The government's app for helping to track coronavirus was released today. It's called "NHS Covid-19" and you can find it in the Google Play Store and/or Apple's App Store BBC story on it is here and is quite comprehensive on what it does. FAQs done by the NHS can be found here Few things worth picking up on - there are some restrictions to using it. You have to be 16 or over. It is also limited to your phone being on iOS 13.5 and later or Android 6.0 and later. You will also need Bluetooth 4.0 or higher on your phone for some parts of the app to work. Additionally, it also just doesn't work on some Huawei and Windows phones because they don't have access to the Google Play Store.One important feature worth highlighting is that you can delete where you have been from your phone if you need to.What the UI looks like.