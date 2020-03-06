It would be hard for any developer not named FromSoftware to deliver that sort of combat.



If its a level below then it should still be very good.



?



They did overhaul it totally when Hideo Kojima criticised it... good article, I think it'll be a bit like For Honor, you know. Stances, parries... good in depth article below





https://blog.playstation.com/2020/06/23/ghost-of-tsushima-mastering-the-katana/#sf235333772



Well even NG then which had quite advanced melee combat. It won't be that sort of thing because this needs to be more accessible and those games aren't that sort of thing.I personally think it will probably be a bit like the Witcher where you have your parry, roll, dodge and quick and strong attacks, then smoke bombs etc.I'd like a reboot of the early tenchu games to be honestThanks. I'm not saying the combat won't be good or realistic, i just don't think it will have that kind of punishing mastery of combat which games like Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, BloodSouls etc have had. and I'm glad for that.I love all things Japanese and from what I've seen so far, I really like the vibe of the game and the things they've done to enhance the feel and sound . Like the black and white filter, the Japanese audio, English subs etc, the artist design of the game, it feels really authentic