to be honest I think 2k is such a ridiculous amount that they should just do it all corporate and make as much money from it as possible.



Not like it is going to be any good sitting in the kop anyway.



Think corporates wouldn't want them at the minute. A lot of those aren't fans, they go to suppliers or future clients etc. They want the full stadium colour and noise so they get the Anfield experience. Don't get me wrong, I'm sure some companies have the tickets because they are fans and it's a way to get to the game.Honestly, we've been banging in for years about letting younger fans in to make some noise and hopefully help them on the road to being fully in the cult, now is as good a time as any to try it. On the off chance they get Covid, it's usually less severe, the club will have all the details I imagine for track and trace. They're less likely to want to stick around after or before the games in Anfield and most of the younger lot are the ones who have less fear about the virus (for better or worse).