« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY  (Read 4551 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,633
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #80 on: March 29, 2020, 04:30:30 PM »
Interesting article although most facts are already known. The description of the multiplication differences among viruses is pretty good.

https://www.newyorker.com/science/elements/from-bats-to-human-lungs-the-evolution-of-a-coronavirus
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,456
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #81 on: March 29, 2020, 05:55:45 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on March 29, 2020, 04:30:30 PM
Interesting article although most facts are already known. The description of the multiplication differences among viruses is pretty good.

https://www.newyorker.com/science/elements/from-bats-to-human-lungs-the-evolution-of-a-coronavirus


Thanks for posting. Worth reading for anyone interested.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #82 on: March 30, 2020, 09:27:10 AM »
Some more resources, this time from NHS, on looking after yourself while having to stay inside most of the time:

https://www.nhs.uk/oneyou/every-mind-matters/coronavirus-covid-19-staying-at-home-tips/
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
  • Justice.
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #83 on: March 31, 2020, 07:16:32 AM »


If you fear for your own safety being somewhere, that's an acceptable reason to head out.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Sardine Sniffer
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,048
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #84 on: March 31, 2020, 03:03:40 PM »
These 2 video's are real eye openers.  Phenomenal mastery of content and a fantastic delivery.

Don't judge a guy by his hat.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWzbArPgo-o&list=WL&index=140

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rdoN_XsHWBI&list=WL&index=141
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,397
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #85 on: March 31, 2020, 04:09:16 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on March 26, 2020, 07:10:03 PM
Transcript of Sunak's speech today. Waiting on further details, advice is to wait on the webportal for this to be opened (scheme starts in June and will then be backdated) not to phone HMRC to ask for details.

https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/chancellor-outlines-new-coronavirus-support-measures-for-the-self-employed
June, before we see a penny. It will kill loads of UK businesses. I took out a loan on my future ebay sales from Paypal just before this to open a record shop again. Lucky that they took their time to get back to me, but that will be the deposit of three months blown before the pandemic calms down. I just saw a message saying that in Germany some applications for 5k in euros for sole traders and smaller businesses went in Friday and got paid out monday. I wonder how much benefit it offers the government to hold back for 2+ months versus the damage it will cause. Most of it would have gone straight back in to the economy. I would have thought.
https://www.bmwi.de/Redaktion/DE/Artikel/Wirtschaft/Corona-Virus/unterstuetzungsmassnahmen-faq-04.html
« Last Edit: March 31, 2020, 04:10:58 PM by markedasred »
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online grrth1314

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #86 on: April 1, 2020, 07:27:09 PM »
« Last Edit: April 2, 2020, 04:42:30 PM by grrth1314 »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #87 on: April 2, 2020, 01:09:25 PM »
On 26 March HMRC provided much welcomed further details for employers on its Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), and also published guidance for employees.  This  further clarity is welcome as it will allow many more employers to now make key decisions and communicate what this means to their employees.
The guidance provides more information in respect of a number of areas and as a consequence  the outline of the scheme is now much clearer. The headline features include:
   Eligible businesses: generally this is all employers who had a PAYE scheme and UK bank account on 28 February 2020.
   Scheme duration: 3 months from 1 March 2020, although this may be extended.
   Employees who can be furloughed: generally this is any employee who was employed on 28 February.  There are specific rules for those on sick, maternity or unpaid leave, and therefore these populations should be considered separately.
   Conditions for furloughed employees: the furlough should be for a minimum period of 3 weeks, up to 3 months (although this may be extended).  Employees cannot work for their employer whilst furloughed, however it may be possible for them to undertake training.
   The amount which can be claimed under CJRS: this is the lower of 80% of regular wages, or £2,500 per employee, per month.  In addition the costs of employers NIC and minimum pension auto enrolment costs can be reclaimed.  There are specific rules which apply when determining regular wages for those who are salaried, and also those with variable pay. There are also rules around how to calculate the pay for those with less than 12 months employment and those on zero hour contracts.

Source is PwC (Price Waterhouse Coopers).  From same website;

EU Direct Tax Newsalert European Commission adopts temporary State aid framework enabling EU Member States to support their economies during the COVID-19 crisis
It goes without saying that the COVID-19 pandemic is first of all a humanitarian crisis. The outbreak however also triggers a major shock to the global and EU economy.

EU temporary State aid framework
On 19 March 2020, the European Commission adopted a temporary framework setting out the conditions for EU Member States to support the economy during the COVID-19 crisis. The communication lays down a frame-work that allows Member States to tackle difficulties that undertakings currently face fol-lowing the COVID-19 outbreak, whilst at the same time maintaining the integrity of the European internal market and ensuring a level playing field.
The adoption of the temporary State aid framework by the Commission follows the communication on a coordinated economic response published on 13 March 2020.

Content of the framework

Already today there are certain regulations in place under which certain State aid can be granted to cope with the COVID- 19 crisis (such as the de minimis rules or the existing General Block Exemption regulation). These existing rules may however not be broad enough and therefore the temporary frame-work lists a number of additional measures that the Commission temporarily considers as acceptable under EU State aid rules:
 Aid in the form of direct grants, re-payable advances, tax advantages

State aid schemes of up to EUR 800k to un-dertakings that face a sudden liquidity short-age or unavailability as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak;
 Aid in the form of guarantees on loans

Member States can provide public guarantees on loans for a limited period and loan amount to ensure access to liquidity to undertakings;
 Aid in the form of subsidised interest rates for loans
Member States can grant loans at reduced interest rates for a limited period and a limited amount. These loans may relate to both investment and working capital needs;
Aid in the form of guarantees and loans channelled through credit and financial institutions
Member States can grant aid via banks. Such aid channelled through banks will not be regarded as aid given to the banks, but directly to the undertaking. However, certain safe-guards are introduced to limit distortions to competition;
 Short-term export credit insurance
Marketable risks (risks in respect of debtors established in certain countries) can in principle not be covered by export-credit insurance with the support of the Member States. However, following the COVID-19 outbreak, it cannot be excluded that cover for such marketable risks could be temporarily unavailable. The temporary framework provides additional guidance on how the unavailability can be demonstrated. In this case, short-term export credit insurance can be provided by the Member State.

The temporary framework also provides monitoring and reporting obligations for the Member States. Member States must publish relevant information on each individual aid granted and submit a list by 31 December 2020 of measures put in place.
Countries taking measures in line with the temporary framework need to notify these rules to the Commission. However, these aid schemes can be approved rapidly upon noti-fication by the Member State. Already on 21 March, i.e. less than 48 hours after the adoption of the temporary framework, France notified and received approval for three specific measures to support the French economy.

Takeaway
The temporary framework set outs the conditions under which EU Member States can grant State aid to undertakings. Member States are given a broad scale of possibilities ranging from direct grants to reduced inter-est rates and State guarantees on loans.
It is expected that many EU Member States will turn to the temporary framework to take specific measures to support their national economies. For companies benefitting from these measures, this framework - subject to appropriate notification by the Member State - can provide important legal certainty that the measures are acceptable under EU State Aid rules
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,029
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #88 on: April 2, 2020, 01:12:09 PM »
Logged

Online grrth1314

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #89 on: April 2, 2020, 04:45:00 PM »
Updated cases figures by local authority:

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1740671/

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1754300/

Also going to look to publish triage/cases/deaths region later today if useful...
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,029
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #90 on: April 3, 2020, 07:04:58 PM »
This is an hour long, but I encourage you to watch it. Dr. in charge of COVID-19 care at a major NY hospital -- how to protect your family.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/kcKTzefEJFM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/kcKTzefEJFM</a>
Logged

Online grrth1314

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #91 on: April 4, 2020, 12:24:45 AM »
Update Stats:

Cases  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794287/

Cases  Country  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794576/

Cases  Local Authority  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794012/

Cases  Local Authority  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794662/

Cases  NHS Region  new Cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794095/

Cases  NHS Region  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794619/

Deaths  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794384/

Deaths  Country  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794683/

Deaths  Gender / Age  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794454/

Deaths  Gender / Age  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794799/

Deaths  Gender / Age - % of all deaths

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794868/

Deaths  Region  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794403/

Deaths  Region  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794746/

Deaths  Region - % of all deaths

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794830/

Triage Sessions  Critical Care Group  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1793995/

Triage Sessions  Critical Care Group  for every 1,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794533/

Triage Sessions  Gender / Age  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1793913/

Triage Sessions  Gender / Age  for every 1,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794509/

Logged

Online grrth1314

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #92 on: April 4, 2020, 06:25:13 PM »
Updated Stats (no new triage figures or regional breakdown for northern Ireland yet):

Cases  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794287/

Cases  Country  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794576/

Cases  Local Authority  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794012/

Cases  Local Authority  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794662/

Cases  NHS Region  new Cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794095/

Cases  NHS Region  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794619/

Deaths  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794384/

Deaths  Country  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794683/
Logged

Online Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,417
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #93 on: April 4, 2020, 08:06:18 PM »
This is pretty cool. Google have used aggregated location data from peoples phones to do reports on changes in behaviour in different countries and regions of countries.

You can download the PDF for each country including the UK here:

https://www.google.com/covid19/mobility/
« Last Edit: April 4, 2020, 08:08:14 PM by Just Elmo? »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #94 on: April 5, 2020, 12:51:43 PM »
The below article was on the professional procurement body's website on Friday but the article has now apparently been taken down.  Said article is below the link;

https://www.cips.org/supply-management/news/2020/march/new-procurement-cell-set-up-to-meet-uk-demand-for-ppe/

New Procurement Cell set up to meet UK demand for PPE

posted by Charlie Hart

in Procurement, Public sector

A PPE Procurement Cell has been established to fast-track the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the UK as demand soars due to coronavirus.

The Cell consists of members of the Cabinet Office, NHS Supply Chain, NHS England and NHS Improvement and will be responsible for the ongoing availability of equipment.

The Cabinet Office said it had been established to allow new and existing suppliers to be fast-tracked through the procurement process.

Colleagues from commercial and procurement functions for the Department for Education and Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) are supporting with sourcing suppliers and ensuring suppliers are closed as quickly as possible.

The Department for Health and Social Care has built a procure-to-pay (P2P) team that will raise purchase orders and make payments, while the Army is supporting with logistics.

The sourcing team will complete all due diligence and agree a standard set of terms and conditions, volumes and prices, before handing suppliers over to the P2P team.

Cabinet Office said: We are making our way through over 1,000 suppliers who have registered interest. We are fast-tracking suppliers through the process to ensure we are closing them as quickly as possible and were pumping product into warehouses as quickly as we can.

As part of efforts to meet unprecedented demand for PPE, a separate PPE Dedicated Supply Channel has been created to alleviate pressure on NHS Supply Chain.

The channel incorporates teams from NHS Supply Chains management function, Supply Chain Coordination Ltd, DE&S, and logistics firm Clipper to improve capacity and to ensure PPE products are delivered to the front line.
Logged

Offline soxfan

  • inebriated gonad donor (rejected)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,029
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #95 on: April 5, 2020, 04:03:20 PM »
Logged

Online grrth1314

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #96 on: April 5, 2020, 05:53:51 PM »
Updated stats:

Cases  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794287/

Cases  Country  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794576/

Cases  Local Authority  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794012/

Cases  Local Authority  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794662/

Cases  NHS Region  new Cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794095/

Cases  NHS Region  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794619/

Deaths  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794384/

Deaths  Country  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794683/

Logged

Online grrth1314

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #97 on: April 6, 2020, 05:34:42 PM »
Updated stats:

there appears to have been a slow down under the number of triage cases, +ve cases, and deaths, but as have others have observed this could be due to reporting lag from the weekend...will get the weekly updated verified national statistics info. tomorrow so will have a better idea then...

Cases  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794287/

Cases  Country  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794576/

Cases  Local Authority  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794012/

Cases  Local Authority  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794662/

Cases  NHS Region  new Cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794095/

Cases  NHS Region  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794619/

Deaths  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794384/

Deaths  Country  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794683/

Triage Sessions  Critical Care Group  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1793995/

Triage Sessions  Critical Care Group  for every 1,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794533/

Triage Sessions  Gender / Age  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1793913/

Triage Sessions  Gender / Age  for every 1,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794509/

Logged

Online grrth1314

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 PM »
Cases  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1845691/

Cases  Country  3 day moving average

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794287/

Cases  Country  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794576/

Cases  Local Authority  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794012/

Cases  Local Authority  3 day moving average

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1845708/

Cases  Local Authority  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794662/

Cases  NHS Region  new Cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794095/

Cases  NHS Region  3 day moving average

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1845715/

Cases  NHS Region  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794619/

Deaths  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794384/

Deaths  Country  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794683/

Deaths  Gender / Age  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794454/

Deaths  Gender / Age  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794799/

Deaths  Gender / Age - % of all deaths

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794868/

Deaths  Region  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794403/

Deaths  Region  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794746/

Deaths  Region - % of all deaths

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794830/

Triage Sessions  Critical Care Group  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1793995/

Triage Sessions  Critical Care Group  for every 1,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794533/

Triage Sessions  Gender / Age  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1793913/

Triage Sessions  Gender / Age  for every 1,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794509/

« Last Edit: Today at 04:04:02 PM by grrth1314 »
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • Sardine Sniffer
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,048
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:28:55 AM »
To mask up, or not?

Dr John Campbell gives a lot of good information/advice.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycf6bAMKgjg
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 PM
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online grrth1314

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #100 on: Today at 07:43:44 PM »
Updated stats:

Cases  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1845691/

Cases  Country  3 day moving average

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794287/

Cases  Country  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794576/

Cases  Local Authority  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794012/

Cases  Local Authority  3 day moving average

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1845708/

Cases  Local Authority  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794662/

Cases  NHS Region  new Cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794095/

Cases  NHS Region  3 day moving average

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1845715/

Cases  NHS Region  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794619/

Deaths  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794384/

Deaths  Country  3 day moving average

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1857569/

Deaths  Country  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794683/

Deaths  Global  Comparison

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1857323/

Deaths  Global  3 day moving average

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1857615/

Deaths  Global  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1857707/

Triage Sessions  Critical Care Group  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1793995/

Triage Sessions  Critical Care Group  for every 1,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794533/

Triage Sessions  Gender / Age  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1793913/

Triage Sessions  Gender / Age  for every 1,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794509/

Logged

Online grrth1314

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 53
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19 FACTS and INFO ONLY
« Reply #101 on: Today at 10:36:58 PM »
additional stats:

these graphs highlight hospital admission by country & region as well as critical care bed occupation rates...


Admissions  Country  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1858572/

Admissions  Country  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1858624/

Admissions  NHS Region  new cases

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1845971/

Admissions  NHS Region  for every 10,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1858601/

Critical Care Beds  Country  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1859173/

Critical Care Beds  Country  % of Beds Occupied

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1859084/

Critical Care Beds  NHS Region  for every 100,000 people

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1794683/

Critical Care Beds  NHS Region  % of Beds Occupied

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/1859189/
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 