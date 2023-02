There are many, many great artists about but very few great songwriters. When I say that I mean people who have written more than expected in terms of great songs.





Whatever you think of them, Paul Mcartney and Paul Simon are probably examples of people who have written 20 plus songs that will be regarded as classics. Burt is another. It's a rare beast that can write 2 classic songs (i.e. the song stands whichever artists sings it), it's even rarer to see those that have managed 20+