The late, late, late, late winner scored by McManaman at Anfield.We weren't going through a great time and loads of people were streaming out. Macca popped up and scored a cracker.Best part of it was that as the ones that had watched the end left, people were saying "Who scored? What happened." and all you could hear was people saying "Fuck off, if you'd wanted to know you'd have fucking stayed'Also Southampton away, not been there before and we, again, were playing like shite generally and hadn't won in a while and we banged one in and nearly got battered as we were singing and walked through the Southampton fans - who, to be fair, were pretty Ok about it.
What game was the McManaman oned at Anfield mate?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Im going to guess Southampton early in 96/97. Dont think it was last minute/injury time but definitely a late winner in a game we had t been great in. From memory it was a bit of a gift/mix up between their defender and keeper and McManaman nipped in to score.Could be something entirely different though!
