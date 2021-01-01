« previous next »
Author Topic: The Dead Musicians tribute thread  (Read 13412 times)

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 04:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 04:47:57 pm
This one really hurts. What is it with losing legends at Christmas? Shite week.

Shocker of a week and as you say, feels like it happens most Christmases. RIP Maxi.
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 04:52:28 pm »
Died in his sleep, how ironic.

Saw them live many times, always put on a great show.
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 04:58:40 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 04:43:47 pm
Gonna put that on now and annoy my noisy neighbours :D

Till it blows the windows out 👌
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 05:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 04:47:57 pm
This one really hurts. What is it with losing legends at Christmas? Shite week.
There was an article written around the time Bowie died, saying that as each year passes, this sense of loss and hurt will increase, if only due to the increasing number of successful musicians (to which you can also add authors, athletes, actors, comedians, etc.) - the timing sucks as we tend to associate this time of year with reuniting with people we love, not losing them.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 05:23:58 pm »
Celebrate his life with this from 2005. Listen to the words. What's changed 17 years later? It just gets worse.......

I honestly believe that music has done more to unify humanity than politics could ever achieve. Especially house/rave ;D Just sayin.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO</a>

(Knowing RAWK, someone will be along soon to say they were at this gig ;D )


Oh and there's this, from the same gig. Enjoy.

(Sian, you're so right - this loss really does hurt :( )

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DYAYmi76qVY&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DYAYmi76qVY&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO</a>
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:30:29 pm by 24/Swans-a-7ing »
Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 05:30:32 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Yesterday at 05:23:58 pm
Celebrate his life with this from 2005. Listen to the words. What's changed 17 years later? It just gets worse.......

I honestly believe that music has done more to unify humanity than politics could ever achieve. Especially house/rave ;D Just sayin.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO</a>

(Knowing RAWK, someone will be along soon to say they were at this gig ;D )

Awesome mate!
Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm »
I just watched that Insomnia at Alexandra Palace before seeing it on here. Great stuff.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 05:44:54 pm »
The Story of Faithless 'Insomnia' - The Making of a Dance Anthem

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CBxYEGLckvQ&amp;ab_channel=DJMag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CBxYEGLckvQ&amp;ab_channel=DJMag</a>

Well. Stop the press. Apparently Maxi could "sleep at the drop of a hat". 5:55...  :o
Offline LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 06:35:12 pm »
Listening to Sunday 8pm, I'd forgotten how good it is.

Great memories, an iconic album for the ecstasy generation, you roll in at 7am, close the curtains, roll a big fat spliff and drift off to the music.
Offline Johnny Aldridge

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 10:43:28 pm »
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Yesterday at 06:35:12 pm
Listening to Sunday 8pm, I'd forgotten how good it is.

Great memories, an iconic album for the ecstasy generation, you roll in at 7am, close the curtains, roll a big fat spliff and drift off to the music.

I can remember walking around in the blazing sunshine listening to this album around 7am smoking some Bud. You just reminded me of that. Part of the soundtrack of my life. I played in bands and was around the punk scene all the time so Faithless, Massive Attack, Portishead etc were something different after a night of guitars and drums.

RIP Maxi. Killer act live.
Online Kashinoda

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #290 on: Today at 04:07:39 am »
Probably the best live version of Insomnia:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/3bHLifwHrN0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/3bHLifwHrN0</a>

Also very relatable ;D https://youtu.be/3bHLifwHrN0?t=158

Very hard one to take this, and another 'wish I'd seen them live' regret. Will be forever thankful I got to see Prodigy play, need to make more of an effort. :(

« Last Edit: Today at 04:13:17 am by Kashinoda »
