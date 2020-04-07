Again, I agree that I'd love to see the season finish, but player contracts are going to be the minefield that will have to be navigated in order to finish. FiFA (and UEFA/EPL in Europe & England respectively) can't go against all the different employment laws from the 211 different member nations.
We are talking about exceptional circumstances; I'm pretty sure that with a will, and some government/EU ''encouragement'', the various parties will come to suitable agreements. It's even likely that certain rules or sections of legislation could be temporarily relaxed to facilitate resolutions. In fact we'll probably see that happening in various areas of life and legislation (we already have, in fact).
And a if a few exceptionally truculent players/agents hold out and refuse to, as they say, play ball, they can just sit out the next however many months without any pay, as their contracts will be over. I'm sure they'll definitely want to go for that option...
And as Kopout says, we don't have any idea when things will change and football will be allowed to continue.
We don't know
but we can make educated assumptions and forecasts and plans, which may well need changing, but which will nevertheless set a direction of travel and begin processes; China have opened up Wuhan today, after two and a half months of lockdown, which gives us some idea of our own possible timetables. Maybe it will be a disaster and Wuhan will need to be locked down again, in which we'll learn form that. Or maybe (despite the seeming wishes of some) it might actually work out OK, giving us both hope and some tentative data and timings to work from.
I guess what I'm saying is that people whose job it is to make these plans are not just sitting on their arses saying ''Yikes, we don't know what will happen, let's run around, lose our heads and do nothing''.
This entire situation imo will be a legal nightmare, especially with the different labor/employment laws for each country. I just don't know what the solution would be.....
And the important point here is that just because YOU don't know what the solution would be, doesn't mean there won't be solutions, or that people charged with finding them aren't working hard at it, or that these solutions won't be successfully achieved.