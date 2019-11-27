No disrespect, but I don't think decisions in Denmark will have any influence on what happens with the Premier League and other top divisions. Also, a behind closed door match isn't any of those things that have been closed.



The European Football Family will have to have a coherent, collective, approach. It is inevitable that individual national leagues will have different restart dates, all of which will have an impact on the transfer window. European football can only restart when the slowest return, not the quickest.I do not think that it is the country, or size of the country, that counts, but why they take the decisions they do.Players and clubs are not insured against players/staff contracting the Virus, or dying from it. Where is the incentive for players, who are being paid, to return prematurely?The case for games behind closed doors has not been explored in the media. Firstly no-one wants it. Secondly the, in extremis, argument for doing it is tortuous.In order to do so, you would have to be able to test all the players, and staff, on the day, which is not possible at the moment. Is it reasonable to make that available to football clubs when it is still not possible in the NHS? How many players would need to test positive for a game to be called off? How long would all associated have to isolate before they could play again? How many games would have to be cancelled before you postponed the season again?Is the country crying out for a return of PL football? No. It is crying out for an end to the Virus and a return to work. At what point is games behind closed doors practicable? When 1000 a day are dying? When 500 a day are dying? When only 100 are dying?  The headlines today are that 100 people have died from Corona virus and Jurgen Klopp is worried that Van Dijks groin strain could rule him out from the Everton game.The PL have said that the game will return when it is safe and practicable to do so  not when we can return to lining the pockets of satellite TV companies.We will be able to return to play out the rest of the season. That should be in front of fans. Accept nothing else.