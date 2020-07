Contrast that with some of the antics of players in PL. The biggest scandal in the Bundesliga was Heiko Herrlich leaving the team hotel to get toothpaste



The Bundesliga returning was the key. Before then you had France and most of the minor leagues curtailing their seasons and the argument among many was more do we null and void or do points per game, rather than actually restarting.Once Germany came back though (and with minimum fuss) there was no real argument after that that we shouldn't follow. It was only the rabid Evertonians and Mancs and the banter jockeys who were calling for it then and still complaining.