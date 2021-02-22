That's a real shock that, Terry was one the real stars of the post punk days, a man who carried his credibility in all he did.





Ghost town was the real song of the early 1980s for anyone in this country north of South East England





It is a total masterpiece





<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RZ2oXzrnti4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RZ2oXzrnti4</a>



Masterpiece is the right word, and Terry Hall was a master.Inevitably the focus will be on The Specials because their importance and legacy cannot be underestimated, and he was integral and essential to their cultural impact and commercial success.He went on to casually smash the Fun Boy Three out of the park, reinvented pop music with The Colourfield and Terry, Blair and Anouchka, and then went on a thirty year odyssey across genre and cultures, collaborating and encouraging others, forming eclectic musical partnerships and generational friendships across the artistic spectrum, whilst remaining absolutely true to his core love of pop music in all it's forms.Through the course of his career he has woven a patchwork of wildly differing bands, genres and musically divergent records and songs into the fabric of my life, right now I am struggling to think of any other artists who have been able to do that.Rest In Peace, Terry Hall.