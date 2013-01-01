« previous next »
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:26:30 PM
Greg Clarke  FA Chairman saying it might not be possible to finish the season

Returning to the issue of uncertainty, no one knows how long the lock down will last and what social distancing measures will endure even when the daily rate of infection is much reduced. Our Government is rightly cautious as human life is at stake and prudence is our only sensible option.
We are committed to finishing the professional football season as this resolves the issues of promotion and relegation together with title winners on merit. However, we may not be able to finish the season as football is not our priority, human life is, and we will do as the Government directs as the pandemic unfolds.

http://www.thefa.com/news/2020/apr/07/greg-clarke-speech-to-fa-council-070420

Hes been banging this drum since the very beginning.

We need to think in reverse about people who hold this attitude. This is blatant indicator that someone is a fucktard or has an agenda - the question is not "are they smart and therefore does their opinion matter?", but rather "Why is this person stupid, and/or what is their agenda?".

Just to be clear: my opinion is that no matter when football is able to resume, even if by some miracle it coincided with the originally planned kick-off of the 20/21 season, why do the matches being played have to be for the next season when this one is ongoing? It makes no sense whatsoever from any logistical or financial angle to do that. I also think that behind closed doors games within 2-3 months are inevitable and that full stadium matches are unlikely in 2020.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Reading the Athletic's great piece on PL finances, I think two of the biggest things you'll see next season is far less spending in the next few windows and a greater emphasis on playing kids for squad depth as a cost-cutting measure

Quote from: whiteboots on Today at 09:51:47 AM
The practicalities of games behind closed doors make them improbable.

Yeah just reading about the questions raised re: bringing back baseball are food for thought as this isn't like 30+ players just show up by themselves to have a kick about

- Even if you isolate players/coaching staff/match officials, how do you protect or ensure the health of the various ancillary staff (groundsmen, hotel workers, cleaners)

- Do you separate where players on the bench sit (i.e. the stands)

- What do you do to further protect the health of players/staff with underlying conditions or those who are over 60

- How do you address the mental health of players having their movements restricted (you've already seen how England players have reacted to it in past tournaments and how some players aren't isolating at home properly)

- How does the league respond if one player on a team gets sick

- At least with football, you could have the season done in a month, but there is a question in baseball with separating players from their families for months. You're already seeing players, especially those with kids with health or developmental issues saying that part alone is a non-starter for them and they'd rather sit the season out than play.

- What do you do if a player refuses to play on health grounds?

The Bundesliga looks to be the first of the major leagues to return so it will be fascinating to see how it plays out there
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:30:42 PM
Either we have a finish before September or it's cancelled with things awarded to teams e.g. title to us IMO. Just can't see them holding out past September to play out this season. Could be wrong.

This ignores what every football organisation has been saying and more crucially, just sets things up for a repeat if we get a second wave of it next winter too, while there are still so many doubts about the ongoing situation the sensible approach is the extend indefinitely option with the new season starting up after that even if it couldn't then be called the 20/21 season due to the delays.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 10:57:03 AM
There are ways that season can be compressed down. They could even have the same number of live games by removing the 15:00 kick off time restriction for one season.
Yes I suppose that is definitely a option, less games but spread them out maybe to get a decent portion of televised games still. But if nine games shortfall this season means a billion lost then any shortfall from the 38 weeks times how many games will be shown that week and there could still be a loss for clubs. Going to take some working out that's for sure.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:27:13 AM
Take this with a pinch of salt:

https://www.football-italia.net/151906/marino-premier-league-announce-its-over

Why would the Udinese director have information on whether or not the Premier League is close to announcing that the season will be canceled? Didn't UEFA and the Premier League recently say that they'll do everything possible to finish seasons all over Europe even if it goes late into the summer?

It's only April. Yeah, I'd take that statement from some director of a club in the Seria A with a major grain of salt.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 11:36:52 AM
Why would the Udinese director have information on whether or not the Premier League is close to announcing that the season will be canceled?

Because the Pozzo family own Udinese and Watford?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:12:15 AM
Reading the Athletic's great piece on PL finances, I think two of the biggest things you'll see next season is far less spending in the next few windows and a greater emphasis on playing kids for squad depth as a cost-cutting measure
will be interesting to see how that filters down, so I can see Harry Wilson being a squad player here next year whereas someone like shaqiri goes to a villa if they stay up, Phil Jones finally leaves man united, also would say a burnley squad player stick around or would they end up at a decent championship club, would more teams that get relegated in the next few years have big fire sales that many have largely avoided doing
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 11:45:59 AM
will be interesting to see how that filters down, so I can see Harry Wilson being a squad player here next year whereas someone like shaqiri goes to a villa if they stay up, Phil Jones finally leaves man united, also would say a burnley squad player stick around or would they end up at a decent championship club, would more teams that get relegated in the next few years have big fire sales that many have largely avoided doing
Premier League Clubs will ride this out. Even if they end up with 75% of this seasons TV money, it is still  a lot.


Championship clubs are far more vulnerable as their wages, relative to income, are so high.


It is difficult to see how many League 1 or 2 clubs will survive beyond September.


But what does survive mean?


Football clubs now are not Blockbuster Videos. The market has not gone never to return. Nor are they an airline like  Norwegian Airlines, facing a dramatic reduction of demand when the market does return. Football will come back with crowds just as big as ever, perhaps in the short term even bigger, when it is safe to do so.


Dozens of clubs may go into Administration. But what will happen? No Court will wind them up in prevailing circumstances. No Creditor will seek to wind them up, the money comes when football returns. The EFL will not apply points deductions or expel. Players may be sacked  but where do they go? Clubs may have to significantly restructure for the restart / new season, but would that be a bad thing? It could be the opportunity to re-employ  on significantly lower player wages. Clubs like Oldham and Macclesfield, currently on the brink, might resign their league position, and regroup lower down the pyramid ultimately strengthening them.


The clubs will not go away. The personnel might change.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:41:11 AM
Because the Pozzo family own Udinese and Watford?

Yep, otherwise I wouldn't even have posted it. Anyway, considering Ceferin's comments we can be a bit confident...
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Still so many mixed messages. One day we hear 'suspended indefinitely but will be played out eventually' the next someone from the FA says it could be cancelled.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 12:10:21 PM
Yep, otherwise I wouldn't even have posted it. Anyway, considering Ceferin's comments we can be a bit confident...

Ok so let's just for one single second say that his comments are true and the premier league is "about to announce the same decision as the Belgian league"

So on 8th April - exactly 4 months before the 20/21 season is due to start - they declare the season cancelled with current league positions as final?

And this after FIFA, UEFA and even the Premier League themselves have said a few days ago they'll exhaust every avenue of opportunity to complete THIS season?

And what then happens if Germany and later Spain and Italy manage to actually get theirs finished BCD?


Total clickbait article although I won't deny that this is one of a possible 3 or 4 options that they might have decided on IF we can't get it finished. But to trigger such an extreme measure right now, at this stage? No chance.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 12:29:23 PM
Ok so let's just for one single second say that his comments are true and the premier league is "about to announce the same decision as the Belgian league"

So on 8th April - exactly 4 months before the 20/21 season is due to start - they declare the season cancelled with current league positions as final?

And this after FIFA, UEFA and even the Premier League themselves have said a few days ago they'll exhaust every avenue of opportunity to complete THIS season?

And what then happens if Germany and later Spain and Italy manage to actually get theirs finished BCD?


Total clickbait article although I won't deny that this is one of a possible 3 or 4 options that they might have decided on IF we can't get it finished. But to trigger such an extreme measure right now, at this stage? No chance.

That's all fine, but at the end of the day that's our own logic that makes sense in our own heads. The guy talking is connected to a club in the league and gave those comments willingly, rather than being misquoted or anything (I checked the Italian version), so I was just curious and shared it. It's probably not the case regarding the league cancellation, but if it's actually true then you heard it here haha.

edit: remember it's not voiding, if it's the belgian model then the title is awarded so this isn't fear-mongering.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
As much as any talk of voiding would be unrealistic for us, and no doubt result in some form of legal action, before we even start to think about the financial impact of clubs handing back TV money, just imagine the fuss kicked up by those in the bottom three.

It's tight down there and with the impact of relegation being so huge, can you imagine any of the current bottom three just accepting that with 27 points left to play for?

There a million reasons voiding won't happen.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 12:59:18 PM
As much as any talk of voiding would be unrealistic for us, and no doubt result in some form of legal action, before we even start to think about the financial impact of clubs handing back TV money, just imagine the fuss kicked up by those in the bottom three.

It's tight down there and with the impact of relegation being so huge, can you imagine any of the current bottom three just accepting that with 27 points left t play for?

There a million reasons voiding won't happen.
Voiding doesnt mean they get relegated.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: mkingdon on Today at 12:59:18 PM

There a billion reasons voiding won't happen.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 12:10:21 PM
Yep, otherwise I wouldn't even have posted it. Anyway, considering Ceferin's comments we can be a bit confident...

The thing is the Udinese director wont give a fuck about Watford.

Hes pretty obviously saying it because Udinese are currently 3 points above the relegation zone, hes citing the Belgian league where theyve awarded positions as they stand, meaning that Udinese would be safe from relegation. On the other hand, you have the Brescia chairman, whose team are currently in the relegation zone and unlikely to get out of it, saying it should be voided.

Its quite obvious self interest from all parties.

I dont know enough about Serie A to know what position teams are without checking the table, yet I read both the quotes from the Brescia and Udinese officials and was able to accurately guess that one was doomed to relegation and one was just above the relegation zone just from reading the comments of the individuals making them, such is the predictable self interest.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 12:47:48 PM
That's all fine, but at the end of the day that's our own logic that makes sense in our own heads. The guy talking is connected to a club in the league and gave those comments willingly, rather than being misquoted or anything (I checked the Italian version), so I was just curious and shared it. It's probably not the case regarding the league cancellation, but if it's actually true then you heard it here haha.

edit: remember it's not voiding, if it's the belgian model then the title is awarded so this isn't fear-mongering.

Of course. And I realise it didn't mean void.

It may well be a decision they could make if it's not possible to play the league to a finish. The comments from Ceferin about us "definitely being champions" and Clarke from the FA saying "might not get finished" etc , would lead you to believe it's possible. I just can't imagine that such a decision will be made in this moment though (or any time soon) which is what the udinese guy is saying.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:15:01 PM
The thing is the Udinese director wont give a fuck about Watford.

Hes pretty obviously saying it because Udinese are currently 3 points above the relegation zone,


What?!  He's saying the English Premier league might get curtailed and he's championing this because he has a team near the bottom of an Italian league?

How does that actually make sense of he's not bothered about Watford?!
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 01:36:58 PM

What?!  He's saying the English Premier league might get curtailed and he's championing this because he has a team near the bottom of an Italian league?

How does that actually make sense of he's not bothered about Watford?!

The Belgian Federation has already sanctioned the end of their league, despite the threats of sanctions from UEFA, Marino told Sportitalia.
In England, the Premier League is about to release a similar statement, because the situation there is becoming very, very serious. I frankly just hope we can enjoy football again after the coronavirus.
It doesnt matter how long it takes, we need to get out of this danger zone. I am worried for the next seasons, not the old one.

I retract the point about him not giving a fuck about Watford, it turns out his son owns them.

So we have Watford out of the relegation zone on goal difference and Udinese 3 points above the relegation zone, and he is citing the Belgian league (whose example would render both of those clubs safe,) as the example that the Premier League is likely to follow?

If the PL actually release a statement imminently to back up what he's saying then I will accept I'm wrong, but in the event that they don't, then it's reasonable to assume that he has said that to promote the obvious self-interest that he has. It reads to me like he's implying leagues should follow the Belgian example and using his connection to the PL to make his claim sound more believable.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:01:22 PM by Jm55 »
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Transfer prices will go down that's for sure
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
I cant see much movement in the transfer market. Clubs have far bigger things to deal with for the next year or so.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Another reason to complete the season could be for it also to serve as a trial for what happens in the future. With just 9 games each to be played, probably behind closed doors and with the threat of infection of players we may manage to complete the season but also encounter scenarios that need to be catered for and even new rules put in place for any new season. eg. if a certain team insists that it has a number of infected players how would that be handled? If a future league season encountered the same issues as this season what method would be used to determine final places? etc.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
Quote from: free_at_last on Today at 02:10:45 PM
Another reason to complete the season could be for it also to serve as a trial for what happens in the future. With just 9 games each to be played, probably behind closed doors and with the threat of infection of players we may manage to complete the season but also encounter scenarios that need to be catered for and even new rules put in place for any new season. eg. if a certain team insists that it has a number of infected players how would that be handled? If a future league season encountered the same issues as this season what method would be used to determine final places? etc.

Good thinking. Also, you would imagine some sort of financial arrangement will need to be made between SKY and BT Sport and the clubs; surely the money can't be the same for BCD football, although of course for this season there are contractual terms in place for televising the remaining games.
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 02:46:22 PM »
I cant see much movement in the transfer market. Clubs have far bigger things to deal with for the next year or so.


You're joking aren't you?! I just saw an interview with Solskjaer saying they're looking at transfers ... "United have lots of money. Some clubs might HAVE to sell players and that could be exploited"

Make no mistake, those fuckers will be spending £200m in the next window.
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 01:51:02 PM
The Belgian Federation has already sanctioned the end of their league, despite the threats of sanctions from UEFA, Marino told Sportitalia.
In England, the Premier League is about to release a similar statement, because the situation there is becoming very, very serious. I frankly just hope we can enjoy football again after the coronavirus.
It doesnt matter how long it takes, we need to get out of this danger zone. I am worried for the next seasons, not the old one.

I retract the point about him not giving a fuck about Watford, it turns out his son owns them.

So we have Watford out of the relegation zone on goal difference and Udinese 3 points above the relegation zone, and he is citing the Belgian league (whose example would render both of those clubs safe,) as the example that the Premier League is likely to follow?

If the PL actually release a statement imminently to back up what he's saying then I will accept I'm wrong, but in the event that they don't, then it's reasonable to assume that he has said that to promote the obvious self-interest that he has. It reads to me like he's implying leagues should follow the Belgian example and using his connection to the PL to make his claim sound more believable.


I accept that he's looking at self interests. But claiming that a league is actually "about to do something very similar to Belgium" isn't just his hope, opinion or preferred method ... he's stating it as though it's going to happen.
