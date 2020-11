just a wee reminder layoffs around the world are hitting record highs and that is before all the furlough schemes end in the coming months. Wall Street may thrive but have an awful feeling the average joe will see the bills pile up and the next couple of years will not be pretty.



I created this thread initially to warn people about the chaos and then to give information to people about how they can protect their wealth - should they wish to do so. That's what it's all about.I don't own a single stock on the stock market. I own some Crypto, but they do their own thing.