to feel very sad watching the Athletics, the crowd always adds to the tension of the short races in particular.

There is plenty we probably won't notice though. The olympic village might be a bit more tame this time round.


Don't worry mate, the athletes still getting their box of condoms.
Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15001 on: July 8, 2021, 03:34:21 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on July  8, 2021, 02:40:49 pm
No spectators at the Olympics, confirmed.

Rubbish. Super Saturday at London 2012 is one of my favourite sporting days ever, the atmosphere around it was brilliant. Cheering on Mo Farah, Jessica Ennis, Greg Rutherford to gold. I don't even like athletics   ;D
Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15002 on: July 8, 2021, 08:47:01 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  8, 2021, 02:50:12 pm
A real shame but i guess we should be thankful its going ahead.

Not really.

Delay it a year, I dont really understand why it's not doable. They have 80% public opposition to the games and no ones allowed in or out the country, it's the Olympics in name only.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15003 on: July 8, 2021, 09:00:59 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on July  8, 2021, 08:47:01 pm
Not really.

Delay it a year, I dont really understand why it's not doable. They have 80% public opposition to the games and no ones allowed in or out the country, it's the Olympics in name only.

They surely cannot delay it again? Would only leave two years until the next one.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15004 on: July 9, 2021, 07:10:48 am »
Quote from: Elzar on July  8, 2021, 02:51:57 pm
It's going to feel very sad watching the Athletics, the crowd always adds to the tension of the short races in particular.

There is plenty we probably won't notice though. The olympic village might be a bit more tame this time round.


Those poor swimmers.
Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15005 on: July 9, 2021, 07:57:00 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  8, 2021, 09:00:59 pm
They surely cannot delay it again? Would only leave two years until the next one.

These are extraordinary times though, what's another year?

You could push the next one back a year so there's 2x 3 year gaps before normal service resumes.
Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15006 on: July 9, 2021, 08:10:49 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on July  9, 2021, 07:57:00 am
These are extraordinary times though, what's another year?

You could push the next one back a year so there's 2x 3 year gaps before normal service resumes.

Maybe. 6 years is a huge gap in a Olympians career and possibly needs to happen for them than anyone else.
Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15007 on: July 9, 2021, 08:21:36 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  9, 2021, 07:10:48 am
Those poor swimmers.
It's even worse for the "Swimmers" it seems.

Quote from: Samie on July  8, 2021, 02:53:57 pm
Don't worry mate, the athletes still getting their box of condoms.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15008 on: July 9, 2021, 08:46:06 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on July  9, 2021, 08:10:49 am
Maybe. 6 years is a huge gap in a Olympians career and possibly needs to happen for them than anyone else.

Very true, I'm thinking about it a bit selfishly but god damn I look forward to the Olympics more than any other sporting event in the summer. 2012 was incredible. ;D
Offline redgriffin73

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15009 on: July 14, 2021, 03:02:19 pm »
The Birmingham goalie Neil Etheridge is in hospital with Covid.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57833334
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15010 on: July 17, 2021, 11:52:51 am »
First COVID case at the Olympic village

AFP News Agency@AFP
#BREAKING First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village:


Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15011 on: July 17, 2021, 12:46:08 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 17, 2021, 11:52:51 am
First COVID case at the Olympic village

AFP News Agency@AFP
#BREAKING First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village:




Kill it with fire.
Online BobPaisley3

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #15012 on: Today at 12:07:40 pm »
From August 16th, will we be in a situation where a covid case within a squad just means the effected individual misses out?
