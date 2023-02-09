« previous next »
Author Topic: The Dead Musicians tribute thread  (Read 17144 times)

Offline 24/7-nil

  "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,713
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #320 on: February 9, 2023, 03:10:13 pm »
RIP Burt Bacharach - breaking news on Beeb just now...

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64587070
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #321 on: February 9, 2023, 03:16:10 pm »
Just saw that. What a collection of hits he wrote. Im sure there will be plenty of tribute shows on the BBC over the weekend.
Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,041
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #322 on: February 9, 2023, 03:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  9, 2023, 03:16:10 pm
Just saw that. What a collection of hits he wrote. Im sure there will be plenty of tribute shows on the BBC over the weekend.

Talk about a body of work...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,140
  • Truthiness
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #323 on: February 9, 2023, 03:28:34 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February  9, 2023, 03:10:13 pm
RIP Burt Bacharach - breaking news on Beeb just now...

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64587070
One of the greatest ever. RIP.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,845
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #324 on: February 9, 2023, 03:55:35 pm »
An absolute hero of mine for as long as I can recall....a genius.....a giant.......thanks for enriching my life Burt.

RIP
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,713
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #325 on: February 9, 2023, 04:00:20 pm »
One of my fave memories of Burt.....yes I know it's from an Austin Powers mmmmmovie but I just loved seeing Burt here!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Kv1kvJpoJdM&amp;ab_channel=MelodyNelson" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Kv1kvJpoJdM&amp;ab_channel=MelodyNelson</a>
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,959
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #326 on: February 9, 2023, 08:04:10 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on February  9, 2023, 03:55:35 pm
An absolute hero of mine for as long as I can recall....a genius.....a giant.......thanks for enriching my life Burt.
Indeed, he will have enriched many peoples lives without them realising he was the genius behind the song. In fact song after song. What a collection.
RIP Burt.
Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,405
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #327 on: February 10, 2023, 12:06:09 am »
There are many, many great artists about but very few great songwriters. When I say that I mean people who have written more than expected in terms of great songs.


Whatever you think of them, Paul Mcartney and Paul Simon are probably examples of people who have written 20 plus songs that will be regarded as classics. Burt is another. It's a rare beast that can write 2 classic songs (i.e. the song stands whichever artists sings it), it's even rarer to see those that have managed 20+
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,716
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #328 on: February 10, 2023, 12:33:32 am »
RIP Burt. ^ like you all say what a body of work - true great.
Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #329 on: February 10, 2023, 02:36:29 am »
Co-wrote this classic Academy/Golden Globe winning tune.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/qMdwFkO8xA0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/qMdwFkO8xA0</a>
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline ljycb

  • RAWK's Bullen Oracle of Wisdom & Knowledge, the Collective Voice of our Moral Conscience
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,355
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #330 on: February 13, 2023, 07:01:24 am »
Rest in peace Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,189
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #331 on: February 13, 2023, 10:36:32 am »
Just saw that, awful. De La Soul are genuine hip hop legends, RIP.
Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,515
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #332 on: February 13, 2023, 01:45:46 pm »
I loved Burt Bacharach. Saw him at the Oxford Union years ago and he finished his talk with a rendition of Alfie on the piano. Just a privilege to have seen him that intimately.

Mine and my wife's first dance was This Guy's In Love With You as well.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,005
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #333 on: February 13, 2023, 11:56:38 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on February 13, 2023, 01:45:46 pm
I loved Burt Bacharach. Saw him at the Oxford Union years ago and he finished his talk with a rendition of Alfie on the piano. Just a privilege to have seen him that intimately.

Mine and my wife's first dance was This Guy's In Love With You as well.

Remember seeing him in Liverpool a few years ago was still very sprightly for his age. Even told a joke about Luis Suarez!
Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,139
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #334 on: March 2, 2023, 03:36:44 pm »
Steve Mackey, bassist in Pulp has died aged 56. Sounds like he had been ill for a few months. RIP

Offline Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #335 on: March 2, 2023, 07:07:46 pm »
Wayne Shorter:Jazz legend.

Passed away today. A giant within Jazz.Played with Blakeys Jazz Messengers, was part of Davis second great quintet and was also a co- founder of Weather Report. His work is as influential today as its ever been.just listen to Soweto Kinch and Emma Jane Thackeray amongst the new generation of musicians.

Give his Speak No Evil LP a listen.

RIP. Thank you for the music and the inspiration.
Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,513
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #336 on: March 2, 2023, 07:44:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  2, 2023, 03:36:44 pm
Steve Mackey, bassist in Pulp has died aged 56. Sounds like he had been ill for a few months. RIP



Going to see the reunion tour this summer. Will have a different feel to it now.

RIP
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline Nitramdorf

  • No longer as forward as he used to be, so has dropped back into midfield. Didn't you hear?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #337 on: March 7, 2023, 10:31:11 am »
Gary Rossington of Lynryd Skynyrd has passed away at 71. RIP

Only just found out.
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,959
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #338 on: March 26, 2023, 11:18:19 pm »
Bobby Caldwell died in 14th March, I loved his Cat in the Hat album.
Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,713
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #339 on: April 2, 2023, 04:36:18 pm »
RIP Ryuichi - although we all saw this one coming, sadly  :sad

Absolute legend, he was. Good actor too - unlike Bowie  :P

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-65155073

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Japanese electronic music maestro dies

The renowned Japanese composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto, admired for his electronic music experimentation, has died aged 71.

He won awards - including an Oscar, a Grammy and Bafta - for his work as a solo artist and as a member of the Yellow Magic Orchestra (YMO).

Sakamoto had been diagnosed with cancer for a second time in 2021. His office said he died on Tuesday.

He starred in the film Merry Christmas, Mr Lawrence with David Bowie in 1983.

His film score for The Last Emperor, in 1987, won him an Oscar, a Grammy and a Golden Globe. He also acted in the movie, an epic about the life of Puyi, last emperor of China.

Sakamoto began studying composition at the age of 10 and was inspired by the Beatles and Debussy.

He set up YMO with Haruomi Hosono and Yukihiro Takahashi in 1978, playing keyboards, and their synthesizer innovations influenced techno-pop and hip-hop.

"Asian music heavily influenced Debussy, and Debussy heavily influenced me. So the music goes around the world and comes full circle," he said in 2010.

Prof Brian Cox, physicist and former keyboard player with the bands Dare and D:Ream, praised Sakamoto in a tweet: "He was a big part of my '80s musical experience - initially for me through his work with David Sylvian and Japan - but of course he leaves a magnificent catalogue of music behind".

In a 2018 interview Sakamoto described his striving to challenge the conventions of Western musical composition.

"When I write scores my thinking is limited in the forms of Western composition which I learned when I was a teen. But I always wanted to break it, break the wall, or limits I am trapped inside. Sometimes using electronics or blending with electronic sound can help to break this wall."

He also enjoyed exploring various musical styles. "After I wake up I start thinking, hmm, which music will I listen to," he said. "Sometimes by chance or randomly, you know, some music comes to my mind. To me there is no genre difference, or category differences. Music is music."

In Japan he was also famous as an environmental campaigner, especially after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear meltdown.

Born in 1952, his father was a literary editor for Japanese writers including Nobel laureate Kenzaburo Oe. As a student he was classically trained but later specialised in ethnomusicology at the Tokyo National University of Fine Arts and Music. He was fascinated by world music, including that of Okinawa island in Japan.

His later collaborations included work with Brian Eno, Alva Noto and cellist Jaques Morelenbaum. Sakamoto's daughter Miu Sakamoto is a J-pop singer.
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #340 on: Yesterday at 08:12:08 am »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on April  2, 2023, 04:36:18 pm
RIP Ryuichi - although we all saw this one coming, sadly  :sad

Absolute legend, he was. Good actor too - unlike Bowie  :P

https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-65155073

Ryuichi Sakamoto: Japanese electronic music maestro dies

The renowned Japanese composer and producer Ryuichi Sakamoto, admired for his electronic music experimentation, has died aged 71.

Forbidden Colours with David Sylvian (MCML) still gives me goosebumps.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline 24/7-nil

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,713
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #341 on: Yesterday at 08:31:56 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:12:08 am
Forbidden Colours with David Sylvian (MCML) still gives me goosebumps.
Just awesome track, timeless in its beauty
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • *
  • Posts: 21,221
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #342 on: Yesterday at 10:24:22 am »
Sad news. I knew him from his work with Japan / Sylvian. First working with them in 1980 when he played keyboards on their 'Taking Islands in Africa' track which I still play today.

RIP Ryuichi.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,929
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #343 on: Yesterday at 12:45:29 pm »
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,717
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #344 on: Today at 02:16:29 am »
RIP Ryuichi Sakamoto. Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence is such a gorgeous theme
