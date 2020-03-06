« previous next »
Ghost of Tsushima

Macphisto80

Ghost of Tsushima
March 6, 2020, 05:56:59 PM
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mnVkV_NlIXs&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mnVkV_NlIXs&amp;t=3s</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tTwSUhWxGSs" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tTwSUhWxGSs</a>

This is probably the most visually stunning game I've ever seen. Not just from a technical point of view, but the art, and the use of colour in its environments. The way everything moves and reacts physically gives an impression of an actual living world that I don't think I've seen before. At least not to this level of detail. It's out in June. I just hope that they don't ruin this by making it a grindy, microtransaction infested bollocks. Fingers crossed for that.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #1 on: March 6, 2020, 06:35:23 PM
I've been interested in this since the initial reveal. I love the atmosphere and presentation of it. I really want it to feel authentic.

I enjoyed Infamous but the characters never stayed with me, they weren't memorable, sometimes cheesy (maybe intentional) but they seem to be going for a more serious tone with this.

abs-ibs

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #2 on: March 7, 2020, 10:32:30 AM
I am truly hoping this game is gonna be as good as it looks. It looks wonderfully created and if the demo's are anything to go by, the gameplay looks a lot of fun.

We just have to see how in depth the game will be and how much content there will be too. If that is good and the story line is deep and interesting, then they are on to a winner here.
ToneLa

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #3 on: March 9, 2020, 11:35:53 AM
Can't wait for this - looks amazing, love the setting. Hope it's good!
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #4 on: March 9, 2020, 12:04:54 PM
Wow, this looks fantastic. Will definitely be picking it up if reviews are good.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #5 on: May 14, 2020, 03:11:32 PM
Quick reminder there is a near-20 minute gameplay vid for this tonight at 9pm British Time.
J-Mc-

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #6 on: May 14, 2020, 09:20:54 PM
Its basically Assassins Creed: Japan

Looks boss though.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #7 on: May 14, 2020, 09:26:57 PM
Its basically Assassins Creed: Japan

Looks boss though.
Ubisoft had their chance with a Japanese themed assassins creed but never took it...

Atmosphere looks brilliant, I'm gonna love going around with the Japanese music in the background. So glad they've done a Japanese language option. Combat looks assassins creed level of basic, would of preferred something along the lines of the old tenchu games. Even so looks really promising

4k link https://youtu.be/Ur0pQblaZcE
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #8 on: May 15, 2020, 10:08:40 AM
Looks absolutely sick to be honest

I'll be getting it on my PS4 but Sony have played a blinder here - it has me wavering on my next-gen decision now, I was about certain I'd go Xbox first but this is a timely reminder from Sony that their exclusives are just next-level.
J-Mc-

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #9 on: May 15, 2020, 01:48:52 PM
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on May 15, 2020, 10:08:40 AM
Looks absolutely sick to be honest

I'll be getting it on my PS4 but Sony have played a blinder here - it has me wavering on my next-gen decision now, I was about certain I'd go Xbox first but this is a timely reminder from Sony that their exclusives are just next-level.

Also the fact that a lot of studios are doing free upgrades to PS5 if you own the PS4 copy.

Not saying thats the case here like but even if not, PS5 is backwards compatible with PS4 games apparently anyway.
abs-ibs

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #10 on: June 30, 2020, 03:51:28 PM
Just pre-ordered this today. Some games just look like they are going to be the dogs doo-dahs, and this is one.

I had a similar feeling of how good The Witcher 3 was gonna be when I watched the preview game-play. Whether it is THAT good remains to be seen, but it looks amazing.

Also the fact that you can choose to play like a Samurai, or a ninja, or a mixture of both sounds awesome. Graphically it looks superb with both the characters and the setting. I just hope the game-play and the content live up to the visuals.
BER

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #11 on: June 30, 2020, 07:34:46 PM
Definitely has the sexiest foliage I've ever seen in a game.
J-Mc-

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #12 on: June 30, 2020, 10:45:10 PM
Reviewers all got their copies today.

Embargo on them being released until 14th July apparently.
abs-ibs

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #13 on: July 1, 2020, 01:45:08 AM
:( I need to become a reviewer :D
ToneLa

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #14 on: July 1, 2020, 03:27:06 PM
my first thought was "late embargo is bad" but then it hit me that giving them so long with the game shows confidence. Reviewers will get a long, long time to delve in, to explore, to appreciate it. That isn't what you tend to do with turds.
AndyMuller

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #15 on: July 1, 2020, 03:29:28 PM
Quote from: ToneLa on July  1, 2020, 03:27:06 PM
my first thought was "late embargo is bad" but then it hit me that giving them so long with the game shows confidence. Reviewers will get a long, long time to delve in, to explore, to appreciate it. That isn't what you tend to do with turds.

I think it will score in the mid 80s on Metacritic. I can't wait to play it.
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #16 on: July 1, 2020, 03:51:59 PM
Getting more excited for this by the day.  I'm playing Horizon Zero Dawn at the minute, I'm about 23 hours in, and it's the best open world game of this style I've played in years.  Has really given me a boost as the previous load of games I've played were class for about 4 hours then I got bored.  I think/hope Ghost gives me the same satisfaction.
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 02:42:31 PM
Pre-order in today.  Have a little bit more of HZD to do then I need to finish TLOU2 so going to hammer those between now and Ghost day!

Really can't wait to see how the story and character-building play out in this.
BER

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:20:02 PM
I just hope the combat is good and not too basic like AC.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:20:00 PM
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 04:20:02 PM
I just hope the combat is good and not too basic like AC.

If your looking for Sekiro or Bloodborne combat, this ain't it.

I don't know if it will be basic but it certainly won't be overly complex.
ToneLa

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:35:19 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 05:20:00 PM
If your looking for Sekiro or Bloodborne combat, this ain't it.

I don't know if it will be basic but it certainly won't be overly complex.

?

They did overhaul it totally when Hideo Kojima criticised it... good article, I think it'll be a bit like For Honor, you know. Stances, parries... good in depth article below


https://blog.playstation.com/2020/06/23/ghost-of-tsushima-mastering-the-katana/#sf235333772
AndyMuller

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:36:50 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 05:20:00 PM
If your looking for Sekiro or Bloodborne combat, this ain't it.

I don't know if it will be basic but it certainly won't be overly complex.

It would be hard for any developer not named FromSoftware to deliver that sort of combat.

If its a level below then it should still be very good.
Zizou

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:43:28 PM
I think it looks a bit...generic? Which is a shame because parts of it look amazing, so hopefully I'm absolutely wrong.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:53:39 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 05:36:50 PM
It would be hard for any developer not named FromSoftware to deliver that sort of combat.

If its a level below then it should still be very good.

Well even NG then which had quite advanced melee combat. It won't be that sort of thing because this needs to be more accessible and those games aren't that sort of thing.

I personally think it will probably be a bit like the Witcher where you have your parry, roll, dodge and quick and strong attacks, then smoke bombs etc.

I'd like a reboot of the early tenchu games to be honest

Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 05:35:19 PM
?

They did overhaul it totally when Hideo Kojima criticised it... good article, I think it'll be a bit like For Honor, you know. Stances, parries... good in depth article below


https://blog.playstation.com/2020/06/23/ghost-of-tsushima-mastering-the-katana/#sf235333772

Thanks. I'm not saying the combat won't be good or realistic, i just don't think it will have that kind of punishing mastery of combat which games like Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, BloodSouls etc have had. and I'm glad for that.

I love all things Japanese and from what I've seen so far, I really like the vibe of the game and the things they've done to enhance the feel and sound . Like the black and white filter, the Japanese audio, English subs etc, the artist design of the game, it feels really authentic
J-Mc-

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 09:07:01 PM
They have said that although the combat looks basic, theres a fair bit of depth in order to pull of techniques to make it look as easy as in the gameplay vids.
ToneLa

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:22:14 PM
I hope it's not like bloodborne, souls etc. as I despise trial and error. I'll love it just for the lack of minimap and nature guiding you through the world though
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:43:47 PM
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Yesterday at 06:53:39 PM


Thanks. I'm not saying the combat won't be good or realistic, i just don't think it will have that kind of punishing mastery of combat which games like Ninja Gaiden, Nioh, BloodSouls etc have had. and I'm glad for that.

Woah woah, I thought the correct way of saying that was "soulsborne"  :o
SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Ghost of Tsushima
Reply #27 on: Today at 08:33:51 AM
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Yesterday at 11:43:47 PM
Woah woah, I thought the correct way of saying that was "soulsborne"  :o

It is ;D
