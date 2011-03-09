« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Dead Musicians tribute thread  (Read 10636 times)

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,873
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #160 on: November 8, 2022, 05:14:50 pm »
Dan McCafferty lead singer with Nazareth died earlier today.

R.I.P 
« Last Edit: November 8, 2022, 07:56:46 pm by Terry de Niro »
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,481
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #161 on: November 8, 2022, 07:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  8, 2022, 05:14:50 pm
Dan McCaffery lead singer with Nazareth died earlier today.

R.I.P 

Jesus, poor guy.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,021
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #162 on: November 8, 2022, 09:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  8, 2022, 05:14:50 pm
Dan McCafferty lead singer with Nazareth died earlier today.

R.I.P 

Was only listening to Broken Down Angel the other day

RIP :(
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,279
  • Truthiness
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #163 on: November 8, 2022, 10:14:21 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on November  8, 2022, 07:47:44 pm
Jesus, poor guy.
Expecting better news on his condition on Thursday.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #164 on: November 9, 2022, 10:55:02 am »
Quote from: Ray K on November  8, 2022, 10:14:21 pm
Expecting better news on his condition on Thursday.

😂
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,948
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #165 on: November 9, 2022, 11:24:17 am »
Quote from: Ray K on November  8, 2022, 10:14:21 pm
Expecting better news on his condition on Thursday.
You'd be waiting until April 13th 2023 then......?
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #166 on: November 11, 2022, 05:50:19 pm »
Nick Turner - Hawkwind, Inner City Unit, Space Ritual

 Oh fucking shit, I used to know him personally from his days busking in Camarthen and playing just about every free party in West Wales when I lived in those parts. Haven't seen him for years, I think the last time was at about 6am in Block 9. He was a lovely guy.

My favourite time spent with him was at Buddha Field many, many years ago. A group of us had volunteered to put up a marquee, but only Nick and I turned up. We decided we could manage it and spent a lovely few hours taking about he old days, with plenty of Hawkwind stories from Nick.

It's always much worse when you have a connection.

Genuinely gutted.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,775
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #167 on: November 12, 2022, 07:42:53 pm »
Keith Levene.  :(
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/nov/12/keith-levene-founding-member-of-the-clash-dies-at-65-public-image-ltd


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-anvnBMG01Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-anvnBMG01Q</a>
« Last Edit: November 12, 2022, 08:47:18 pm by Red Raw »
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #168 on: November 12, 2022, 07:48:54 pm »
Just reading,https://louderthanwar.com/mike-bryson-bogshed-dies/.
Not a particular fav of mine but knew their name and liked the songs when i heard em.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,021
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #169 on: November 12, 2022, 08:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on November  1, 2022, 01:42:34 am
Probably quite a few people have this story, but I shared a joint with this guy in Dublin 20 years ago. He was a really warm genuine guy. Really blown away by the reception the band had gotten that night. I met East Bay Ray on the stairs down to the toilets and shook his hand, he was kinda awkward but nice. DH was at the urinals when I got there and I said great gig and all that jazz and said dya want a toke and he said hell yeah and that lead to the quick conversation outside and sharing of joint. Within 5 minutes lots of people were coming over getting autographs and whatnot so I left him with the spliff and got a fist bump, smile and Thanks. A real genuine guy.

RIP DH.


Great story

Meant to come in here and post about DH but got distracted.  Had a feeling Boston unofficial would post though so kudos to him.

Although he didnt play on FFFRV hes still a legend and drummer of one of the best punk bands EVER.

RIP

Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,103
  • Dutch Class
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #170 on: November 14, 2022, 01:25:55 am »
Quote from: Red Raw on November 12, 2022, 07:42:53 pm
Keith Levene.  :(
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/nov/12/keith-levene-founding-member-of-the-clash-dies-at-65-public-image-ltd


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-anvnBMG01Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-anvnBMG01Q</a>

RIP
Logged

Online twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,270
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #171 on: November 23, 2022, 10:56:42 am »
Just noticed that its been announced Wilko Johnson died on Monday. Remember him making a record with Roger Daltrey a few years ago now when he was supposed to have late stage cancer and only months to live, so looks like he defied that for a good few extra years
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,775
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #172 on: November 23, 2022, 11:34:05 am »
Remarkable character. As part of their 'Imagine' series the BBC did a lovely portrait of him a few years ago. Luckily it found its way onto youtube:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zLLPsGoBtF8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zLLPsGoBtF8</a>
Logged

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,016
  • i neither know nor care
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #173 on: November 23, 2022, 01:13:23 pm »
Quote from: duvva on November 23, 2022, 10:56:42 am
Just noticed that its been announced Wilko Johnson died on Monday. Remember him making a record with Roger Daltrey a few years ago now when he was supposed to have late stage cancer and only months to live, so looks like he defied that for a good few extra years

aw man - he was a legend so influential

and dr feelgood - what can i say about that band, but that at any minute they looked like they'd jump off stage and kick your arse
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,740
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #174 on: November 23, 2022, 05:41:36 pm »
Dr Feelgood changed my whole musical outlook when I saw them at the Liverpool Stadium one evening in the seventies. Previously we would go to gigs there by Van Der Graf Generator, the Ginger Baker band Budgie and the like but that fantastic night was bedlam.
Four blokes in suits and shortish hair blasting out short two or three minute songs with Wilko manicly moving round the stage. Came out with my double denim 😁 soaked through with sweat. RIP Wilko Johnson.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,410
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #175 on: November 23, 2022, 05:50:14 pm »
A short clip of Wilko describing his playing style:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tFLaVOKzQPc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tFLaVOKzQPc</a>
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Red Ol

  • 82 years in this crazy world and still plays with Lego
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • Children of the night. What music they make.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #176 on: November 23, 2022, 10:48:02 pm »
Oh no. First David now Wilko. Sad day all around
Unique in so man ways. Great guitarist and great character. RIP
Logged
I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhuser Gate. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #177 on: November 23, 2022, 10:52:01 pm »
Had to google who he was and just discovered he played one of the most menacing characters in Game Of Thrones.



RIP.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,830
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #178 on: November 24, 2022, 12:04:41 am »
Aaah Wilko, saw him and the Solid Senders at Knebworth at the same time we were tonking City 4-1 at Maine Road, those were indeed the days.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #179 on: November 24, 2022, 01:56:56 am »
what a legend - Dr. Feelgood - what a band they were
Quote from: Red Raw on November 23, 2022, 11:34:05 am
... Luckily it found its way onto youtube

Great movie, like he says "I was Lee's lieutenant or berserker" -  so true  ;D

RIP Wilko
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,694
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #180 on: November 24, 2022, 02:01:20 pm »
Quote from: duvva on November 23, 2022, 10:56:42 am
Just noticed that its been announced Wilko Johnson died on Monday. Remember him making a record with Roger Daltrey a few years ago now when he was supposed to have late stage cancer and only months to live, so looks like he defied that for a good few extra years

I think it was nearly a decade so far play to him.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,956
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #181 on: November 26, 2022, 02:04:10 pm »
Irene Cara has passed away:

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/irene-cara-death-age-cause-b2233480.html?amp

A well known face for those of us of a certain age  :-\
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,524
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #182 on: November 26, 2022, 02:06:23 pm »
Logged

Online JulNeverBokAlone, See?

  • Jul Never Bok Alone (at least not until Dec 14th 2022)
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,270
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #183 on: November 26, 2022, 06:32:50 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on November 26, 2022, 02:04:10 pm
Irene Cara has passed away:
A well known face for those of us of a certain age  :-\
Sad news, RIP.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #184 on: November 26, 2022, 08:28:24 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on November 26, 2022, 02:04:10 pm
Irene Cara has passed away:

https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/irene-cara-death-age-cause-b2233480.html?amp

A well known face for those of us of a certain age  :-\

Very significant for my generation. Not many songs like Flashdance... What A Feeling earn a Golden Globe, Academy and Grammy award. Having Moroder and Forsey as co-writers and producers certainly helped.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,290
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #185 on: Today at 08:02:55 pm »
Christine McVie RIP :(

Rumours is going on full blast and I dont care what the neighbours say although theyll probably enjoy it, who doesnt?
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,753
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #186 on: Today at 08:13:41 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:02:55 pm
Christine McVie RIP :(

Rumours is going on full blast and I dont care what the neighbours say although theyll probably enjoy it, who doesnt?

RIP :(

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,873
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #187 on: Today at 08:43:52 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:02:55 pm
Christine McVie RIP :(

Rumours is going on full blast and I dont care what the neighbours say although theyll probably enjoy it, who doesnt?
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Today at 08:13:41 pm
RIP :(


Very sad news. R.I.P
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #188 on: Today at 08:45:37 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Today at 08:02:55 pm
Christine McVie RIP :(

Rumours is going on full blast and I dont care what the neighbours say although theyll probably enjoy it, who doesnt?

Songbird on that album is simply outstanding. I think it was the only track that was penned by one person. I know Eva Cassidy's version is probably more famous but considering the conditions and time it was written McVie's wins for me.

I was lucky enough to the see the complete Fleetwood Mac a few years ago in Australia. Not really the same now without her and Buckingham on guitar.

I'll certainly be giving that album a spin tonight when I get home.

YNWA
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,756
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #189 on: Today at 08:47:05 pm »
Ah, shite that. Some massive contibutions on albums like Rumours and Tusk.

RIP
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, more attractive, and more successful side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,120
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
« Reply #190 on: Today at 09:17:23 pm »
I idolise Fleetwood Mac, such sad news this  :'(

Even now, it amazes me that they were constantly on drugs or drunk, sleeping or fighting with each other, utter turmoil.....

Yet managed to produce Rumours
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 