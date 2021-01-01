« previous next »
Re: Your favourite last minute LFC goal
« Reply #160 on: Today at 09:38:28 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:31:58 am
The late, late, late, late winner scored by McManaman at Anfield.

We weren't going through a great time and loads of people were streaming out. Macca popped up and scored a cracker.

Best part of it was that as the ones that had watched the end left, people were saying "Who scored? What happened." and all you could hear was people saying "Fuck off, if you'd wanted to know you'd have fucking stayed'

Also Southampton away, not been there before and we, again, were playing like shite generally and hadn't won in a while and we banged one in and nearly got battered as we were singing and walked through the Southampton fans - who, to be fair, were pretty Ok about it. :D

What game was the McManaman oned at Anfield mate?
Re: Your favourite last minute LFC goal
« Reply #161 on: Today at 09:41:35 am »
I'll never forget listening to this moment on Radio 2:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBdj56r_3Dw

Re: Your favourite last minute LFC goal
« Reply #162 on: Today at 10:01:02 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:38:28 am
What game was the McManaman oned at Anfield mate?

Im going to guess Southampton early in 96/97. Dont think it was last minute/injury time but definitely a late winner in a game we had t been great in. From memory it was a bit of a gift/mix up between their defender and keeper and McManaman nipped in to score.

Could be something entirely different though!
Re: Your favourite last minute LFC goal
« Reply #163 on: Today at 10:06:19 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 10:01:02 am
Im going to guess Southampton early in 96/97. Dont think it was last minute/injury time but definitely a late winner in a game we had t been great in. From memory it was a bit of a gift/mix up between their defender and keeper and McManaman nipped in to score.

Could be something entirely different though!

Yeah it was that one, remember it being last minute, but that maybe be because I remember people streaming out.

Took it around the keeper. Had to ask my statto mate as I couldn't remember.

Bergers debut too


Just checked the match report - yeah 89 minutes and shit loads had left.
Re: Your favourite last minute LFC goal
« Reply #164 on: Today at 10:10:05 am »
I was going to write about an away game at Bolton, I dont get to many aways, where we won 3-2 but that was only 83rd minute when i looked it up
