RIP. Great band



To be honest, I had no idea he was that old. He would have been a decade or so older than most of his peers/contemporaries during the Stranglers heyday



Whilst they were in the punk era, there were a lot of musicians around who had come though what I call 'pub rock' from the early 70s, Ian Dury, Dr Feelgood, Nick Lowe, The Motors, Ace, Eddie & The Hot Rods.....so they were often older (Jet was pushing 40 when the Stranglers emerged) than those hooked by the punk movement and, whatsmore, were also time served musicians. It's mainly a London and Essex scene but its deeply evocative and losing people like Jet (and Wilko) is like losing part of this countries' (peculiarly British) heritage that seems to connect, for some reason, all the way back to many eras before that as well.