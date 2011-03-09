Nick Turner - Hawkwind, Inner City Unit, Space Ritual



Oh fucking shit, I used to know him personally from his days busking in Camarthen and playing just about every free party in West Wales when I lived in those parts. Haven't seen him for years, I think the last time was at about 6am in Block 9. He was a lovely guy.



My favourite time spent with him was at Buddha Field many, many years ago. A group of us had volunteered to put up a marquee, but only Nick and I turned up. We decided we could manage it and spent a lovely few hours taking about he old days, with plenty of Hawkwind stories from Nick.



It's always much worse when you have a connection.



Genuinely gutted.