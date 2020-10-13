Why is it safer though? Parts of the country are on tier 3 restrictions with the prospect of a circuit breaker.



Wont it put pressure on public transport if they dont travel by car? What about fans visiting pubs before? There are so many factors when numbers are rising.



I want fans back but it just seems easy to say if Germany do it then we should.



The difference is Germany have got control over it in terms of they know what they're doing. Although cases will rise there like anywhere else, they mostly know how to stop exponential growth from getting out of hand in areas (one part of that may be stopping fans going to football). The situation in Liverpool wouldn't have happened there and they have a functioning test and trace system.We're now in a position where it's looking more and more likely we'll need a national lockdown to avoid disaster. We're basically back in March so need to limit social contact as much as is feasible.However, why can't we have at least some fans in large outdoor stadiums if Tim Martin can keep his 1000 Wetherspoons pubs open?