The Dead Musicians tribute thread

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Dan McCafferty lead singer with Nazareth died earlier today.

R.I.P 
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Dan McCaffery lead singer with Nazareth died earlier today.

R.I.P 

Jesus, poor guy.
Logged

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Dan McCafferty lead singer with Nazareth died earlier today.

R.I.P 

Was only listening to Broken Down Angel the other day

RIP :(
Logged

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Jesus, poor guy.
Expecting better news on his condition on Thursday.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Expecting better news on his condition on Thursday.

😂
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Expecting better news on his condition on Thursday.
You'd be waiting until April 13th 2023 then......?
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Nick Turner - Hawkwind, Inner City Unit, Space Ritual

 Oh fucking shit, I used to know him personally from his days busking in Camarthen and playing just about every free party in West Wales when I lived in those parts. Haven't seen him for years, I think the last time was at about 6am in Block 9. He was a lovely guy.

My favourite time spent with him was at Buddha Field many, many years ago. A group of us had volunteered to put up a marquee, but only Nick and I turned up. We decided we could manage it and spent a lovely few hours taking about he old days, with plenty of Hawkwind stories from Nick.

It's always much worse when you have a connection.

Genuinely gutted.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Keith Levene.  :(
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/nov/12/keith-levene-founding-member-of-the-clash-dies-at-65-public-image-ltd


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-anvnBMG01Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-anvnBMG01Q</a>
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Not a particular fav of mine but knew their name and liked the songs when i heard em.
Logged

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Probably quite a few people have this story, but I shared a joint with this guy in Dublin 20 years ago. He was a really warm genuine guy. Really blown away by the reception the band had gotten that night. I met East Bay Ray on the stairs down to the toilets and shook his hand, he was kinda awkward but nice. DH was at the urinals when I got there and I said great gig and all that jazz and said dya want a toke and he said hell yeah and that lead to the quick conversation outside and sharing of joint. Within 5 minutes lots of people were coming over getting autographs and whatnot so I left him with the spliff and got a fist bump, smile and Thanks. A real genuine guy.

RIP DH.


Great story

Meant to come in here and post about DH but got distracted.  Had a feeling Boston unofficial would post though so kudos to him.

Although he didnt play on FFFRV hes still a legend and drummer of one of the best punk bands EVER.

RIP

Logged

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Keith Levene.  :(
https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/nov/12/keith-levene-founding-member-of-the-clash-dies-at-65-public-image-ltd


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-anvnBMG01Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-anvnBMG01Q</a>

RIP
Logged

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Just noticed that its been announced Wilko Johnson died on Monday. Remember him making a record with Roger Daltrey a few years ago now when he was supposed to have late stage cancer and only months to live, so looks like he defied that for a good few extra years
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Remarkable character. As part of their 'Imagine' series the BBC did a lovely portrait of him a few years ago. Luckily it found its way onto youtube:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/zLLPsGoBtF8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/zLLPsGoBtF8</a>
Logged

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Just noticed that its been announced Wilko Johnson died on Monday. Remember him making a record with Roger Daltrey a few years ago now when he was supposed to have late stage cancer and only months to live, so looks like he defied that for a good few extra years

aw man - he was a legend so influential

and dr feelgood - what can i say about that band, but that at any minute they looked like they'd jump off stage and kick your arse
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Dr Feelgood changed my whole musical outlook when I saw them at the Liverpool Stadium one evening in the seventies. Previously we would go to gigs there by Van Der Graf Generator, the Ginger Baker band Budgie and the like but that fantastic night was bedlam.
Four blokes in suits and shortish hair blasting out short two or three minute songs with Wilko manicly moving round the stage. Came out with my double denim 😁 soaked through with sweat. RIP Wilko Johnson.
Logged

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
A short clip of Wilko describing his playing style:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tFLaVOKzQPc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tFLaVOKzQPc</a>
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Oh no. First David now Wilko. Sad day all around
Unique in so man ways. Great guitarist and great character. RIP
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Had to google who he was and just discovered he played one of the most menacing characters in Game Of Thrones.



RIP.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Aaah Wilko, saw him and the Solid Senders at Knebworth at the same time we were tonking City 4-1 at Maine Road, those were indeed the days.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
what a legend - Dr. Feelgood - what a band they were
... Luckily it found its way onto youtube

Great movie, like he says "I was Lee's lieutenant or berserker" -  so true  ;D

RIP Wilko
