1).The null & void option would bring it from the clubs at the top of the respective divisions  I would assume.

2a)Extending the season beyond 30 June would likely bring litigation from clubs who are going to lose players out of contract. (I'm looking at you, Bournemouth and Watford)

2b) If automatic contact extensions were enacted, then agents & players would bring the litigation as you can't just force players (and managers/coaches/staff etc) to automatically extend contracts without agreeing to the agreement.

3a). Ending the season as the table is would almost guarantee litigation from the clubs all sitting in the relegation spots throughout the leagues (especially Villa since they have a game in hand). Added to the possibility of others e.g. Sheffield United where they have that game in hand vs Villa that could boost them in the Champs. League qualifications.

3b) Ending the seasons w/promotion and no relegation would probably screw up the leagues (with numbers you might be able to make it work out but that would also be controversial)

The problem that I see is figuring out a solution that is amicable to the most parties involved.

Would Champ/L1/L2 clubs be financially able to agree extensions with the out of contract players or would they even be interested in doing so?

What happens to the player that a club has no

interest in extending? He would be left out to dry

I also would figure that the FA/EPL/EFL would like to try and match up their response with other nations' responses. I know that might not be possible Belgium already finalizing their "regular season".



This is quite likely. There'd also be issues about repaying broadcast fees, and even possibly damages, though successfully argued force majeure may obviate thatNope, no reason to think so. Clubs and players are not totally dim and not totally without finer feeling. We all know what a serious and extraordinary situation we are in and there is, and I believe will remain, a desire and a determination to get the season completed if at all possible. If clubs are going to lose players out of contract then they will almost certainly accept that in the same way they accept injuries and even suspensions that they disagree with but have to observe. We have 9 odd games left. I don't believe any club will make themselves look utter twats and possibly risk the completion of the season by starting a barny over this.Why would automatic extensions need to be ''enacted'' without agreement? It's more a case of facilitating temporary extensions rather then forcing them.Again there's a general willingness to pull together and see this through, so in the final analysis even clubs/players/agents who might privately not agree to a measure will be talked round and agree in order to present a united front and not look like the greedy/troublesome/litigious spanner in the works.I can't envisage many players/agents getting particularly arsey about this. They know they would be named and shamed and the PR damage would be immense, possibly unsurvivable. So I can't see temporary extensions for the sole purpose of completing the season being much of an issue for anyone, but if it is for a small number (either the players refusing the temp. extension or the club not offering it) then those players simply won't play.Clubs will accept that as mentioned above, and it will only apply to low value players, because the high value players will be on solid contracts that are not about to lapse - and for the rare exceptions, their clubs will happily give them the contract extensions they ask for in order to preserve their sell on values. Or in the very, very rare case where that doesn't work out then the club will just have to swallow it, like we did with Can. It's not exactly a new thing to occasionally lose a player without getting a fee for themI think this is unlikely for two reasons. First, again, because there will very much be a ''we need to pull together'' feeling among not just clubs, but fans and the rest of the industry, and so clubs WILL come to to an agreement, if cancellation (not voiding) is necessary. I doubt many clubs will be willing to make waves and risk the bad PR, thereafter, whatever they or their Moose might privately think.And second because cancellation would only occur as a last resort, and if things really get that bad then everything else workable will have been tried, and there literally will be no other way out. If things are that bad I really don't see litigation happening. You don't go to court to press a suit when the world is falling apart around you.It won't screw up the leagues though. You're just saying that to have something to say. lt would be a temporary oddity that will be fixed in future seasons.You're problem is that you are mistaking ''amicable'' for ''perfection''. It's true that not every solution will be ideal for everyone. In each scenario there may be some club or player or chairman or executive who thinks it is less than ideal. But again these are extraordinary circumstances; it's not about looking for what is ideal for everyone, but rather what is tolerable/acceptable. Things that might not have been acceptable in normal times would be acceptable now under the current constraints and as a temporary measure. Stop looking at it out of the wrong lens.That would not be much different from the end of a normal contract. Sometimes the club will have no interest in agreeing an extension or new contractAgain this is not much different from normal. Every year players are left ''high and dry'' because their contracts end, the club has no interest in extending and there is no obvious transfer in the offing. Usually such players become free agents and eventually find another club.I'm sure evenly matched responses across the leagues and countries are the ideal, but they are not essential. If it can't be done, it can't be done. And has Belgium actually ratified their decision (it still needed approval the last time I checked)? In light of UEFA's insistence that clubs do not cancel their seasons?In short, IMO only voiding would guarantee mass ugly fallout and (probably) litigation. And this is for two reasons: 1) because voiding is the one option which goes against the very purpose of league sport, which is to determine placings. Other options at least have placings as a result, even if not everyone is happy. Voiding doesn't.And 2) because in this instance, for English leagues, voiding can never be the only solution (i.e anytime voiding is an option at the very least curtailment is also an option, and waiting also an option in most cases) , and so the case can be made that voiding was done irresponsibly and (probably) prematurely, while there were other options available.