Author Topic: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...  (Read 121143 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #4040 on: Yesterday at 09:58:16 PM »
Great leadership from Hendo

Quote from: koobrik on Yesterday at 09:11:53 PM
https://twitter.com/darrenrovell/status/1247933676874334208?s=19

No wonder they didn't waste time canceling it!

Smart thinking by them
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #4041 on: Yesterday at 11:19:26 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:12:15 AM


Yeah just reading about the questions raised re: bringing back baseball are food for thought as this isn't like 30+ players just show up by themselves to have a kick about

- Even if you isolate players/coaching staff/match officials, how do you protect or ensure the health of the various ancillary staff (groundsmen, hotel workers, cleaners)

- Do you separate where players on the bench sit (i.e. the stands)

- What do you do to further protect the health of players/staff with underlying conditions or those who are over 60

- How do you address the mental health of players having their movements restricted (you've already seen how England players have reacted to it in past tournaments and how some players aren't isolating at home properly)

- How does the league respond if one player on a team gets sick

- At least with football, you could have the season done in a month, but there is a question in baseball with separating players from their families for months. You're already seeing players, especially those with kids with health or developmental issues saying that part alone is a non-starter for them and they'd rather sit the season out than play.

- What do you do if a player refuses to play on health grounds?

All (or some) of those may (or may not) be issues but they do not imply that BCD matches are ''improbable'' as a certain poster keeps preaching. Plenty of companies and organisations are dealing with similar questions every day, for all the millions of people who are still going to work, every day. If you need 200 people to hold a BCD match it doesn't mean all 200 will standing right next to each other and exchanging droplets. Steps and measures can be put into place to make this work.

It's nothing like the same as the risks associated with 50,000+ spectators sardined into stands, and even then the data shows that the risks of being infected from sporting occasions is minimal compared to other aspects of life.

Quote
The Bundesliga looks to be the first of the major leagues to return so it will be fascinating to see how it plays out there
Indeed.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #4042 on: Yesterday at 11:19:54 PM »
Quote from: koobrik on Yesterday at 09:11:53 PM
https://twitter.com/darrenrovell/status/1247933676874334208?s=19

No wonder they didn't waste time canceling it!
Man, their premium's gonna shoot up from now on...
Online Crouch Potato

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 12:59:43 AM »
This article shows how greedy Real Madrid players are, especially when you consider that Barcelona players have taken a 70% pay cut!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52223344
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 01:12:11 AM »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 12:59:43 AM
This article shows how greedy Real Madrid players are, especially when you consider that Barcelona players have taken a 70% pay cut!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52223344

Most players in England don't appear to be taking any pay cut...
Online Crouch Potato

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 01:19:12 AM »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 01:12:11 AM
Most players in England don't appear to be taking any pay cut...

True but there are various talks involving Premier League players trying to find out the best way to use their wages.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52219771
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 01:35:06 AM »
Quote from: Crouch Potato on Today at 01:19:12 AM
True but there are various talks involving Premier League players trying to find out the best way to use their wages.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/52219771

They've committed to donating to NHS charities which is a great move, but they should still be taking a cut as well to help their club out.
