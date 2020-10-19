« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 350 351 352 353 354 [355]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...  (Read 545138 times)

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,227
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14160 on: October 19, 2020, 03:48:47 PM »
Our games are Brighton, Wolves, Fulham and Spurs. We also have two CL games during that time.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,276
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14161 on: October 19, 2020, 04:02:42 PM »
I also think its madness, despite providing the "info" - can't really understand how they would just decide that team X wont play teams A, B, C and D.

As I said I was just passing on some info...
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,491
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14162 on: October 19, 2020, 04:37:02 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on October 13, 2020, 05:59:56 PM
So we can't have fans outdoors in stadiums but...
https://twitter.com/Bov__/status/1315707307993505794?s=20
I guess the counter argument would be that clubs are at least still getting TV money in, whilst theatres have got literally nothing since March
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,491
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14163 on: October 19, 2020, 04:38:36 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October 19, 2020, 03:23:05 PM
No chance thats what they do. The break maybe, but just allowing whatever 4 games to not be played wont. There is too much variance in the fixture list where this would punish some clubs harshly and vastly benefit others.
absolutely, no chance that would get passed by the Premier League owners
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14164 on: October 19, 2020, 04:55:16 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 19, 2020, 04:37:02 PM
I guess the counter argument would be that clubs are at least still getting TV money in, whilst theatres have got literally nothing since March

So not a public health issue  :-\

(I realise it is,it's just not fairly enacted)
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online jameslfc1997

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14165 on: October 19, 2020, 11:39:36 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 19, 2020, 04:55:16 PM
So not a public health issue  :-\

(I realise it is,it's just not fairly enacted)

Also, stadiums is out bloody side. Just follow whatever the Germans and French have done and get on with it.
Logged

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,886
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14166 on: October 20, 2020, 09:53:09 AM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 19, 2020, 04:37:02 PM
I guess the counter argument would be that clubs are at least still getting TV money in, whilst theatres have got literally nothing since March

I've got mates who work in the events industry and they are on their arses. The industry is worth £111 billion to the economy and they've been forgotten about
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14167 on: Yesterday at 12:34:46 AM »
Best thing to do is null and void the season and start again in.... how long is Van Dijk out for again?
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,673
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14168 on: Yesterday at 12:42:05 AM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on October 19, 2020, 02:40:55 AM
Sooooo, no names but I have a good friend that coaches at Newcastle (Academy), hes the guy that I used to get info from at St. Georges / FA.  Clubs are already in discussions about a 3 week break in the season - possibly from Nov 28th.....it will depend on the amount of Tier 3 lockdowns in the Nation by November 20th.

If this happens each club will not play the 4 games in that period and the season will be 34 games.

Just passing it on.....

Your passed on info is becoming Karl Pilkington esque 😂
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14169 on: Yesterday at 12:28:23 PM »
12 AZ Alkmaar players tested positive for COVID 19. Match against Napoli tomorrow will go ahead as planned
https://twitter.com/SSCNapoliNews_/status/1318578008840720385

:butt
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,678
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14170 on: Yesterday at 12:31:55 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 12:28:23 PM
12 AZ Alkmaar players tested positive for COVID 19. Match against Napoli tomorrow will go ahead as planned
https://twitter.com/SSCNapoliNews_/status/1318578008840720385

:butt

Madness. Still can't believe they are playing International Football during all of this.
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,524
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14171 on: Yesterday at 12:38:11 PM »
Gnabry tested positive. Bayern players having tests today. Game vs Atletico could be in doubt.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,892
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14172 on: Yesterday at 12:42:58 PM »
What do you think the chances of football being put on hold again are? The argument is why stop is before and not now. This 2nd wave could be worse.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 PM
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,306
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14173 on: Yesterday at 12:47:28 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:31:55 PM
Madness. Still can't believe they are playing International Football during all of this.
That and continental competitions like the CL, EL should be stopped. Wouldn't happen though
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,263
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14174 on: Yesterday at 01:31:28 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:42:58 PM
What do you think the chances of football being put on hold again are? The argument is why stop is before and not now. This 2nd wave could be worse.

I am fully convinced that there will be a stoppage at some point but it wont affect this season being completed.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,748
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14175 on: Yesterday at 01:46:30 PM »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:42:58 PM
What do you think the chances of football being put on hold again are? The argument is why stop is before and not now. This 2nd wave could be worse.

The answer to that being that when we stopped it we were in an entirely different position to now.

When football paused initially you had fans in stadia and a brand new virus sweeping across the country. We're now 7 months down the line with it, we've got plentiful testing (in football at least,) we've got a better scientific knowledge of transmission of the virus and we've developed protocols which the clubs have agreed upon to handle the virus. We had to stop initially as we had no means of dealing with it, we had to stop, re-evaluate and agree upon a way forward before resuming - now all of those things are in place we're in an entirely different position.

I'm not saying that the season won't be halted again (I personally don't think that it will though,) but the difference between now and March is fairly stark.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 496
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14176 on: Yesterday at 03:10:30 PM »
The PL clubs themselves would need a bail out if you shut it down due to the TV broadcaster rebate.  Much more likely you'd see a bubble type situation for the PL and CL with the rest of the divisions left to fend for themselves.
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,276
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14177 on: Yesterday at 03:13:51 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 12:42:05 AM
Your passed on info is becoming Karl Pilkington esque 😂

:D

I'm out of the game now, back to keeping it all in-house. 
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,571
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14178 on: Yesterday at 04:36:22 PM »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 03:13:51 PM
:D

I'm out of the game now, back to keeping it all in-house. 

The digital public simply is unready for exile in the usa... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,389
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14179 on: Today at 01:18:00 PM »
Australia have cancelled their Friendly with England at Wembley.

England will play Ireland instead so they will still have three games in a week !

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/22/ffa-scraps-plans-for-socceroos-game-against-england-at-wembley
Logged

Offline swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,549
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14180 on: Today at 01:23:58 PM »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 01:18:00 PM
Australia have cancelled their Friendly with England at Wembley.

England will play Ireland instead so they will still have three games in a week !

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/oct/22/ffa-scraps-plans-for-socceroos-game-against-england-at-wembley

Despise International football so much. Absolutely no need for pointless friendlies
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,671
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14181 on: Today at 01:34:28 PM »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 01:23:58 PM
Despise International football so much. Absolutely no need for pointless friendlies

Keith Andrews, Republic assistant manager, thinks Welsh International Curtis Jones's long term future is at right back. I think Keith needs these games.

https://twitter.com/dtaylor1710/status/1318979952637808642?s=09
« Last Edit: Today at 01:37:21 PM by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,374
  • Awkward Squad
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #14182 on: Today at 07:08:08 PM »

Couldn't find a recent 'general FA Cup' thread, so thought I'd post in here...

Notts County withdraw from the year's FA Cup competition (+ postpone 2 league games) - https://www.nottscountyfc.co.uk/news/2020/october/fa-cup-withdrawal-221020
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.
Pages: 1 ... 350 351 352 353 354 [355]   Go Up
« previous next »
 