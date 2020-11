From The Telegraph:Telegraph Sport has been told proposals have been put forward for some Premier League football clubs to host five-figure crowds as early as January if there is no spike in coronavirus cases from the return of supporters after the second national lockdown ends.Members of the world’s richest league stand to lose money by admitting small numbers of fans and want to see a roadmap from the Government that will see enough through the turnstiles to stop them haemorrhaging millions of pounds every week.Telegraph Sport has been told pilots are planned to be the first step towards that but not before Christmas, despite hope within the Premier League they could run in parallel with this month’s capped-capacity fixtures.