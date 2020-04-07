I would say it's impossible to have fans at any sporting event in Europe before 2021 as it stands.



Behind closed doors is very possible but would require strict testing and isolation strategies and the possibility of players being separated from their families for weeks and months.



I agree with this. My personal prediction would be possibly this time next year before we have fans at football games again. Some people may see that as idle speculation or doom mongering but based on my scientific background I fell that's a good possibility since it'll take that long for a vaccine or wide spread immunity (that we'd know about through testing). I don't think you see fans at football matches until we know it's safe.Players playing behind closed door is hugely different since the number of people involved is so much smaller. My guess is if we are 'over the peak' with the current wave of covid19 infection by early May then that could pave the way for football behind closed doors in late May/early June. Think you'd need testing f players and staff for covid19 and you'd need anyone associated with those games to be isolated from others during this period (including TV company staff, caterers etc..). I don't think home and away games would be possible and I see a likely scenario were games are played in a handful of neutral venues over a 3-4 week period. Maybe 2 or 3 venues per league (from Premier League down to League 2 in England).This will allow the current season to finish and football authorities to take stock and plan for the 2020-21 season whilst monitoring the dynamics of the current situation. Likely that if testing procedures have improved by Autumn that domestic leagues may be able to start again. My expectation would be behind closed doors again but possibly without the need for neutral venues and self-isolation of full squads etc..That would be my best guess at the moment. Based on basic science the above, or a version of the above, are significantly more likely to happen than football returning with full crowds in the next 3-6 months. The above scenario does allow for football to complete this season but more importantly allows teams to survive since TV revenue would potentially be avilbe quicker than if football stopped completely for another 6-9 months.