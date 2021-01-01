« previous next »
Author Topic: The Dead Musicians tribute thread  (Read 13234 times)

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #280 on: Today at 04:51:01 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 04:47:57 pm
This one really hurts. What is it with losing legends at Christmas? Shite week.

Shocker of a week and as you say, feels like it happens most Christmases. RIP Maxi.
Online LanceLink!!!!!

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #281 on: Today at 04:52:28 pm »
Died in his sleep, how ironic.

Saw them live many times, always put on a great show.
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #282 on: Today at 04:58:40 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 04:43:47 pm
Gonna put that on now and annoy my noisy neighbours :D

Till it blows the windows out 👌
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #283 on: Today at 05:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 04:47:57 pm
This one really hurts. What is it with losing legends at Christmas? Shite week.
There was an article written around the time Bowie died, saying that as each year passes, this sense of loss and hurt will increase, if only due to the increasing number of successful musicians (to which you can also add authors, athletes, actors, comedians, etc.) - the timing sucks as we tend to associate this time of year with reuniting with people we love, not losing them.
Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #284 on: Today at 05:23:58 pm »
Celebrate his life with this from 2005. Listen to the words. What's changed 17 years later? It just gets worse.......

I honestly believe that music has done more to unify humanity than politics could ever achieve. Especially house/rave ;D Just sayin.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO</a>

(Knowing RAWK, someone will be along soon to say they were at this gig ;D )


Oh and there's this, from the same gig. Enjoy.

(Sian, you're so right - this loss really does hurt :( )

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DYAYmi76qVY&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DYAYmi76qVY&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 05:30:29 pm by 24/Swans-a-7ing »
Online have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #285 on: Today at 05:30:32 pm »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on Today at 05:23:58 pm
Celebrate his life with this from 2005. Listen to the words. What's changed 17 years later? It just gets worse.......

I honestly believe that music has done more to unify humanity than politics could ever achieve. Especially house/rave ;D Just sayin.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1ltoAcZrjBw&amp;ab_channel=FaithlessVEVO</a>

(Knowing RAWK, someone will be along soon to say they were at this gig ;D )

Awesome mate!
Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #286 on: Today at 05:33:27 pm »
I just watched that Insomnia at Alexandra Palace before seeing it on here. Great stuff.
