When fans are allowed back into our stadiums (socially distanced) then it should be using a ballot system but for season ticket holders only and once you have won you shouldn't be eligible again until after all have been the game.



to be honest there's no real reason why we cannot do that now.



Exactly right. Our 28,000 season ticket holders were sent an email on the Tuesday morning advising them to click a button if they wanted to be included in the ballot, and the lucky few were contacted by Thursday evening. We have been notified that for future matches ballots will be conducted (as long as crowds are allowed) and I believe I won't be eligible until everyone else has had an opportunity to attend, which is more than fair. Sounds like we may be getting up to 10,000 allowed in, so hopefully we can each get to a few matches this season.