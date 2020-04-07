« previous next »
Author Topic: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3960 on: Yesterday at 03:27:07 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:36:42 PM
I would say it's impossible to have fans at any sporting event in Europe before 2021 as it stands.

Behind closed doors is very possible but would require strict testing and isolation strategies and the possibility of players being separated from their families for weeks and months.

I agree with this. My personal prediction would be possibly this time next year before we have fans at football games again. Some people may see that as idle speculation or doom mongering but based on my scientific background I fell that's a good possibility since it'll take that long for a vaccine or wide spread immunity (that we'd know about through testing). I don't think you see fans at football matches until we know it's safe.

Players playing behind closed door is hugely different since the number of people involved is so much smaller. My guess is if we are 'over the peak' with the current wave of covid19 infection by early May then that could pave the way for football behind closed doors in late May/early June. Think you'd need testing f players and staff for covid19 and you'd need anyone associated with those games to be isolated from others during this period (including TV company staff, caterers etc..). I don't think home and away games would be possible and I see a likely scenario were games are played in a handful of neutral venues over a 3-4 week period. Maybe 2 or 3 venues per league (from Premier League down to League 2 in England).

This will allow the current season to finish and football authorities to take stock and plan for the 2020-21 season whilst monitoring the dynamics of the current situation. Likely that if testing procedures have improved by Autumn that domestic leagues may be able to start again. My expectation would be behind closed doors again but possibly without the need for neutral venues and self-isolation of full squads etc..

That would be my best guess at the moment. Based on basic science the above, or a version of the above, are significantly more likely to happen than football returning with full crowds in the next 3-6 months. The above scenario does allow for football to complete this season but more importantly allows teams to survive since TV revenue would potentially be avilbe quicker than if football stopped completely for another 6-9 months.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3961 on: Yesterday at 05:43:58 PM »
Transfer window moved and player contracts that were set to expire this summer will be extended until the end of the season.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3962 on: Yesterday at 06:41:11 PM »

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2020/apr/06/pfa-chief-executive-gordon-taylor-says-he-will-not-take-wage-cut

Looks like cost-cutting (most pertinently player wages) could be done on a club by club basis, rather than collectively. Once this starts coming into effect club by club, there should be far more clarity on the sustainability of the clubs, seeing that this is the biggest cost of all by a wide margin. I doubt any party is foolish enough to ignore the fact that long term, the collective health of the game depends on all players taking significant pay cuts / deferrals for now before we even worry about supporting other organisations / lower levels of the game. 

I keep an eye on the Italian league and their wage reduction / deferral negotiations were badly planned and messy, with unilateral pronouncements, clashes. Let's hope the English league does it better.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3963 on: Yesterday at 07:18:02 PM »
If we come out of lockdown and people start getting it again, then a repeat a third time, there then might be enough people who have had it to fill the stadium up a decent amount if they give them the 'recovered from Covid' passport/bracelets they have promised
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3964 on: Yesterday at 07:26:30 PM »
Greg Clarke  FA Chairman saying it might not be possible to finish the season

Returning to the issue of uncertainty, no one knows how long the lock down will last and what social distancing measures will endure even when the daily rate of infection is much reduced. Our Government is rightly cautious as human life is at stake and prudence is our only sensible option.
We are committed to finishing the professional football season as this resolves the issues of promotion and relegation together with title winners on merit. However, we may not be able to finish the season as football is not our priority, human life is, and we will do as the Government directs as the pandemic unfolds.

http://www.thefa.com/news/2020/apr/07/greg-clarke-speech-to-fa-council-070420

Hes been banging this drum since the very beginning.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3965 on: Yesterday at 07:30:42 PM »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:26:30 PM
Greg Clarke  FA Chairman saying it might not be possible to finish the season

Returning to the issue of uncertainty, no one knows how long the lock down will last and what social distancing measures will endure even when the daily rate of infection is much reduced. Our Government is rightly cautious as human life is at stake and prudence is our only sensible option.
We are committed to finishing the professional football season as this resolves the issues of promotion and relegation together with title winners on merit. However, we may not be able to finish the season as football is not our priority, human life is, and we will do as the Government directs as the pandemic unfolds.

http://www.thefa.com/news/2020/apr/07/greg-clarke-speech-to-fa-council-070420

Hes been banging this drum since the very beginning.

Either we have a finish before September or it's cancelled with things awarded to teams e.g. title to us IMO. Just can't see them holding out past September to play out this season. Could be wrong.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3966 on: Yesterday at 08:14:21 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:30:42 PM
Either we have a finish before September or it's cancelled with things awarded to teams e.g. title to us IMO. Just can't see them holding out past September to play out this season. Could be wrong.
Sadly, I agree that there is probably a time point of no return to the current season (When that is, i don't know). However, awarding the title brings up another whole can of worms about awarding European places and relegation which eventually leads to more litigation. No way could you relegate Villa with them having a game in hand that takes them out of the relegation zone.

I've said this before & I'll say it again, there's likely going to be some form of litigation no matter what path is chosen. Sadly
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3967 on: Yesterday at 08:19:10 PM »
Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 08:14:21 PM
Sadly, I agree that there is probably a time point of no return to the current season (When that is, i don't know). However, awarding the title brings up another whole can of worms about awarding European places and relegation which eventually leads to more litigation. No way could you relegate Villa with them having a game in hand that takes them out of the relegation zone.

I've said this before & I'll say it again, there's likely going to be some form of litigation no matter what path is chosen. Sadly

Wishful thinking on his part to cancel the season when its been clear by everyone [FIFA,UEFA, EPL] that the current season will be finished one way or another.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3968 on: Yesterday at 08:38:17 PM »
these people keep pushing football back and expecting to live like this for months. just wait few weeks... things do change. nobody predicted the current state 4 weeks ago.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3969 on: Yesterday at 09:01:41 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 08:19:10 PM
Wishful thinking on his part to cancel the season when its been clear by everyone [FIFA,UEFA, EPL] that the current season will be finished one way or another.
Again, I agree that I'd love to see the season finish, but player contracts are going to be the minefield that will have to be navigated in order to finish. FiFA (and UEFA/EPL in Europe & England respectively) can't go against all the different employment laws from the 211 different member nations.

And as Kopout says, we don't have any idea when things will change and football will be allowed to continue.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3970 on: Yesterday at 09:22:51 PM »
Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 09:01:41 PM
Again, I agree that I'd love to see the season finish, but player contracts are going to be the minefield that will have to be navigated in order to finish. FiFA (and UEFA/EPL in Europe & England respectively) can't go against all the different employment laws from the 211 different member nations.

And as Kopout says, we don't have any idea when things will change and football will be allowed to continue.

I was reading on twitter today, they were on about extending everyone's contracts so that they finish at the end of this season when it's able to resume.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3971 on: Yesterday at 09:24:18 PM »
Here:

FIFA will allow contracts to be moved.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1247567541595234304
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3972 on: Yesterday at 09:26:12 PM »


Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:30:42 PM
Either we have a finish before September or it's cancelled with things awarded to teams e.g. title to us IMO. Just can't see them holding out past September to play out this season. Could be wrong.

So they decide to randomly end the season in September, say...then what? We sit in limbo waiting to see if and when the next one starts? What's the point of that, how are we any better off? Why not "hold out" a bit longer, what's the benefit of suddenly deciding they've had enough if this season without knowing when the next one can start?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3973 on: Yesterday at 09:41:49 PM »
Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 09:01:41 PM
Again, I agree that I'd love to see the season finish, but player contracts are going to be the minefield that will have to be navigated in order to finish. FiFA (and UEFA/EPL in Europe & England respectively) can't go against all the different employment laws from the 211 different member nations.

And as Kopout says, we don't have any idea when things will change and football will be allowed to continue.

See above
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3974 on: Yesterday at 09:46:57 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 07:30:42 PM
Either we have a finish before September or it's cancelled with things awarded to teams e.g. title to us IMO. Just can't see them holding out past September to play out this season. Could be wrong.

How does cancelling in sept help next season?  Then we have two unfinished seasons and the future of the league is precarious. Finish this season even if its in December.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3975 on: Yesterday at 10:20:40 PM »
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 09:24:18 PM
Here:

FIFA will allow contracts to be moved.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1247567541595234304
I read the article and came out still confused. FIFA has come out with recommendation & guidance that players be extended "until the end of the season". Does that imply that they are going to unilaterally extend all contracts "until the end of the season"? When the article goes on to say
"The issue of player contracts is a much trickier issue to resolve. FIFA cannot enforce employment laws in different countries, so these must remain proposals."

This entire situation imo will be a legal nightmare, especially with the different labor/employment laws for each country. I just don't know what the solution would be.....

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3976 on: Yesterday at 10:33:27 PM »
For what its worth with Clarke Im starting to think hes repeating this point for the simple reason that hes been saying it from the start and wants to give credence to it.

Hes giving no timeframes, quoting no sources and offering no insight other than we want to finish the season but we might not be able to, and then waffling on about a contingency plan with zero detail. The contingency plan is already being made by the likes of FIFA in the posts quoted above.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3977 on: Yesterday at 10:52:55 PM »
Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 09:01:41 PM
Again, I agree that I'd love to see the season finish, but player contracts are going to be the minefield that will have to be navigated in order to finish. FiFA (and UEFA/EPL in Europe & England respectively) can't go against all the different employment laws from the 211 different member nations.
We are talking about exceptional circumstances; I'm pretty sure that with a will, and some government/EU ''encouragement'', the various parties will come to suitable agreements. It's even likely that certain rules or sections of legislation could be temporarily relaxed to facilitate resolutions. In fact we'll probably see that happening in various areas of life and legislation (we already have, in fact).

And a if a few exceptionally truculent players/agents hold out and refuse to, as they say, play ball, they can just sit out the next however many months without any pay, as their contracts will be over. I'm sure they'll definitely want to go for that option...

Quote
And as Kopout says, we don't have any idea when things will change and football will be allowed to continue.
We don't know but we can make educated assumptions and forecasts and plans, which may well need changing, but which will nevertheless set a direction of travel and begin processes; China have opened up Wuhan today, after two and a half months of lockdown, which gives us some idea of our own possible timetables. Maybe it will be a disaster and Wuhan will need to be locked down again, in which we'll learn form that. Or maybe (despite the seeming wishes of some) it might actually work out OK, giving us both hope and some tentative data and timings to work from.

I guess what I'm saying is that people whose job it is to make these plans are not just sitting on their arses saying ''Yikes, we don't know what will happen, let's run around, lose our heads and do nothing''.

Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 10:20:40 PM
This entire situation imo will be a legal nightmare, especially with the different labor/employment laws for each country. I just don't know what the solution would be.....
And the important point here is that just because YOU don't know what the solution would be, doesn't mean there won't be solutions, or that people charged with finding them aren't working hard at it, or that these solutions won't be successfully achieved.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3978 on: Yesterday at 11:22:24 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:46:57 PM
How does cancelling in sept help next season?  Then we have two unfinished seasons and the future of the league is precarious. Finish this season even if its in December.

It really is laughable. If we can't finish this season, then lets not start another season at all, if their concern is the welfare of people.

Besides, don't they stand to forfeit a huge chunk of TV revenue if the seasons voided.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3979 on: Yesterday at 11:28:59 PM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:52:55 PM
And the important point here is that just because YOU don't know what the solution would be, doesn't mean there won't be solutions, or that people charged with finding them aren't working hard at it, or that these solutions won't be successfully achieved.
There will be solutions. I think the danger is in making assumptions on what those future solutions will be on the basis of current information.

What is certain is that the longer the season is suspended, the more significant the consequences will be.

The length of time it will take to return the players to match fitness, out of contract players, the length of time it will take to complete the existing league season and Euro competitions, the length of break that will be needed between the old and new season, and how that transfer window will be dealt with when different leagues are finishing and restarting on a staggered basis are all factors which are constants on an uncertain timeline.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3980 on: Yesterday at 11:30:05 PM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:22:24 PM
It really is laughable. If we can't finish this season, then lets not start another season at all, if their concern is the welfare of people.

Besides, don't they stand to forfeit a huge chunk of TV revenue if the seasons voided.

The only reason anyone wants to end this season is to stop LFC winning the title.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3981 on: Yesterday at 11:32:30 PM »
If they cancelled this season they are gonna look really stupid if they start another one and the same happens.
No rush to finish this season as next season wont happen,
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3982 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 PM »
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3983 on: Yesterday at 11:56:45 PM »
CEO of the Premier League and fuckers think this season is going to be voided.  ;D

Quote
The Premier League faces at least a £1billion loss if the 2019/20 season is not completed, according to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3984 on: Today at 12:05:23 AM »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 10:52:55 PM

And the important point here is that just because YOU don't know what the solution would be, doesn't mean there won't be solutions, or that people charged with finding them aren't working hard at it, or that these solutions won't be successfully achieved.
I probably should've written it better; I've posted some solutions before e.g.
Quote
1).The null & void option would bring it from the clubs at the top of the respective divisions  I would assume.
2a)Extending the season beyond 30 June would likely bring litigation from clubs who are going to lose players out of contract. (I'm looking at you, Bournemouth and Watford)
2b) If automatic contact extensions were enacted, then agents & players would bring the litigation as you can't just force players (and managers/coaches/staff etc) to automatically extend contracts without agreeing to the agreement.
3a). Ending the season as the table is would almost guarantee litigation from the clubs all sitting in the relegation spots throughout the leagues (especially Villa since they have a game in hand). Added to the possibility of others e.g. Sheffield United where they have that game in hand vs Villa that could boost them in the Champs. League qualifications.
3b) Ending the seasons w/promotion and no relegation would probably screw up the leagues (with numbers you might be able to make it work out but that would also be controversial)
The problem that I see is figuring out a solution that is amicable to the most parties involved. Would Champ/L1/L2 clubs be financially able to agree extensions with the out of contract players or would they even be interested in doing so? What happens to the player that a club has no interest in extending? He would be left out to dry
I also would figure that the FA/EPL/EFL would like to try and match up their response with other nations' responses. I know that might not be possible Belgium already finalizing their "regular season".
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 12:11:41 AM »
Quote from: Americano12345 on Yesterday at 08:14:21 PM
Sadly, I agree that there is probably a time point of no return to the current season (When that is, i don't know). However, awarding the title brings up another whole can of worms about awarding European places and relegation which eventually leads to more litigation. No way could you relegate Villa with them having a game in hand that takes them out of the relegation zone.

I've said this before & I'll say it again, there's likely going to be some form of litigation no matter what path is chosen. Sadly

So, to avoid opening that messy can of worms ... just finish the current season whenever it's safe to do so.

If it will be safe to start a new season at some point, it will also be safe to finish this one first.

Times, dates and deadlines simply should not come into it. There is no way of knowing when football can start again. There is no way of knowing if any new season could even be completed. Until there is a vaccine for this twat of a virus, people will get infected. Players will get infected, as will staff and fans if they open the turnstiles again. The chances of getting a full season in before a vaccine look slim to me, although I hope I'm totally wrong on that.

A full, new season looks some time off yet. The overriding priority really should be to finish the current one. That way, all finishing positions are earned. All European places, titles, promotions and relegations are earned. There is no need for any club to throw a strop and take anything to court then.

Without a vaccine, which scenario is by far the easiest? Finishing the current season that has 9 league games to run and is deep into the cup rounds. Or open a horrible can of legal worms in order to shoehorn in a new 38 game league campaign that might get to the end of Autumn if it's lucky?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 12:20:35 AM »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:22:24 PM
It really is laughable. If we can't finish this season, then lets not start another season at all, if their concern is the welfare of people.

Besides, don't they stand to forfeit a huge chunk of TV revenue if the seasons voided.

Well this is it, isn't it?

If it's not safe to finish the current season, then it's not safe to start a new one.

All common sense and logic points to finishing this season when it's safe, then arranging the new one once it's reasonably safe to assume we can actually manage to get through a season without it having to be stopped yet again.
