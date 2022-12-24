<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DYAYmi76qVY&ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DYAYmi76qVY&ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO</a>

Celebrate his life with this from 2005. Listen to the words. What's changed 17 years later? It just gets worse.......I honestly believe that music has done more to unify humanity than politics could ever achieve. Especially house/raveJust sayin.(Knowing RAWK, someone will be along soon to say they were at this gigOh and there's this, from the same gig. Enjoy.(Sian, you're so right - this loss really does hurt