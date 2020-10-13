« previous next »
Offline LiamG

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 13, 2020, 05:59:56 PM
So we can't have fans outdoors in stadiums but...
https://twitter.com/Bov__/status/1315707307993505794?s=20
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 13, 2020, 06:01:48 PM
Quote from: LiamG on October 13, 2020, 05:59:56 PM
So we can't have fans outdoors in stadiums but...
https://twitter.com/Bov__/status/1315707307993505794?s=20

There was an evening with Arsene Wenger at the Palladium last night too.

The venue is owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber, no wonder its allowed to open  ::)
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 13, 2020, 06:02:50 PM
Quote from: LiamG on October 13, 2020, 05:59:56 PM
So we can't have fans outdoors in stadiums but...
https://twitter.com/Bov__/status/1315707307993505794?s=20

That is a fucking joke. Ridiculous really.
Offline LiamG

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 13, 2020, 06:29:40 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 13, 2020, 06:01:48 PM
There was an evening with Arsene Wenger at the Palladium last night too.

The venue is owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber, no wonder its allowed to open  ::)
it's the same night i think

either way its shocking that they haven't allowed fans back in to stadiums event at 10 % or 20% capacity
Offline In Fowler We Trust

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 13, 2020, 07:07:27 PM
They are dropping like flies at the Giro d'Italia.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 13, 2020, 08:35:33 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 13, 2020, 06:01:48 PM
There was an evening with Arsene Wenger at the Palladium last night too.

The venue is owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber, no wonder its allowed to open  ::)

Would have been good if he did fuck off out the country and took his productions with him.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 14, 2020, 11:54:22 AM
Offline rawcusk8

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 14, 2020, 04:32:10 PM
Culture secretary Oliver Dowden acknowledged that there is an inconsistency in sports fans unable to attend games at outdoor stadiums while indoor events take place.

But he did struggle to provide a clear justification for the decision beyond just the quantity of events as frustration continues to grow over the double standards.

What a fucking shambles this country is, the handling of anything that they set out to do goes tits up. They are literally clueless and are confused by their own rules.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 15, 2020, 11:28:34 PM
If Covid spreading was happening at stadiums in Germany they would have shut it down already.  It really makes no sense at this point to have stadiums completely empty.  20-25% capacity should be allowed.
Offline LiamG

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 16, 2020, 07:27:48 AM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October 15, 2020, 11:28:34 PM
If Covid spreading was happening at stadiums in Germany they would have shut it down already.  It really makes no sense at this point to have stadiums completely empty.  20-25% capacity should be allowed.

Definitely! Its a shambles
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 16, 2020, 03:54:23 PM
Quote from: LiamG on October 13, 2020, 05:59:56 PM
So we can't have fans outdoors in stadiums but...
https://twitter.com/Bov__/status/1315707307993505794?s=20

This is the reason that the PL & EFL should be suing the Gov.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 16, 2020, 04:12:09 PM
Why do people think it is safe for fans to go back in England? You can't compare it to Germany as they have a better handle on the whole thing.

The indoor stuff this week is utterly bonkers.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 16, 2020, 04:17:26 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 16, 2020, 04:12:09 PM
Why do people think it is safe for fans to go back in England? You can't compare it to Germany as they have a better handle on the whole thing.

The indoor stuff this week is utterly bonkers.

Not safe as it was but safer than anything else with distancing.
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 16, 2020, 04:22:06 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on October 16, 2020, 04:17:26 PM
Not safe as it was but safer than anything else with distancing.

Why is it safer though? Parts of the country are on tier 3 restrictions with the prospect of a circuit breaker.

Wont it put pressure on public transport if they dont travel by car? What about fans visiting pubs before? There are so many factors when numbers are rising.

I want fans back but it just seems easy to say if Germany do it then we should.
Offline Welshred

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 16, 2020, 04:32:30 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 16, 2020, 04:22:06 PM
Why is it safer though?

There's no evidence to suggest that the disease spreads well in outdoor environments, loads to suggest that it spreads really easily in indoor spaces that aren't ventilated very well. There's a safe way you can get people into and out of the ground with minimal contact with others, social distancing and mask wearing for what is an outdoor activity so we should be able to see reduced crowds at matches.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 16, 2020, 04:32:40 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 16, 2020, 04:12:09 PM
Why do people think it is safe for fans to go back in England? You can't compare it to Germany as they have a better handle on the whole thing.

The indoor stuff this week is utterly bonkers.

Plenty of German games wont have fans either. Freiburg for instance this weekend, have announced today there will be no fans.

Maybe its easier to do there too, cos the country is ran like 16 small countries - with each state making the deicision if fans can go to games.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 16, 2020, 04:33:38 PM
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 16, 2020, 04:22:06 PM
Why is it safer though? Parts of the country are on tier 3 restrictions with the prospect of a circuit breaker.

Wont it put pressure on public transport if they dont travel by car? What about fans visiting pubs before? There are so many factors when numbers are rising.

I want fans back but it just seems easy to say if Germany do it then we should.

The difference is Germany have got control over it in terms of they know what they're doing. Although cases will rise there like anywhere else, they mostly know how to stop exponential growth from getting out of hand in areas (one part of that may be stopping fans going to football). The situation in Liverpool wouldn't have happened there and they have a functioning test and trace system.

We're now in a position where it's looking more and more likely we'll need a national lockdown to avoid disaster. We're basically back in March so need to limit social contact as much as is feasible.

However, why can't we have at least some fans in large outdoor stadiums if Tim Martin can keep his 1000 Wetherspoons pubs open?
Offline Nick110581

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 16, 2020, 06:11:08 PM
Quote from: Fromola on October 16, 2020, 04:33:38 PM
The difference is Germany have got control over it in terms of they know what they're doing. Although cases will rise there like anywhere else, they mostly know how to stop exponential growth from getting out of hand in areas (one part of that may be stopping fans going to football). The situation in Liverpool wouldn't have happened there and they have a functioning test and trace system.

We're now in a position where it's looking more and more likely we'll need a national lockdown to avoid disaster. We're basically back in March so need to limit social contact as much as is feasible.

However, why can't we have at least some fans in large outdoor stadiums if Tim Martin can keep his 1000 Wetherspoons pubs open?

You have argued why we cant do it.

Weatherspoons staying open has nothing to do with it.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 16, 2020, 06:16:53 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 16, 2020, 04:32:40 PM
Plenty of German games wont have fans either. Freiburg for instance this weekend, have announced today there will be no fans.

Maybe its easier to do there too, cos the country is ran like 16 small countries - with each state making the deicision if fans can go to games.

This. It's not like every state is allowing matches. It's on a state-by-state basis. On the flip side, it was this approach that ended up resulting in Dynamo Dresden having to play a ridiculous amount of games because health services in Saxony wouldn't initially let them play and put them in quarantine
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 16, 2020, 08:26:29 PM
Strictly Come Dancing will have a live audience. Clearly the government doesnt give a shit about sports as much as the dickheads who go to the theatre and these shit shows.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 17, 2020, 01:39:33 AM
Quote from: Nick110581 on October 16, 2020, 04:12:09 PM
Why do people think it is safe for fans to go back in England? You can't compare it to Germany as they have a better handle on the whole thing.

The indoor stuff this week is utterly bonkers.

Please post a confirmed case of outdoor transmission of Covid when people are socially distancing.  I'm pretty sure it doesn't exist but would love to be proved wrong.  Covid has certainly been mishandled in most places, most of all where I am in the US.  But the UK does have some of the most ass backwards rules of any country that have no basis in science and the continued refusal of allowing people to watch sports outdoors while allowing people to congregate inside in restaurants and pubs is completely insane.
Offline Al 666

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 17, 2020, 03:50:49 AM
Quote from: Dave McCoy on October 17, 2020, 01:39:33 AM
Please post a confirmed case of outdoor transmission of Covid when people are socially distancing.  I'm pretty sure it doesn't exist but would love to be proved wrong.  Covid has certainly been mishandled in most places, most of all where I am in the US.  But the UK does have some of the most ass backwards rules of any country that have no basis in science and the continued refusal of allowing people to watch sports outdoors while allowing people to congregate inside in restaurants and pubs is completely insane.

The aerosol effect of shouting and singing means that droplets are distributed over a much bigger area than social distancing allows. That is one of the primary reasons why fans are not allowed in to football matches. That is very much based on science.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 17, 2020, 04:02:25 AM
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
October 17, 2020, 02:47:56 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on October 17, 2020, 03:50:49 AM
The aerosol effect of shouting and singing means that droplets are distributed over a much bigger area than social distancing allows. That is one of the primary reasons why fans are not allowed in to football matches. That is very much based on science.

Got to give it to you Al.  Going thread to thread and spouting complete nonsense is quite the skill.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Yesterday at 10:33:54 PM
Simon Mignolet@SMignolet
Unfortunately I tested positive on Covid-19 yesterday morning. After receiving the result this morning me and my family went in to quarantine immediately. Non of us showed any symptoms so far.
Online Ghost Town

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 01:44:02 AM
Insert ''surprised he caught it'' post here

Get well soon Mig!
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Today at 02:40:55 AM
Sooooo, no names but I have a good friend that coaches at Newcastle (Academy), hes the guy that I used to get info from at St. Georges / FA.  Clubs are already in discussions about a 3 week break in the season - possibly from Nov 28th.....it will depend on the amount of Tier 3 lockdowns in the Nation by November 20th.

If this happens each club will not play the 4 games in that period and the season will be 34 games.

Just passing it on.....
