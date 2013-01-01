« previous next »
Author Topic: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...  (Read 564307 times)

Offline dudleyred

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14320 on: Yesterday at 02:09:34 PM »
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 01:46:55 PM
Should be imo 2-3 seat gap between people unless proven to be family and already living together and they can sit  together then a 2-3 seat gap to the next fans .

Think the issue is as much entry and exit as it is the seating

Tricky to work out but arbitrary 2000 is clearly nonsense

Should be an assessment done of each ground as required and capacities set
Offline Red_Rich

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14321 on: Yesterday at 02:36:53 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 12:29:00 PM
Have bluemoon come out with 'it's all a conspiraceh' yet?


A few red Mancs have.

"No integrity" blah blah

Yet the CL has been allowing some fans in some stadiums already.  No shouts about THAT competiton having no integrity.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14322 on: Yesterday at 03:14:56 PM »
to be honest I think 2k is such a ridiculous amount that they should just do it all corporate and make as much money from it as possible.

Not like it is going to be any good sitting in the kop anyway.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14323 on: Yesterday at 03:17:58 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:14:56 PM
to be honest I think 2k is such a ridiculous amount that they should just do it all corporate and make as much money from it as possible.

Not like it is going to be any good sitting in the kop anyway.

Would be a joke if they do that.
Offline davidlpool1982

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14324 on: Yesterday at 06:13:33 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:14:56 PM
to be honest I think 2k is such a ridiculous amount that they should just do it all corporate and make as much money from it as possible.

Not like it is going to be any good sitting in the kop anyway.

Think corporates wouldn't want them at the minute. A lot of those aren't fans, they go to suppliers or future clients etc. They want the full stadium colour and noise so they get the Anfield experience. Don't get me wrong,  I'm sure some companies have the tickets because they are fans and it's a way to get to the game.

Honestly, we've been banging in for years about letting younger fans in to make some noise and hopefully help them on the road to being fully in the cult, now is as good a time as any to try it. On the off chance they get Covid, it's usually less severe, the club will have all the details I imagine for track and trace. They're less likely to want to stick around after or before the games in Anfield and most of the younger lot are the ones who have less fear about the virus (for better or worse).
Offline oxenstierna

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14325 on: Yesterday at 06:47:03 PM »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:14:56 PM
to be honest I think 2k is such a ridiculous amount that they should just do it all corporate and make as much money from it as possible.

Not like it is going to be any good sitting in the kop anyway.
Not having a go at you, but whats the obsession with how much money the club can make or save at every little opportunity? We are fans, not investors. I'm desperate for a little atmosphere at our games again.
Offline Statto Red

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14326 on: Yesterday at 06:51:23 PM »
For some clubs only 2k attending might not be worth the hassle, after other costs like stewarding & so on are added on.
Offline Doc Red

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14327 on: Yesterday at 06:53:19 PM »
Quote from: oxenstierna on Yesterday at 06:47:03 PM
Not having a go at you, but whats the obsession with how much money the club can make or save at every little opportunity? We are fans, not investors. I'm desperate for a little atmosphere at our games again.

I'll be honest, I haven't watch a full game this season, just the highlights.
Can't recall the last time I went through a quarter of a season without seeing full games.
Just not the same without the passion of the supporters, certainly for me. I think just as must as I enjoy watching Liverpool play, I also enjoy the synergy between the players and the supporters. Just hasn't been the same, even with the generic supporter sounds pumped into the commentary.

Can't wait until supporters return.
Offline redgriffin73

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14328 on: Yesterday at 08:40:07 PM »
Offline Liv4-3lee

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14329 on: Yesterday at 08:48:02 PM »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 08:40:07 PM
Our final CL group game is being held at Dortmund.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-champions-league-dortmund-breaking-19353378

Why is there a 14 day quarantine if traveling from Denmark but not Germany?
Offline dudleyred

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14330 on: Yesterday at 09:10:44 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 08:48:02 PM
Why is there a 14 day quarantine if traveling from Denmark but not Germany?

A new covid linked to mink in Denmark currently
Offline L4Red

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14331 on: Yesterday at 09:19:13 PM »
Should be people with an L4 postcode first and the rest can fucking shut up imo
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14332 on: Today at 05:34:51 AM »
How are they gonna ensure fans don't chant or shout? I'm guessing that's still banned
