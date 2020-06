We will be on 1m distancing soon anyway, which will help. To help, they can offer seat service for pre and HT refreshments - beer won't be allowed but so what, it won't kill people to go 90 mins without a pint.



I'm not sure about that pint thing. I like a beer, I really do, but I get taken aback by the amount of times people link going the match with sinking pints. You see it in threads about the atmosphere at Anfield or making sure fans get there early for big games to get the atmosphere up, they always have posts about getting to the arkles or sandon to have 3 or 4 pints then rush in last minute (to lubricate the vocal chords or something). I'm not into policing anyones fun and most Fridays or Saturdays (or both!) pre lockdown you'd find me in a pub to the wee hours, but it wasn't until I read that sort of stuff on here and then became hyper aware of it when going the match that I realised how deep the links go.