The Dead Musicians tribute thread

Stubbins

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 1, 2022, 10:38:45 am
Quote from: mikeb58 on November 30, 2022, 10:01:43 pm

No doubt Songbird and Rumours will get the most attention, but she was much, much more than those works alone.

No doubt about it Mike. A wonderful talent and such a sad loss. I feel that one by one all those great artistes that I saw in the 70s are slowly slipping away (footballers & musicians for that matter)

Just last week I was marvelling at Christine's voice when I searched out Chicken Shacks version of 'I'd rather go blind' from the late 60s. I'd actually been prompted to do that by someone - think it was Howard - who offered up that very song in the Music Association thread.
Ray K

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 1, 2022, 10:38:58 am
How she wrote Songbird

tis the season to be jillc falafalalala la la la eh laaa

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 1, 2022, 10:42:09 am
It will be interesting to see what happens with Fleetwood Mac now. I was reading a few tributes to her and so many are saying she was the glue that held the band together, as she had no arrogance about her and was happy to be just one of the members. There are some big egos left now and you wonder whether it will be the same.
AndyMuller

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 1, 2022, 10:43:02 am
RIP.

That's them never doing Glastonbury then.
giverbloke a mistletoe snog

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 1, 2022, 11:00:19 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on December  1, 2022, 10:43:02 am
RIP.

That's them never doing Glastonbury then.

oh man never thought of that  :o
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 1, 2022, 09:21:58 pm
There is a tribute on Christine McVie on BBC4 at the moment followed by a Fleetwood Mac concert.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 8, 2022, 06:37:29 pm
Just heard on BBC.Jet Black drummer of The Stranglers RIP.
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-63904248
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 8, 2022, 07:37:25 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  8, 2022, 06:37:29 pm
Just heard on BBC.Jet Black drummer of The Stranglers RIP.
https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-63904248
Bugger.

Just been listening to Black and White, possibly my favourite Stranglers album. So tight, Jet Black and JJ Burnel gave the band an incredible engine. Massively talented bunch whose varied output really marked them apart from the other 'punk' bands.



Mad really, my lad met Hugh Cornwell just last week in a bar and I was reminiscing with him about the band.  :(
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 8, 2022, 07:52:55 pm
RIP. Great band

To be honest, I had no idea he was that old. He would have been a decade or so older than most of his peers/contemporaries during the Stranglers heyday
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 8, 2022, 08:18:30 pm
My favourite band of all time.Jet was a hero of mine. Was in contact with his partner for a long time, she said he was never well, but this came as a shock. Fly straight Jet.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 9, 2022, 12:03:22 am
Quote from: Red Ol on December  8, 2022, 07:52:55 pm
RIP. Great band

To be honest, I had no idea he was that old. He would have been a decade or so older than most of his peers/contemporaries during the Stranglers heyday


Whilst they were in the punk era, there were a lot of musicians around who had come though what I call 'pub rock' from the early 70s, Ian Dury, Dr Feelgood, Nick Lowe, The Motors, Ace, Eddie & The Hot Rods.....so they were often older (Jet was pushing 40 when the Stranglers emerged) than those hooked by the punk movement and, whatsmore, were also time served musicians. It's mainly a London and Essex scene but its deeply evocative and losing people like Jet (and Wilko) is like losing part of this countries' (peculiarly British) heritage that seems to connect, for some reason, all the way back to many eras before that as well.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 9, 2022, 12:28:38 am
RIP Jet.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 9, 2022, 07:46:34 am
Quote
When asked how he would like be remembered by the band's website 12 years ago, Black replied: "I guess if we are actually remembered, then that will do."

sad news indeed - he apparently suffered ill health throughout his entire life
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 9, 2022, 09:09:59 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on December  9, 2022, 12:03:22 am

Whilst they were in the punk era, there were a lot of musicians around who had come though what I call 'pub rock' from the early 70s, Ian Dury, Dr Feelgood, Nick Lowe, The Motors, Ace, Eddie & The Hot Rods.....so they were often older (Jet was pushing 40 when the Stranglers emerged) than those hooked by the punk movement and, whatsmore, were also time served musicians. It's mainly a London and Essex scene but its deeply evocative and losing people like Jet (and Wilko) is like losing part of this countries' (peculiarly British) heritage that seems to connect, for some reason, all the way back to many eras before that as well.

Aware of that, which is why I deliberately didnt mention punk. Even by comparison to most of the other musicians from the pub rock groups youve mentioned he was older. To give it a broader perspective he was born two years before Ringo Star.

Agree with you about losing part of the unique fabric of British music heritage and the important link to the past, live music performance and output. Not sure a similar scene exists nowadays  but what do I know being and older bloke whos usually in bed by 11 these days! :)
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 9, 2022, 09:28:00 am
Older than any of the stones or the Beatles. Cracking band The Stranglers. RIP Jet.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 9, 2022, 04:21:15 pm
Had a ciggie with jet after the stranglers played the opening
night in bradys (Erics) great drummer and always had time
for a chat with the fans R.I.P Jet.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 9, 2022, 06:37:20 pm
May do a Pub Rock tribute thread later to Jet and Wilko, seems timely
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 9, 2022, 06:38:49 pm
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
December 10, 2022, 01:01:06 am
as promised, as a sort of tribute to Jet Black and Wilko Johnson


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353405.msg18625352#msg18625352


Pub Rock, the mid 70s
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 07:47:24 pm
Didn't realise  Jet black was in his 80's
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 09:50:04 pm
Angelo Badalamenti, composer and long time collaborator of David Lynch, has died aged 85.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nCn3LYqCnrk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nCn3LYqCnrk</a>

He also worked with Tim Booth of James with a good indie album in the 90s

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7spypBHaH50" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7spypBHaH50</a>
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 10:15:04 pm
Cracking tune that one with Tim Booth. Proper mid 90s nostalgic flashback seeing that again.

Great composer. Great name. RIP
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 10:30:29 pm
Absolutely loved Angelo's music and collaborations of course with David Lynch. The Twin Peaks soundtrack is obviously iconic.

I've always liked his cameo in Mulholland Drive as well.

RIP to a legend.
