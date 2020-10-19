What do you think the chances of football being put on hold again are? The argument is why stop is before and not now. This 2nd wave could be worse.



The answer to that being that when we stopped it we were in an entirely different position to now.When football paused initially you had fans in stadia and a brand new virus sweeping across the country. We're now 7 months down the line with it, we've got plentiful testing (in football at least,) we've got a better scientific knowledge of transmission of the virus and we've developed protocols which the clubs have agreed upon to handle the virus. We had to stop initially as we had no means of dealing with it, we had to stop, re-evaluate and agree upon a way forward before resuming - now all of those things are in place we're in an entirely different position.I'm not saying that the season won't be halted again (I personally don't think that it will though,) but the difference between now and March is fairly stark.