Nintendo and Sega for me. I was always a Sega fan, in my youth. But since they pulled out of the console market to focus on games, there was only one place to go.



I've always been a PC gamer too, so the Xbox was a logical choice for me also.



Pleased to say I've never owned a Sony console.



I had the mega drive[genesis in some countries], mostly because my mates had one, didn't have another console until the xbox 360, now PS4, fucked off microsoft for PS4 because of those restrictions they were trying to impose on the xbox one, even though microsoft backtracked the damage was done in my view, still too pissed off with them when i brought the PS4.As a rule, i never buy consoles at launch wait a few years let them iron out any issues, such as RROD or YLOD issues.