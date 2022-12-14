« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Dead Musicians tribute thread  (Read 12491 times)

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 444
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #240 on: Today at 01:18:56 am »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 12:37:54 am
Very sad news, that.

Was lucky enough to see them a few times, the last time being in about 2019. They were still absolutely boss live then. And the crowd was a proper racial mix of people just loving the music.

RIP Terry lad.

Sad news. Caught them back around then, maybe 2017, they were supporting The Stones and I caught them in a club here back in the early 010s. What the powers that preach will never get is that bands like The Specials eliminated a lot of stuff through their music and gigs. It was working class music to dance to, whatever your background. If you were there you were living through the same stuff irrespective of colour.

RIP Terry. Thanks for the memories.
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #241 on: Today at 04:14:28 am »
RIP Terry - legend, the band of 1979 for my teenage money
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,154
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #242 on: Today at 06:08:23 am »
Done too much.
Much too young.

YNWA
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online LanceLink!!!!!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,721
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #243 on: Today at 07:17:59 am »
Well that's shit news to wake up to.

RIP
Logged

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,139
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #244 on: Today at 07:42:57 am »
done so much

died too young


rip - condolences to the family
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,790
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #245 on: Today at 08:14:24 am »
After what seems like an unseasonalbe wave of losses, this feels like a particularly bad one at only 63.

The Specials have played an integral part in the musical and political awakening of my and other generations. Perhaps epitomised by that 2017 viral photo of a young asian girl fronting up to an EDL thug, not with a scowl but with a smile and a Specials t-shirt. It should not be surprising that Hall invited Saffiayah Kahn to join their 'family' on tour and to record on their Encore album.



As well as The Specials I shall be giving Fun Boy Three and some of the other collaborations a whirl tonight. RIP.
Logged

Offline John C(hrimbo. Changed by Jimbo. See?)

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,411
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #246 on: Today at 08:36:37 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:46:47 pm
Terry Hall.
RIP.
That's really sad, RIP Terry Hall.
Logged

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,233
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #247 on: Today at 09:02:28 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rdu8VOWk3pg&amp;ab_channel=TheSpecials" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rdu8VOWk3pg&amp;ab_channel=TheSpecials</a>

RIP Terry  :(
« Last Edit: Today at 09:04:09 am by 24/Swans-a-7ing »
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,057
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:13:07 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:59:41 pm

Ghost town was the real song of the early 1980s for anyone in this country north of South East England


It is a total masterpiece


Yep, a definite masterpiece.

I urge anyone to listen to the 12" Version of Ghost Town.  Its got an extended trombone solo from Rico Rodriguez at the end that is simply magnificent.

What a double B side too!  "Why?" and "Friday Night, Saturday Morning". Both written by Nev Staples and Terry Hall respectively.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,031
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:15:43 am »
Well thats a kick in the balls.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline MichaelArchangel

  • MasterBaker, honey-trapper and 'concerned neighbour'. Beyond The Pale. Vermin on the ridiculous. Would love to leave Ashley Cole gasping for air. Dupe Snoop Extraordinaire. RAWK MARTYR #1. The proud owner of a new lower case a. Mickey Two Sheds.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,366
  • At the Academy
  • Super Title: MichaelA
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #250 on: Today at 09:16:46 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:59:41 pm
That's a real shock that, Terry was one the real stars of the post punk days, a man who carried his credibility in all he did.


Ghost town was the real song of the early 1980s for anyone in this country north of South East England


It is a total masterpiece


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RZ2oXzrnti4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RZ2oXzrnti4</a>   

Masterpiece is the right word, and Terry Hall was a master.


Inevitably the focus will be on The Specials because their importance and legacy cannot be underestimated, and he was integral and essential to their cultural impact and commercial success.


He went on to casually smash the Fun Boy Three out of the park, reinvented pop music with The Colourfield and Terry, Blair and Anouchka, and then went on a thirty year odyssey across genre and cultures, collaborating and encouraging others, forming eclectic musical partnerships and generational friendships across the artistic spectrum, whilst remaining absolutely true to his core love of pop music in all it's forms.


Through the course of his career he has woven a patchwork of wildly differing bands, genres and musically divergent records and songs into the fabric of my life, right now I am struggling to think of any other artists who have been able to do that.


Rest In Peace, Terry Hall.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,931
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:28:32 am »
I think that with Terry, even if you were not a specials fan (excepting ghost town, I was a bit more Selecter than Special), you realised he was a presence, a force, someone with credibility and impact. Sometimes, rarely, people in music are more than there music. Terry was one of those characters who shone brightly whenever you saw him because he, and his attitude when performing, were so unique. Only later when you found his personal history did you fully appreciate him.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Nobhead Reserved 'A Festive Name'

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,670
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #252 on: Today at 11:08:04 am »
Really sad news. As has been said by several, the Specials had a wider cultural impact on the country in terms of helping break racial barriers. Hall always seemed so cool.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,579
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #253 on: Today at 11:16:55 am »
Martin Duffy: Primal Scream and Felt keyboardist dies aged 55

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/dec/20/martin-duffy-primal-scream-and-felt-keyboardist-dies-aged-55

RIP Terry and Martin. Both far too young.
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,891
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #254 on: Today at 11:35:19 am »
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on Today at 11:16:55 am
Martin Duffy: Primal Scream and Felt keyboardist dies aged 55

https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/dec/20/martin-duffy-primal-scream-and-felt-keyboardist-dies-aged-55

RIP Terry and Martin. Both far too young.

Ah FFS. Sad news. Loved Primal Scream and also The Charlatans who he played with a bit. Wondering if he was with them at my first gig in 97.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,577
  • Truthiness
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #255 on: Today at 11:58:57 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QhVhK-VVeXo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QhVhK-VVeXo</a>

One for the perfect songs thread too.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,977
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #256 on: Today at 12:35:11 pm »
Iain Templeton from Shack has also died.

RIP.
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,114
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #257 on: Today at 01:06:27 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:35:11 pm
Iain Templeton from Shack has also died.

RIP.

Possibly the best ever nickname for a drummer (Tempo)

A sad day in music land.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Snail

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,326
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #258 on: Today at 01:25:35 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:46:47 pm
Terry Hall.

RIP.


Enjoy yourself, it's later than you think 😔
Logged

Online Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,891
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #259 on: Today at 01:35:47 pm »
Im sure most of us lived by this at one point in our lives.

https://youtu.be/Phr7vxxgj7I

Wish I had lipstick on my shirt
Instead of piss stains on my shoes
Logged

Offline gazz-powered xmas lamps £19.63 per unit

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,308
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #260 on: Today at 04:16:54 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:35:11 pm
Iain Templeton from Shack has also died.

RIP.

Weirdly been to see a job today and it was Micheal Head when I got there and had a quick chat about shack and he said that the drummer had passed away .

Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #261 on: Today at 05:37:35 pm »
Been a hell of a couple of days.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,488
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #262 on: Today at 05:39:22 pm »
I didn't really get into the 2-tone thing but went back into it via The Skinhead Reggae/Trojan stuff,far to young.RIP.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 