Author Topic: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...  (Read 116414 times)

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3920 on: Yesterday at 04:00:20 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:24:00 AM
that's their default argument. Void it, then start again from scratch. It's mindbogglingly stupid. But they don't get called out on it, so they keep on churning it out!
Voiding is the most ridiculous, most knee-jerk, most gutless, most panic-stricken suggestion put forward by anyone in the game.

It's simply a pathetic, agenda-driven mantra for losers.

Now let's just alter the scenario a bit for a moment. Imagine it wasn't the league in progress and it was the World Cup that was almost complete. Imagine it was an in-form England rampaging into the semi finals. This virus strikes and the competition is placed on his or until circumstances change.

Ok, what would the media and the football fans stance on voiding be then?

Yes, we ALL know full well that voiding would never cross their minds. If anyone mentioned it they'd be shot down in flames.

The reason these idiots don't get called out on their gutless agenda is because stirring shit gets clicks and sells papers. It's as simple as that, really.

If it was England, then the entire country would be behind "soldiering on and getting the job done in the face of adversity". It's not though, it's Liverpool, Leeds, Celtic etc who look like winning things, so the agendas are out in force.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3921 on: Yesterday at 04:02:30 PM »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 03:09:31 PM
Guardiola's Mother dies from Covid 19  :(
That is absolutely horrible.

So sad.  :-X
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3922 on: Yesterday at 04:05:29 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 04:02:30 PM
That is absolutely horrible.

So sad.  :-X

Oh dear. Sad. RIP.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3923 on: Yesterday at 04:34:34 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 04:00:20 PM
Voiding is the most ridiculous, most knee-jerk, most gutless, most panic-stricken suggestion put forward by anyone in the game.

It's simply a pathetic, agenda-driven mantra for losers.

Now let's just alter the scenario a bit for a moment. Imagine it wasn't the league in progress and it was the World Cup that was almost complete. Imagine it was an in-form England rampaging into the semi finals. This virus strikes and the competition is placed on his or until circumstances change.

Ok, what would the media and the football fans stance on voiding be then?

Yes, we ALL know full well that voiding would never cross their minds. If anyone mentioned it they'd be shot down in flames.

The reason these idiots don't get called out on their gutless agenda is because stirring shit gets clicks and sells papers. It's as simple as that, really.

If it was England, then the entire country would be behind "soldiering on and getting the job done in the face of adversity". It's not though, it's Liverpool, Leeds, Celtic etc who look like winning things, so the agendas are out in force.


You don't even need to go away from the premier league to illustrate that point either.

Imagine this happened in 2016 with Leicester 2 wins away from the title? Can you remember the general feeling of nearly everyone wanting their 'faerytale' to be realised.

The null and void agenda is completely and utterly and absolutely based around us being denied our first title.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3924 on: Yesterday at 05:04:32 PM »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 04:34:34 PM

You don't even need to go away from the premier league to illustrate that point either.

Imagine this happened in 2016 with Leicester 2 wins away from the title? Can you remember the general feeling of nearly everyone wanting their 'faerytale' to be realised.

The null and void agenda is completely and utterly and absolutely based around us being denied our first title.

You mean our 19th right ?  ;)


Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3925 on: Yesterday at 05:17:38 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 04:00:20 PM
Voiding is the most ridiculous, most knee-jerk, most gutless, most panic-stricken suggestion put forward by anyone in the game.

It's simply a pathetic, agenda-driven mantra for losers.

Now let's just alter the scenario a bit for a moment. Imagine it wasn't the league in progress and it was the World Cup that was almost complete. Imagine it was an in-form England rampaging into the semi finals. This virus strikes and the competition is placed on his or until circumstances change.

Ok, what would the media and the football fans stance on voiding be then?

Yes, we ALL know full well that voiding would never cross their minds. If anyone mentioned it they'd be shot down in flames.

The reason these idiots don't get called out on their gutless agenda is because stirring shit gets clicks and sells papers. It's as simple as that, really.

If it was England, then the entire country would be behind "soldiering on and getting the job done in the face of adversity". It's not though, it's Liverpool, Leeds, Celtic etc who look like winning things, so the agendas are out in force.

oh yeah absolutely right SoP!

It's just the follow up of 'so we can start again in the new season' bit that drives me to do this -  :butt

And no bugger doing the interviews will ever pick them up on it. Oh for one sodding journalist or interviewer to follow up with these idiot present and former players who trot this out: 'but what does voiding this season and starting a new season solve'.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3926 on: Yesterday at 05:30:28 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:17:38 PM
oh yeah absolutely right SoP!

It's just the follow up of 'so we can start again in the new season' bit that drives me to do this -  :butt

And no bugger doing the interviews will ever pick them up on it. Oh for one sodding journalist or interviewer to follow up with these idiot present and former players who trot this out: 'but what does voiding this season and starting a new season solve'.
Yes, that's very frustrating.

The very idea that any new season could run through to the end anyway is highly debatable. If we go round voiding seasons every time we panic then we could be voiding this one, the next one, and possibly the one after, until there is a vaccine that beats this virus.

Despite that, we see clowns eager to end this season in order to start another one that might not be able to start anyway. Even if it did start, there's no guarantee it would run for long if a second wave of the virus hits.

It's all shortsighted nonsense and self interested agenda at work. Oh, and mischief making from a sports media desperate for content.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3927 on: Yesterday at 05:49:38 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 05:04:32 PM
You mean our 19th right ?  ;)

We have already won 18 ?

When nobody told me this football started in 1992 yeah ?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3928 on: Yesterday at 06:22:13 PM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 05:04:32 PM
You mean our 19th right ?  ;)


😂😂 Meant to read "our first title in 30 years" 😋😉
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3929 on: Yesterday at 06:56:06 PM »
There's still 5 clubs who did this Furlough before us and haven't reversed it.  I await the condemnation of those teams like they did to us. :wave
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3930 on: Yesterday at 06:58:55 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:56:06 PM
There's still 5 clubs who did this Furlough before us and haven't reversed it.  I await the condemnation of those teams like they did to us. :wave

Lower standards. Nobdky expects better of Ashley, and even though Spurs fans have hammered Levy, he fucking jerks off to that shit.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3931 on: Yesterday at 07:15:41 PM »
Be interesting to see if Spurs reverse their decision and pay non-playing staff such as Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Serge Aurier.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3932 on: Yesterday at 08:13:33 PM »
The void crowd won't like this #taintedtitle

Quote
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says he "cannot imagine" Liverpool being denied the Premier League title by the coronavirus pandemic.

[...]

However, Uefa chief Ceferin has now rubbished claims that Jurgen Klopp's team would miss out on the title, whether the campaign is completed properly or not.

He told Slovenian publication EkipaSN: "I can't see a way Liverpool could be left without a title.

If the Premier League resumes play, Liverpool will almost certainly win the title. Theoretically it's not all over, but practically Liverpool are on the verge of it.

"If by any chance the play will not resume, we still have to find a way to declare final results, to declare champions.

"And again I cannot see, I cannot imagine a scenario, in which the champions would not be Liverpool.

"I understand the fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even in the league offices, but I believe, they will get the title one way or another."
http://Https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-crowned-premier-league-champions-confirmed-uefa-a4408261.html?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3933 on: Yesterday at 09:55:21 PM »
I have limited respect for UEFA but I have to say they have been dealing with the situation pretty well imo.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:13:33 PM
The void crowd won't like this #taintedtitle

Quote
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin says he "cannot imagine" Liverpool being denied the Premier League title by the coronavirus pandemic.

[...]

However, Uefa chief Ceferin has now rubbished claims that Jurgen Klopp's team would miss out on the title, whether the campaign is completed properly or not.

He told Slovenian publication EkipaSN: "I can't see a way Liverpool could be left without a title.

If the Premier League resumes play, Liverpool will almost certainly win the title. Theoretically it's not all over, but practically Liverpool are on the verge of it.

"If by any chance the play will not resume, we still have to find a way to declare final results, to declare champions.

"And again I cannot see, I cannot imagine a scenario, in which the champions would not be Liverpool.

"I understand the fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even in the league offices, but I believe, they will get the title one way or another."
http://Https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/liverpool-crowned-premier-league-champions-confirmed-uefa-a4408261.html?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3934 on: Yesterday at 10:19:40 PM »
So if we void the season, all January transfers should be ineligible to play for their clubs til January then? And Utd have another season in the europa league when theyre a handful of points off fourth (and 5th might be enough)? Am I doing this right?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3935 on: Yesterday at 10:28:48 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:19:40 PM
So if we void the season, all January transfers should be ineligible to play for their clubs til January then? And Utd have another season in the europa league when theyre a handful of points off fourth (and 5th might be enough)? Am I doing this right?
Nope, you are doing it all wrong.

If we void the season, everything will be perfect once more. The pesky virus will simply disappear from the face of the earth. Football will just reset, the new season will start as normal and will run without a hitch. Voiding solves all problems and might even usher in world peace too.

Oh, and it would piss off those nasty Scousers, affect only the Scousers and will be brilliant for everyone else.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3936 on: Yesterday at 10:30:10 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:19:40 PM
So if we void the season, all January transfers should be ineligible to play for their clubs til January then? And Utd have another season in the europa league when theyre a handful of points off fourth (and 5th might be enough)? Am I doing this right?

And Luke Shaw has to get back to the weight he was before the season started....which probably means United forking out for a shuttle to the moon
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3937 on: Yesterday at 10:58:57 PM »
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on Yesterday at 10:28:48 PM
Oh, and it would piss off those proper Scousers, ( the ones who support LFC ) affect only the proper Scousers and will be brilliant for everyone else.
The Evercunions don't count as proper Scousers anymore  :wave
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3938 on: Yesterday at 11:08:53 PM »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 10:58:57 PM
The Evercunions don't count as proper Scousers anymore  :wave
Wise Tesco. Speaker of truth.  :)
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 12:19:40 AM »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:33:26 PM
Shaw is so desperate to be loved by Utd fans. Only last season he openly said he hopes City win the league rather than us. You'd not only think that's a poor thing for a current player to say, but he said it before they played Man City.
You'd love to give him an almighty boot up his almighty arse

Chief Brody: ''We're gonna need a bigger boot"
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 12:33:42 AM »
Let's cancel the season because we don't know when we can start next season.

Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 03:39:34 AM »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 10:35:33 AM
Luke Shaw wants the season void and no title to LFC. Rather LFC didn't get the title than him playing UCL football. ;D

I said in this very thread that the next player after De Bruyne to come out and say the season should be voided would be a United player. Called it about a week so.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 04:03:59 AM »
PL: There is a combined effort for all remaining domestic and Cup matches to be played enabling us to maintain the integrity of each competition

UEFA: Uefa and the collective European leagues are committed to completing the 2019/20 domestic and continental seasons before 2020/21 begins, and are now actively planning for the major showpiece finals to be played behind closed doors, with voiding the campaign off the table.

FIFA: FIFA is to confirm an indefinite extension to the 2019-20 season across the globe, allowing each countrys football authority to determine when campaigns can finish.

NON-LIVERPOOL FANS: Cancel the season
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 08:27:28 AM »
The PM, here in Denmark, just announced that all festivals, markets, major events, will be closed at least until the end of august. Doubt any football will happen in Europe until atleast September.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 08:59:16 AM »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 08:27:28 AM
The PM, here in Denmark, just announced that all festivals, markets, major events, will be closed at least until the end of august. Doubt any football will happen in Europe until atleast September.

No disrespect, but I don't think decisions in Denmark will have any influence on what happens with the Premier League and other top divisions. Also, a behind closed door match isn't any of those things that have been closed.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3945 on: Today at 09:00:37 AM »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 08:27:28 AM
The PM, here in Denmark, just announced that all festivals, markets, major events, will be closed at least until the end of august. Doubt any football will happen in Europe until atleast September.

Why has nearly every country in the world been so slow? This should have been the case a month ago. End of derail.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3946 on: Today at 09:33:15 AM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:59:16 AM
No disrespect, but I don't think decisions in Denmark will have any influence on what happens with the Premier League and other top divisions. Also, a behind closed door match isn't any of those things that have been closed.

Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 09:00:37 AM
Why has nearly every country in the world been so slow? This should have been the case a month ago. End of derail.

To be fair, Denmark has been closed down for a month now. So the announcement was just that the ban is being prolonged till end of august. Denmark has been pretty efficient in the shutdown and so far we have been impacted less than expected.

What we do in Denmark will of course not have any influence what they do in England and other European countries. But in Denmark we are slowing beginning to open up again, as one of the first countries in Europe and major events are still shut down till the end of august. So this might be a sign of how other might manage the reopening of the countries.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3947 on: Today at 09:36:17 AM »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 03:39:34 AM
I said in this very thread that the next player after De Bruyne to come out and say the season should be voided would be a United player. Called it about a week so.
de bruyne didnt call for it to be voided unlike tubby
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3948 on: Today at 10:25:24 AM »
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 02:11:51 PM
snip
Hi Amatt - just so you know, we don't recognise links from the Daily Mail on RAWK - as well as the other obvious 'newspaper', this one's banned here. Ta. :wave
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3949 on: Today at 12:42:20 PM »
La Liga looking to resume end of May or early June.

I think the pinch is being felt now around Europe and closed doors finishes are looking increasingly likely by the end of May (unless there's a severe worsening around Europe by then). Bayern back in training yesterday is another sign that teams might be preparing for football next month.
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3950 on: Today at 12:43:17 PM »
MLB talking about possibility of returning next month

- Games would be played in empty stadiums in Arizona
- Electronic strike zone would be used
- Players would sit in the stands rather than the dugout
- Players could be isolated for 4 1/2 months from their families
- Expanded rosters to account for heat and the potential for players testing positive

https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/29004498/mlb-union-focused-plan-allow-season-start-early-arizona?
Re: The Impact of COVID 19 on Sport...
« Reply #3951 on: Today at 02:12:02 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:59:16 AM
No disrespect, but I don't think decisions in Denmark will have any influence on what happens with the Premier League and other top divisions. Also, a behind closed door match isn't any of those things that have been closed.

The European Football Family will have to have a coherent, collective, approach. It is inevitable that individual national leagues will have different restart dates, all of which will have an impact on the transfer window. European football can only restart when the slowest return, not the quickest.

I do not think that it is the country, or size of the country, that counts, but why they take the decisions they do.

Players and clubs are not insured against players/staff contracting the Virus, or dying from it. Where is the incentive for players, who are being paid, to return prematurely?

The case for games behind closed doors has not been explored in the media. Firstly no-one wants it. Secondly the, in extremis, argument for doing it is tortuous.
 In order to do so, you would have to be able to test all the players, and staff, on the day, which is not possible at the moment. Is it reasonable to make that available to football clubs when it is still not possible in the NHS? How many players would need to test positive for a game to be called off? How long would all associated have to isolate before they could play again? How many games would have to be cancelled before you postponed the season again?

Is the country crying out for a return of PL football? No. It is crying out for an end to the Virus and a return to work. At what point is games behind closed doors practicable? When 1000  a day are dying? When 500 a day are dying? When only 100 are dying?  The headlines today are that 100 people have died from Corona virus and Jurgen Klopp is worried that Van Dijks groin strain could rule him out from the Everton game.

The PL have said that the game will return when it is safe and practicable to do so  not when we can return to lining the pockets of satellite TV companies.

We will be able to return to play out the rest of the season. That should be in front of fans. Accept nothing else.
