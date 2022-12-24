Considering the explosion of new music that came out of the late 50's, 60's and early 70's we're going to see far more of this going forward. Obviously, there'll always be the exception to the rule when wonder of the younger generation go too early.



There was an article about this on the beeb a few years back, I think when Bowie died, saying exactly this point - that there will be a steady increase in the passing of people who influenced us during our formative years through their music......sometimes they'll be sudden and unexpected, others will be like well everyone saw that coming - but whatever the reasons, the sense of loss will be increased solely due to the emotional attachment we associate with how they positively affected us.