« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY  (Read 8930 times)

Offline Armin

  • Reformed RAWK Traitor
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,499
  • I'm up on the pavement
  • Super Title: Keep off the Grass!
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #120 on: May 14, 2020, 10:03:47 AM »
Some small studies have highlighted a possible correlation between low Vitamin D levels and adverse outcomes from Covid-19. This article gives a balanced take:


https://www.mcgill.ca/oss/article/covid-19/let-sunshine-covid-19


Quote
While no bullet has been located, we seem to have a smoking gun. What do we do with the smoke? Is it enough to act upon? As is always the case, it comes down to a risk-benefit analysis. Given that no risk has ever been observed with supplements of 1000 IU (25 mcg) of vitamin D3 a day, and that these supplements are generally affordable, and that excessive exposure to the sun has risks, it appears that while benefits of supplements may be debatable, the risk is essentially zero.[/size]
Logged
Well, I don't know what it is, but there's definitely something going on upstairs

Offline 7777

  • RAWK Boxing Prediction League Champion 07
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,346
  • We see things they'll never see
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #121 on: May 15, 2020, 09:19:45 AM »
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #122 on: May 18, 2020, 11:48:51 AM »
Symptoms which should send you and anyone you live with into isolating yourselves away have been updated. Now include losing your sense of smell.

Quote
From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia.

Anosmia is the loss of or a change in your normal sense of smell. It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked.

We have been closely monitoring the emerging data and evidence on COVID-19 and, after thorough consideration, we are now confident enough to recommend this new measure.

The individuals households should also self-isolate for 14 days as per the current guidelines and the individual should stay at home for 7 days, or longer if they still have symptoms other than cough or loss of sense of smell.

Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton

Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland, Dr Michael McBride

Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, Dr Gregor Smith

Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/statement-from-the-uk-chief-medical-officers-on-an-update-to-coronavirus-symptoms-18-march-2020
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #123 on: May 28, 2020, 08:18:09 AM »
New rules start today.

Written up guidance, including how to make sure messages/phone calls are from the NHS: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/nhs-test-and-trace-how-it-works


Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Armin

  • Reformed RAWK Traitor
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,499
  • I'm up on the pavement
  • Super Title: Keep off the Grass!
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #124 on: May 30, 2020, 10:33:26 AM »
Derek Lowe has been covering the various attempts at treatment and vaccination via his Sciencemag blog. Here's an update on where the contenders are:

https://blogs.sciencemag.org/pipeline/archives/2020/05/26/coronavirus-vaccine-update-may-26
Logged
Well, I don't know what it is, but there's definitely something going on upstairs

Offline Armin

  • Reformed RAWK Traitor
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,499
  • I'm up on the pavement
  • Super Title: Keep off the Grass!
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #125 on: June 2, 2020, 09:29:49 AM »
There's a new study published in The Lancet which looks at evidence for preventative measures.


Quote
Our comprehensive systematic review provides the best available information on three simple and common interventions to combat the immediate threat of COVID-19, while new evidence on pharmacological treatments, vaccines, and other personal protective strategies is being generated. Physical distancing of at least 1 m is strongly associated with protection, but distances of up to 2 m might be more effective. Although direct evidence is limited, the optimum use of face masks, in particular N95 or similar respirators in health-care settings and 1216-layer cotton or surgical masks in the community, could depend on contextual factors; action is needed at all levels to address the paucity of better evidence. Eye protection might provide additional benefits. Globally collaborative and well conducted studies, including randomised trials, of different personal protective strategies are needed regardless of the challenges, but this systematic appraisal of currently best available evidence could be considered to inform interim guidance.

https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31142-9/fulltext


 
Logged
Well, I don't know what it is, but there's definitely something going on upstairs

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,428
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #126 on: June 9, 2020, 07:24:21 AM »
Good news; it's rare that one can catch it off somebody that doesn't have symptoms.
(Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove WHO (technical lead, COVID-19 response and head of emerging diseases and zoonosis unit)

33:40 secs

https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1270013794366812160

[Edit] it's more complicated than this clip suggests

A key point of confusion is the difference between people who are "pre-symptomatic" and will go on to develop symptoms and those who are "asymptomatic" and never feel sick.

Dr Van Kerkhove suggested that her comments were about people who are truly asymptomatic.

A widely cited paper published in April suggested that people are most infectious up to two days before the onset of symptoms and estimated that 44 per cent of new infections were a result of transmission from people who were not yet showing symptoms.

WHO refers to such people as pre-symptomatic.


https://www.straitstimes.com/world/united-states/the-who-stumbles-and-some-scientists-see-a-pattern?cx_testId=20&cx_testVariant=cx_1&cx_artPos=7#cxrecs_s
« Last Edit: June 10, 2020, 07:55:20 AM by kavah »
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #127 on: June 10, 2020, 05:20:21 PM »
Rule change for England begins this weekend.

Quote
From this weekend single parents and single people can join a support bubble - in other words, millions of people can now go to each others houses and dont have to follow 2m rule BUT You can only choose ONE other household [to be in your 'support bubble'] - and it doesnt apply to people who are shielding.

Laura Kuenssberg

Further information for those who are shielding, currently set to last til end of this month, will be given next week. (15th is when it's due for review, I believe.)

Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #128 on: June 12, 2020, 03:46:44 PM »
Just a more complete version of the above post, and have to say I'm really impressed with how some councils have picked up some of the slack in getting clear guidance out to people. Government's page on the law as it is now is found here.

Quote
Social Bubbles and updated government guidance for gatherings, public spaces, and outdoor activities across England

From Saturday 13 June, you can now:

* Form a support bubble with one other household if you live alone or are a single parent with dependent children (i e in a household where there is only one adult). All those in a support bubble can act as if they live in the same household - meaning they can spend time together inside each others homes and do not need to stay 2 metres apart. Support bubbles should be exclusive - meaning you should not switch the household you are in a bubble with or connect with multiple households

* Attend your place of worship for the purposes of individual prayer


From Monday 15 June:

* You can visit any type of shop and some additional outdoor attractions - drive-in cinemas, zoos, and safari parks

* Some Year 10 and 12 pupils in secondary schools and further education colleges will begin to receive some face to face support

* You will still be able to meet outdoors with groups of up to six people from different households, provided social distancing is observed and you stay 2 metres away from anyone outside your household or support bubble.

As before, you cannot:

* visit friends and family inside their homes (unless you are in a support bubble from 13 June) or for other limited circumstances set out in law

* stay away from your home or your support bubble household overnight - including holidays - except for in a limited set of circumstances, such as for work purposes

* exercise in an indoor sports court, gym or leisure centre, or go swimming in a public pool

* use an outdoor gym or playground

* gather outdoors in a group of more than six (unless exclusively with members of your own household or support bubble)

---

From 15 June 2020, bus, tram and rail passengers will be required to wear a face-covering for the duration of their journey. Government advice on how to make a cloth covering is here


If you're after more information about the NHS track and trace system, and how it works, I found David Regan (Director of Public Health for Manchester) has put out some really useful FAQs and videos: https://secure.manchester.gov.uk/info/500361/coronavirus/7968/coronavirus_-_health_advice/2

Quote
But, first of all, a bit of background

Contact tracing is important to help us to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to contain and stop outbreaks. It will help us to keep the R0 (the transmission,or spread, rate) below 1 and help to get all aspects of the city - including its economy, business, education, social networks -  back on their feet in a safe way.

Contact tracing is a tried and tested method for public health to control the spread of many infectious diseases.

It works by identifying contacts of people who have tested positive and by encouraging them to self-isolate and closely monitor their health, rather than continuing to mix with others and passing the virus on. Contacts who then develop symptoms will need to take a test.

The answers below show how the plans work from the point where a person thinks they may have Covid and all the steps in between to contact tracing.

1) What should I do if I think I have Coronavirus symptoms?
Stay home and self-isolate for 7 days.  Members of your household should self-isolate too for 14 days from the point where you started having symptoms.

Book a Covid test immediately on NHS.uk/coronavirus or call 119 if you do not have internet access. This is because the test is most accurate in the first 5 days of having symptoms. And remember the symptoms are fever, a persistent or new cough, and loss of sense of smell and taste. You should isolate yourself if you have any of the symptoms and only leave your house when going to get your test.

[The test centres will be local to you or you can order one online.]

What happens if my test is positive?
If your test is positive for COVID-19 you will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace within 24 hours and asked to give contact details of people you have come into close, recent contact with and the places you have visited. (These details will be entered onto a secure website). You must also complete the rest of your 7-day self-isolation. Members of your household should also complete their 14-day self-isolation period from when you started to have symptoms.

The Contact Tracing team will then find those people you came into contact with using email and phone numbers and will tell them to self-isolate for 14 days even if they do not have any symptoms.

What if my Covid test is negative?
Your household can stop isolating immediately.

Sometimes you can get a false negative  depending on what stage the test was taken  - thats why its so important to have the test in the first 5 days of symptoms.

But, as long as you feel well you can stop self- isolating immediately. If you are still feeling unwell contact the NHS 111 service or your doctor online or on the phone to get advice.

2) What happens if I have been in close contact with someone who tests positive?
You may be alerted by NHS Test and Trace and will be asked to begin self-isolation for up to 14 days, depending on when you last came into contact with the person who tested positive. Its really important to do this even if you dont feel unwell because it can take some time for symptoms to develop. At this point your household doesnt need to self-isolate with you, but they must take extra care on social-distancing and washing hands.

What if I develop Covid-19 symptoms while I am self-isolating?
You must book a test as soon as you think you have symptoms on nhs.uk/coronavrius or call 119 if you do not have internet access. And, now, your household  must also self- isolate.

What if my test is positive?
If your test is positive, you then begin a new 7-day period of self- isolation and your household must complete their 14 day self- isolation period, which started from the point when you developed symptoms.

What if my test is negative?
If your test is negative, your household can stop self-isolating immediately, but you must complete your 14-day self-isolation.

3) That sounds like a lot of advice is there anything else I can do to stay safe and well?
Yes, keep following all the rules around regular handwashing; wipe surfaces and handles; make sure you cough or sneeze into a tissue and then bin it properly; and above all, keep on with social distancing.
« Last Edit: June 12, 2020, 03:58:09 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #129 on: June 23, 2020, 04:55:37 PM »
Updated guidance for those shielding, as of this post's date, can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/plans-to-ease-guidance-for-over-2-million-shielding

Selected quotes.

Quote
From Monday 6 July, those shielding from coronavirus can gather in groups of up to 6 people outdoors and form a support bubble with another household

Government shielding support package will remain in place until the end of July when people will no longer be advised to shield

Quote
From Saturday 1 August, the guidance will then be relaxed so clinically extremely vulnerable people will no longer be advised to shield, but support will remain available from NHS volunteers and local councils. People will retain their priority for supermarket delivery slots, and still be able to access help with shopping, medication, phone calls and transport to medical appointments.

While this group of clinically extremely vulnerable people should continue to follow strict social distancing measures, they will be able to participate in more activities such as visiting shops and places of worship.

From 1 August, those who need to work and cannot do so from home will be able to return to work as long as their workplace is COVID secure, adhering to the guidance available.


Quote
If a person meets the criteria to get support from the NHS Volunteer Responders programme, they can call 0808 196 3646 to be linked with a volunteer who can do a food shop for them. A carer or family member can also do this on their behalf

Quote
Support will continue to be available through the NHS Volunteer Responder Scheme beyond the end of July. NHS Volunteer Responders can support with:

collecting shopping, medication (if your friends and family cannot collect them for you) or other essential supplies

a regular, friendly phone call which can be provided by different volunteers each time or by someone who is also shielding and will stay in contact for several weeks

transport to medical appointments
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #130 on: June 23, 2020, 04:58:07 PM »
And a summary of the plans intended to start 4th July. (As usual, check with devolved government for differences to England if you have one. Lucky you.)

Quote
From Saturday 4th July, the Prime Minister has announced that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers will be able to reopen, providing they adhere to COVID Secure guidelines.

From the same date, he has set out that two households will be able to meet up in any setting with social distancing measures, and that people can now enjoy staycations in England with the reopening of accommodation sites.

In order to begin restoring the arts and cultural sector, some leisure facilities and tourist attractions may also reopen, if they can do so safely  this includes outdoor gyms and playgrounds, cinemas, museums, galleries, theme parks and arcades, as well as libraries, social clubs, places of worship and community centres.

Following a review, the Prime Minister has also set out that where it is not possible to stay two metres apart, guidance will allow people to keep a social distance of one metre plus. This means staying one metre apart, plus mitigations which reduce the risk of transmission.

As we begin to reopen the economy, its important that we do not increase the risk of transmission which is why close proximity venues such as nightclubs, soft-play areas, indoor gyms, swimming pools, water parks, bowling alleys and spas will need to remain closed for now. The Government is continuing to work with these sectors to establish taskforces to help them to become COVID Secure and reopen as soon as possible.

While the infection rate continues to fall, the Prime Minister has been clear that the public must continue to follow social distancing guidelines to keep coronavirus under control. The Government will keep all measures under constant review and will not hesitate to apply the handbrake, or reverse measures, should the virus begin to run out of control.


https://www.gov.uk/government/news/pm-announces-easing-of-lockdown-restrictions-23-june-2020
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #131 on: July 6, 2020, 08:13:30 AM »
Full guidance for those shielding has been released today. Found here.

Quote
This guidance is for people including children who are clinically extremely vulnerable. Its also for their family, friends and carers.

People who are clinically extremely vulnerable are at high risk of serious illness from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection. They should have received a letter advising them to shield or have been told by their GP or hospital clinician.


Quote
People who are shielding remain vulnerable and should continue to take precautions but may now choose to leave their home, as long as they are able to maintain strict social distancing. If you choose to spend time outdoors, you may do so with members of your own household. If you live alone, you can spend time outdoors with one person from another household. Ideally, this should be the same person each time.

If you do go out, you should take extra care to minimise contact with others by keeping 2 metres apart. This guidance will be kept under regular review.

On 22 June the government set out a series of steps for further relaxing shielding guidance which will come into effect on 6 July and 1 August.

From 6 July, the government will be advising:

* you may, if you wish, meet in a group of up to 6 people outdoors, including people from different households, while maintaining strict social distancing

* you no longer need to observe social distancing with other members of your household

*in line with the wider guidance for single adult households (either an adult living alone or with dependent children under 18) in the general population, you may from this date, if you wish, also form a support bubble with one other household. All those in a support bubble will be able to spend time together inside each others homes, including overnight, without needing to socially distance


From 1 August the government will be advising that shielding will be paused. From this date, the government is advising you to adopt strict social distancing rather than full shielding measures. Strict social distancing means you may wish to go out to more places and see more people but you should take particular care to minimise contact with others outside your household or support bubble. In practice this means that from 1 August:

*you can go to work, if you cannot work from home, as long as the business is COVID-safe

*children who are clinically extremely vulnerable can return to their education settings if they are eligible and in line with their peers. Where possible children should practise frequent hand washing and social distancing

*you can go outside to buy food, to places of worship and for exercise but you should maintain strict social distancing

*you should remain cautious as you are still at risk of severe illness if you catch coronavirus, so the advice is to stay at home where possible and, if you do go out, follow strict social distancing


The guidance for the clinically extremely vulnerable group remains advisory. More detailed advice will be updated in this guidance as the changes in advice come into effect on 6 July and 1 August.

Unless we see a significant rise in cases we expect the shielding programme to be paused on 31 July.

Those in receipt of centrally provided food boxes and medicine deliveries will continue to receive this support until the end of July if they want it.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,268
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #132 on: July 24, 2020, 09:42:55 PM »
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,620
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #133 on: July 28, 2020, 09:40:51 PM »
This won't apply to the vast majority of you so more posting for the stats and data visualisation fans. This website has been launched by National Records of Scotland and is a really well designed one stop shop for all the stats related to COVID-19. Not just cases and deaths, but things like GDP impact, loneliness, numbers of people attending education establishments and number of people avoiding healthcare appointments.

You can look at the brief visual summary or the detailed analysis.

https://data.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19/
« Last Edit: July 28, 2020, 09:43:35 PM by Just Elmo? »
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #134 on: July 30, 2020, 11:35:55 AM »
Advice in England for how long to self-isolate if you get symptoms has changed. (Rest of country is expected to follow suit later today.) It was for 7 days, it's now for 10 days.

Quote
How long to self-isolate
If you have symptoms or have tested positive for coronavirus, you'll usually need to self-isolate for at least 10 days.

You'll usually need to self-isolate for 14 days if:

someone you live with has symptoms or tested positive
someone in your support bubble has symptoms or tested positive
you've been told by NHS Test and Trace that you've been in contact with someone who has coronavirus

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/self-isolation-and-treatment/when-to-self-isolate-and-what-to-do/
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #135 on: July 31, 2020, 03:31:30 PM »
Full advice, with FAQ's for those living and working in areas in the NW which have got new restrictions.

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/north-west-of-england-local-restrictions-what-you-can-and-cannot-do

Bottom line, don't mix with people outside your household apart from the exceptions for single people etc.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #136 on: July 31, 2020, 03:37:18 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July 28, 2020, 09:40:51 PM
This won't apply to the vast majority of you so more posting for the stats and data visualisation fans. This website has been launched by National Records of Scotland and is a really well designed one stop shop for all the stats related to COVID-19. Not just cases and deaths, but things like GDP impact, loneliness, numbers of people attending education establishments and number of people avoiding healthcare appointments.

You can look at the brief visual summary or the detailed analysis.

https://data.gov.scot/coronavirus-covid-19/

Just had a quick look and it seems very accessible. The English version was changing yesterday so be interesting to see how it compares.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,945
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #137 on: July 31, 2020, 03:44:49 PM »
Quote from: TSC on July 24, 2020, 09:42:55 PM
Recent article focused on virus mutations.

https://www.spiegel.de/international/world/corona-mutations-the-changing-virus-a-3713d130-de0d-40ce-a3d7-20dfd64f7ec8?sara_ecid=nl_upd_1jtzCCtmxpVo9GAZr2b4X8GquyeAc9&nlid=bfjpqhxz

I thought this extract was concerning;

"His research group is trying to predict the evolution of viruses using mathematical models. "The mutation rate of SARS-CoV-2 is five to six times lower than that of the flu virus, says Lässig. It is a finding that offers a glimmer of hope, because in competition with human antibodies, this level of mutability is likely not sufficient. "At some point, the majority of people will have developed immunity against the virus, says Lässig. "If the pathogen cannot significantly develop by that point, it will disappear again or at least be severely curtailed.

So back to a vaccine or acquired herd immunity, at what cost.

Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #138 on: September 13, 2020, 06:36:27 PM »
The rules change a little bit from this coming Monday. There are ton of exemptions to them so doublecheck on government website if you need to. This also goes on top of existing advice to wash your hands, stay 2m away from people you don't live with if you can, and to wear a face mask when out and about.

Quote
From Monday 14 September, you must not meet with people from other households socially in groups of more than 6. This will apply indoors and outdoors, including in private homes. This change will simplify and clarify the rules on social gatherings, so they are easier to understand and easier for the police to enforce. There will be a limited number of exemptions. COVID-19 Secure venues, such as places of worship, restaurants and hospitality venues, can still host larger numbers in total but groups of up to 6 must not mix or form larger groups. This rule will not apply to individual households or support bubbles of more than 6 who will still be able to gather together. Education and work settings are unaffected, and organised team sports will still be able to proceed, as will weddings and funerals up to 30. From Monday, this limit will be enforceable in law. See refreshed guidance on social contact, including the exceptions to the 6 person limit

Businesses will have a clear duty to support NHS Test and Trace. From 18 September, it will be mandatory for certain businesses to have a system to collect NHS Test and Trace data, and keep this for 21 days. Core COVID-19 Secure requirements will be mandated for hospitality businesses, and egregious breaches enforced. The government has also published simplified COVID-19 Secure guidance.

The government will support Local Authorities and police forces to respond to breaches of COVID-19 Secure guidelines. We will launch a register of newly qualified and recently retired Environmental Health Officers (EHOs) so that Local Authorities can recruit more quickly and fill any gaps. In addition, we will introduce COVID-19 Secure Marshals to help local authorities support social distancing in towns and city centres.

The government will take steps to improve compliance with border requirements. We will simplify the Passenger Locator Form needed for travelling to the UK, and take measures to ensure passengers have filled out their form before departure. Border Force will step up and target their enforcement efforts at the border to ensure arrivals are complying with the rules.

The government will review plans to pilot larger audiences in venues this month. Planned sports pilot events will be limited to smaller, safer numbers, with strict conditions to ensure social distancing, and will not take place in areas where incidence is high. We will review our intention to return audiences to stadia and conference centres from 1 October.

The government will restrict the opening hours of premises, initially in local lockdown areas, with the option of national action in the future. This has been introduced in Bolton, following a steep rise in cases, and will seek to restrict activities that may lead to a spread in the virus.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/coronavirus-covid-19-what-has-changed-9-september
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #139 on: September 20, 2020, 07:27:51 PM »
The government is bringing in a one-off payment of £500 for some people who are told to self-isolate. This is the current eligibility requirements:

Quote
Public Health England (PHE) said just under four million people who are in receipt of benefits in England will be eligible for the Test and Trace Support Payment scheme, which will be available to those who are required to self-isolate from September 28.

Local Authorities will be working quickly to set up these self-isolation support schemes and we expect them to be in place by 12 October, they said.

Those who start to self-isolate from September 28 will receive backdated payments once the scheme is set up in their Local Authority.

You will be eligible if you live in England and meet all the following criteria:

- you have been asked to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace

- you are employed or self-employed

- you cannot work from home and will lose income as a result

- you are claiming at least one of the following benefits: Universal Credit, Working Tax Credits, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit or Housing Benefit
« Last Edit: September 20, 2020, 10:27:26 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #140 on: September 22, 2020, 08:23:04 PM »
These are the latest rule changes coming in for England. Please check Scottish, Welsh, and NI governments for theirs' because they are starting to differ a fair bit now on a national level. Many of us will also need to be checking local authorities for 'local lockdown' measures which will be stricter still. Liverpool's can be found here as local restrictions will begin in the city from 22nd September.

Quote
What are the latest changes in England?

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson said the new measures would probably stay in place for the next six months.

* Pubs, bars and restaurants to close at 22:00 BST

* They will also be restricted to table service only

* People should work from home wherever possible

* Face masks compulsory for bar staff and non-seated customers, shop workers and waiters

* Limit on guests at weddings reduced from 30 to 15

* Plans to allow fans to return to sporting events paused

* "Rule of six" now applies to indoor team sports

* Fines for not wearing masks or following rules increased to £200 for first offence

BBC, which also tries to explain in more detail.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #141 on: September 24, 2020, 03:13:31 AM »
The government's app for helping to track coronavirus was released today. It's called "NHS Covid-19" and you can find it in the Google Play Store and/or Apple's App Store.

BBC story on it is here and is quite comprehensive on what it does. FAQs done by the NHS can be found here.

Few things worth picking up on - there are some restrictions to using it. You have to be 16 or over. It is also limited to your phone being on iOS 13.5 and later or Android 6.0 and later. You will also need Bluetooth 4.0 or higher on your phone for some parts of the app to work. Additionally, it also just doesn't work on some Huawei and Windows phones because they don't have access to the Google Play Store.

One important feature worth highlighting is that you can delete where you have been from your phone if you need to.

What the UI looks like.


« Last Edit: September 24, 2020, 03:58:40 AM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #142 on: October 1, 2020, 06:33:30 PM »
These are the new, additional, rules for Liverpool (city region), Halton, and Warrington. They come into force midnight Saturday 3 October.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/further-restrictions-confirmed-in-parts-of-the-north-east-and-north-west-in-response-to-rising-infection-rates

Brass tacks of it, you "must not meet anyone outside [your] household or bubble in any indoor setting, including private homes and gardens. These measures will be enforceable by law and subject to fines...

We also recommend that people do not meet with anyone outside their household or bubble in outdoor public spaces, such as parks and outdoor hospitality."

« Last Edit: October 2, 2020, 02:14:26 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #143 on: October 2, 2020, 09:09:31 PM »
If you're unsure of what rules/regulations apply where you live, or for another area, there are a couple of ways to find out:

1.) Local councils will have a webpage for coronavirus restrictions and advice in their area.

or

2.) BBC have released a postcode checker so you can enter it to get the latest advice. Find it here.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #144 on: October 9, 2020, 03:27:03 PM »
Money Saving Expert (Martin Lewis' website) has some provisional information about the new furlough scheme which starts November 1st. They will be adding to it over time as more information is given.

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/news/2020/10/job-support-scheme-expansion-to-help-staff-whose-workplaces-are-/

As an example, BBC's Lewis Goodall puts in terms of minimum wage:

Minimum wage per hour for 25+= £8.72
80% (old furlough)= £6.97
67% (new furlough)= £5.77

Minimum wage per hour for 18-20=£6.45
80% (old furlough)= £5.16
67% (new furlough)=£4.23



This is the government page announcing it, with links to further information:

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/job-support-scheme-expanded-to-firms-required-to-close-due-to-covid-restrictions
« Last Edit: October 9, 2020, 04:05:03 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #145 on: October 9, 2020, 08:46:24 PM »
This is a genius product for keeping in touch with socially distancing elderly relatives and friends.

Website

Review

Youtube Video

Sales

But crap - just realised - that's a shit marketing strategy, and far too expensive, unnecessary (off-putting) monthly subscription. Still, a good solution for some. I just cannot escape the idea that they could market this for 300UKP, with no subscription fee, and people would lap it up. Especially now.

Edit: It seems that it is possible to buy Komp (or was possible). I found this, but the pricing is clear as mud. It seems to be suggesting 900UKP in total as a one-off payment (unsure). But in any case, this does not appear to be an option at the Komp website. That's far too much. Something like this could take off if produced in reasonable volume (to lower costs).
« Last Edit: October 13, 2020, 10:33:43 AM by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #146 on: October 12, 2020, 06:02:02 PM »
The government have said there'll be a postcode checker going up relatively soon which will link to precise guidance, as it can be varied by local councils at the highest tier. Until then, this is the overview of restrictions which get added on from the basic 'medium' level everywhere starts with.

Quote
Local COVID Alert Level - Medium
This is for areas where national restrictions continue to be in place. This means:

* All businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a COVID-Secure manner, other than those that remain closed in law, such as nightclubs.
* Certain businesses selling food or drink on their premises are required to close between 10pm and 5am.
* Businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-thru.
* Schools, universities and places of worship remain open
* Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees
* Organised indoor sport and exercise classes can continue to take place, provided the Rule of Six is followed
* People must not meet in groups larger than 6, indoors or outdoors


Local COVID Alert Level - High

This is for areas with a higher level of infections. This means the following additional measures are in place:

* People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place
* People must not meet in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other space.
* People should aim to reduce the number of journeys they make where possible. If they need to travel, they should walk or cycle where possible, or to plan ahead and avoid busy times and routes on public transport.


Local COVID Alert Level - Very High

This is for areas with a very high level of infections. The Government will set a baseline of measures for any area in this local alert level. Consultation with local authorities will determine additional measures.

The baseline means the below additional measures are in place:

* Pubs and bars must close, and can only remain open where they operate as if they were a restaurant - which means serving substantial meals, like a main lunchtime or evening meal. They may only serve alcohol as part of such a meal.
* Wedding receptions are not allowed
* People must not meet with anybody outside their household or support bubble in any indoor or outdoor setting, whether at home or in a public space. The Rule of Six applies in open public spaces like parks and beaches.
* People should try to avoid travelling outside the Very High area they are in, or entering a Very High area, other than for things like work, education, accessing youth services, to meet caring responsibilities or if they are in transit.
* People should avoid staying overnight in another part of the UK if they are resident in a Very High area, or avoid staying overnight in a Very High area if they are resident elsewhere.

Important distinction to make is between 'must' and 'should'. 'Must' means it will be legally enforceable (eg fines). 'Should' is guidance/advice for the moment.

https://www.gov.uk/government/news/prime-minister-announces-new-local-covid-alert-levels

edit: The BBC postcode checker is updated for current restrictions and will update again on Wednesday when new restrictions come in: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-54373904

edit2: Government's postcode checker is found here: https://www.gov.uk/find-coronavirus-local-restrictions
« Last Edit: October 13, 2020, 10:34:17 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #147 on: October 13, 2020, 06:33:18 PM »
This is the advice for each of the tiers in this new local system for people who've had a letter to say they're considered 'extremely clinically vulnerable' to coronavirus and may have shielded in the past.

https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/guidance-on-shielding-and-protecting-extremely-vulnerable-persons-from-covid-19/guidance-on-shielding-and-protecting-extremely-vulnerable-persons-from-covid-19

Not quoting loads cos it's a fair amount of advice. One thing to pick up on is that if shielding is brought back locally to where you are then you will be told specifically about it.
« Last Edit: October 13, 2020, 06:35:01 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 10:05:33 AM »
Starting 5th November, and until at least 2nd December, we'll be under national restrictions which can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/new-national-restrictions-from-5-november

Not going to copy paste loads but will point people to this exemption for leaving your home:

"for any medical concerns, reasons, appointments and emergencies, or to avoid or escape risk of injury or harm - such as domestic abuse"

Your mental health counts for that too.

There isn't 'shielding' as such this time - the advice this time is to stay at home as much as possible but do leave the house to exercise if you're able to.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,057
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #149 on: Today at 10:33:18 PM »
Announced tonight (2nd November) that Liverpool will be the first city to trial mass testing on a city scale and it will start later this week. Here's the Echo setting out the plan:

Quote
Liverpool will become the centre of the government's new "moonshot" mass covid-19 testing programme, with everyone who lives and works here set to be offered a virus test.

Two thousand military personnel will arrive in the city later this week to roll-out the huge programme of testing in the hope of driving down infections in the city - and potentially helping people here to be able to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones.

This will be done by offering everyone who lives and works in the city the chance to get tested, through a combination of the existing swab tests and new rapid testing technologies.

While the government has released an overview of the plan, the ECHO has seen a document explaining more about how the new quick-turnaround testing will work in Liverpool - and who will be prioritised.

In the document, drawn up by government and Liverpool City Council, it explains that the new fast testing technologies are described as loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) and Lateral Flow (LF).

LAMP is more accurate and picks up infection earlier than LF but needs a saliva sample to be taken to a mobile lab.

LF uses a disposable device like a pregnancy test, where the nose or tonsils is brushed, and then the brush is placed in liquid.

The document says the government has a "very large supply" of LF tests, which will be able to be distributed through teams of testers in the community.

It adds: "We await the latest LF validation data but have been informed that performance is sufficient for early identification/isolation of true positive cases

"Liverpools roll-out of LF and LAMP will generate further evidence on how to use negative test results to enable smart-release tactics that support economic and social recovery.

The same document states that a number of specific groups of people will be prioritised first for the quickfire testing programme.

These groups would be:

1. Front-line NHS staff (including trainees and trainers), to protect health services and save lives, including non-COVID-19 related conditions where there is already a significant risk of harm.


2. Front-line social care staff, including domiciliary care and affiliated visiting professionals


3. Emergency service staff


4. Education staff at schools, colleges and higher education institutions


5. University students


6. Key workers, to maintain essential services, in particular prison staff


7. School pupils


8. Workers in hospitality/leisure/at-risk sectors


9. Contacts of those identified by the NHS Test and Trace system


Speaking about the major new pilot programme, Mayor Joe Anderson said it could give people in the city a chance of something close to a normal Christmas.

He said: "When they are looking at December 2, we want Liverpool to be in a better position and to be potentially brought down into Tier 2 or even one, depending on how things have gone.

"If this goes well, it could enable us to have some semblance of a normal Christmas here in Liverpool.

"That's the goal, that's why we have pushed for this."

"This is a massive opportunity for Liverpool.

"We have been working with government over the past week and have put ourselves forward as the area to pilot this new mass testing programme.

"We are pleased that they are confident in the work we have been doing here to pilot what could be a game-changer in the city."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/how-fast-mass-covid-19-19209042
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 