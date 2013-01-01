Not having a go at you, but whats the obsession with how much money the club can make or save at every little opportunity? We are fans, not investors. I'm desperate for a little atmosphere at our games again.
I'll be honest, I haven't watch a full game this season, just the highlights.
Can't recall the last time I went through a quarter of a season without seeing full games.
Just not the same without the passion of the supporters, certainly for me. I think just as must as I enjoy watching Liverpool play, I also enjoy the synergy between the players and the supporters. Just hasn't been the same, even with the generic supporter sounds pumped into the commentary.
Can't wait until supporters return.