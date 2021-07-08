It's going to feel very sad watching the Athletics, the crowd always adds to the tension of the short races in particular. There is plenty we probably won't notice though. The olympic village might be a bit more tame this time round.
No spectators at the Olympics, confirmed.
A real shame but i guess we should be thankful its going ahead.
Not really.Delay it a year, I dont really understand why it's not doable. They have 80% public opposition to the games and no ones allowed in or out the country, it's the Olympics in name only.
people like big dick nick.
They surely cannot delay it again? Would only leave two years until the next one.
These are extraordinary times though, what's another year?You could push the next one back a year so there's 2x 3 year gaps before normal service resumes.
Those poor swimmers.
Don't worry mate, the athletes still getting their box of condoms.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Maybe. 6 years is a huge gap in a Olympians career and possibly needs to happen for them than anyone else.
First COVID case at the Olympic villageAFP News Agency@AFP#BREAKING First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village:
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.35]