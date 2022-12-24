This one really hurts. What is it with losing legends at Christmas? Shite week.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Gonna put that on now and annoy my noisy neighbours
Celebrate his life with this from 2005. Listen to the words. What's changed 17 years later? It just gets worse.......I honestly believe that music has done more to unify humanity than politics could ever achieve. Especially house/rave Just sayin.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO</a>(Knowing RAWK, someone will be along soon to say they were at this gig )
Listening to Sunday 8pm, I'd forgotten how good it is.Great memories, an iconic album for the ecstasy generation, you roll in at 7am, close the curtains, roll a big fat spliff and drift off to the music.
Anita Pointer, one of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters whose string of pop, country and R&B hits in the 1970s and 80s included Im So Excited, Jump (For My Love) and Fire, has died of cancer aged 74.RIP Anita.
WTF?! RIP Jeff Beck! https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-64228780Beck's death was confirmed on his official Twitter page."On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's passing," the statement said."After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."
RIP Lisa Marie Presley
David Crosby has died aged 81. He was active on social media and was touring recently, so it must have been sudden.A legendary member of the Byrds, CSN, as well as a legendary excessive pharmaceutical user and then survivor.<a href="https://youtube.com/v/eEjqSQvMfM4&feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/eEjqSQvMfM4&feature=share</a>
Considering the explosion of new music that came out of the late 50's, 60's and early 70's we're going to see far more of this going forward. Obviously, there'll always be the exception to the rule when wonder of the younger generation go too early.
