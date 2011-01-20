« previous next »
The Dead Musicians tribute thread

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
July 16, 2022, 08:09:08 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on July 15, 2022, 11:46:05 pm
I was looking for this thread earlier when I saw the news. Only 58 I think. RIP

He was yeah.  Nothing about being ill but they're touring again so I hope he's not been back on the smack 😔
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
August 7, 2022, 09:00:23 am
Judith Durham of The Seekers has died, aged 79.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
August 8, 2022, 08:48:23 pm
RIP Olivia Newton John.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
August 8, 2022, 08:58:32 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on August  8, 2022, 08:48:23 pm
RIP Olivia Newton John.

Just seen this, I'm stunned 😥
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
August 9, 2022, 12:33:33 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cLi8fTlDEag" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cLi8fTlDEag</a>
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
August 9, 2022, 01:24:43 pm
sad day
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
August 9, 2022, 07:08:45 pm
RIP Darryl Hunt, Bass player from The Pogues.
Legendary band.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
August 10, 2022, 08:28:05 am
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on August  9, 2022, 07:08:45 pm
RIP Darryl Hunt, Bass player from The Pogues.
Legendary band.

Sad to hear this, was surprised by how old he was (72). Time flies...
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
August 10, 2022, 02:24:09 pm
Quote from: Sangria on August  7, 2022, 09:00:23 am
Judith Durham of The Seekers has died, aged 79.
Quote from: sinnermichael on August  8, 2022, 08:48:23 pm
RIP Olivia Newton John.

Two of Australias finest.

Just saw Bullet Train and this  classic  brought a tear to my eye (500 miles)

<a href="https://m.youtube.com/v/w_iG4H-zQx4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://m.youtube.com/v/w_iG4H-zQx4</a>
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
August 10, 2022, 05:32:09 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on August  9, 2022, 07:08:45 pm
RIP Darryl Hunt, Bass player from The Pogues.
Legendary band.

Absolutely.  Even though Darryl wasn't with the band when RS&TL was released, it's up there as one of the greatest albums of all time IMO

RIP

You just know Shane is going to outlive them all :)
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
August 11, 2022, 03:14:34 pm
Musical Youths drummer Frederick Waite Jr has died at the age of 55, his band has confirmed.

We are sad to announce the passing of Musical Youths drummer Frederick Waite Jr, the groups statement read.

Our thoughts go out to him and his family during this sad time. We have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years.

Details surrounding Waites death currently remain unknown, however, Birmingham City Council state he died on July 20.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
September 23, 2022, 08:34:46 am
RIP Stu Allan 😔

Not a musician as such but one of my earliest dance music DJs.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
September 23, 2022, 09:10:33 am
Quote from: reddebs on September 23, 2022, 08:34:46 am
RIP Stu Allan 😔

Not a musician as such but one of my earliest dance music DJs.

I remember that name - wasnt he on Key 103 or one of the other Manc radio stations? Remember my mates at school being into him.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
September 23, 2022, 09:31:27 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 23, 2022, 09:10:33 am
I remember that name - wasnt he on Key 103 or one of the other Manc radio stations? Remember my mates at school being into him.

Quite possibly Nick I didn't listen to radio then but he was big in the club's round Manchester and other Northern clubs

I remember him from Bowlers and hubby from Orbit.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
September 23, 2022, 03:55:27 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 23, 2022, 09:31:27 am
Quite possibly Nick I didn't listen to radio then but he was big in the club's round Manchester and other Northern clubs

I remember him from Bowlers and hubby from Orbit.

Bowlers! Yeah thats the same guy. We were early teens so they made do with taping his radio show!
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
September 23, 2022, 04:53:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 23, 2022, 03:55:27 pm
Bowlers! Yeah thats the same guy. We were early teens so they made do with taping his radio show!

Just a sproglet then 😂
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 02:21:03 am
RIP Coolio
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 03:02:05 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:21:03 am
RIP Coolio

That was a shock, only 59 aswell.

Gangsters Paradise was one of the first songs I loved when I was a kid.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 10:25:14 am
RIP Ramsey Lewis: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/sep/28/ramsey-lewis-obituary

Didn't even know he was still alive but what a great funky jazz piano sound he had, and apparently he was a decent guy in real life too. If you have a spare half hour, get Spotify up and listen to Another Voyage.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 10:48:12 am
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 10:58:23 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:25:14 am
RIP Ramsey Lewis: https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/sep/28/ramsey-lewis-obituary

Didn't even know he was still alive but what a great funky jazz piano sound he had, and apparently he was a decent guy in real life too. If you have a spare half hour, get Spotify up and listen to Another Voyage.

Back in the mid Sixties it was impossible to get your hands on the Dobie Gray version of the In Crowd but Ramsey Lewiss version was more gettable leading to some of us also buying Wade in the water which, if truth be known was a bit too jazz for our tastes. Didn't stop us pretending that we were into all those cool vibes though.

The joys of being fourteen.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 02:32:24 pm
RIP Coolio but as a huge Stevie Wonder fan it pisses me off how much credit Coolio gets for his rip off of Stevie's Pastime Paradise!

Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 02:47:44 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:32:24 pm
RIP Coolio but as a huge Stevie Wonder fan it pisses me off how much credit Coolio gets for his rip off of Stevie's Pastime Paradise!


Yes, that and I'll Be Missing You were massive records in the 90s but they we were just covers really.


Coolio went on wife swap (there's a programme that's dated quickly) but his girlfriend left him shortly afterwards, so that went well
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 02:55:31 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:47:44 pm

Yes, that and I'll Be Missing You were massive records in the 90s but they we were just covers really.


Coolio went on wife swap (there's a programme that's dated quickly) but his girlfriend left him shortly afterwards, so that went well

hang on - wife swap? girlfriend? i'm calling the trades description act
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 04:38:26 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:55:31 pm
hang on - wife swap? girlfriend? i'm calling the trades description act


I think Girlfriend swap sounds like they may not have been all that arsed in the first place


I remember watching the programme years ago, it was one of the first type of reality TV shows. It opened up a world of arseholes, brutally. They have been flooding in since then, but not through my TV set.
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 06:37:30 pm
It would have been Marc Bolan's 75th birthday tomorrow, he died on the 16 Sept 1977. There are few eerie premonitions surrounding Bolan's death, he said in an interview with Russell Harty he would not live to see 30, he died 2weeks before his 30th Birthday.

There was a painting by Rene Magritte called September 16, painted 1957.  On his last tour of France in early 1977 Marc visited the Louvre where he spent hours staring at this painting.

The moon in the painting depicts the same phase as the moon was on the night he died when the car his girlfriend Gloria was driving hit a tree similar to the one in the picture, in the early morning of September 16th, 1977.
 
He wrote a song called The Road I'm On (Gloria) written many years before met Gloria Jones, she was driving at the time of the crash after a night out.

The lyrics to Solid Gold Easy Action, mention picking a fox from a tree, the number plate of his Mini which hit the tree was indeed FOX.

He sang about Summer in Heaven in 77, in the single released shortly before his death.

He wrote a detailed poem about death which included the lines:

Dark earth gremlins, rootlegged hobbling
In the cryptess of my turned wound
Ill-famed fair prince, steal my lightening
Stake me with steel, for my haughtiness
Straddle my storm head with your abyss shroud.

Marc was actually killed when an steel eyebolt from the fence surrounding the tree struck him in the head.

Although every decent record collection should include the classics Electric Warrior and Slider, Marc moved into a whole new direction in 74/75 with albums like Zinc Alloy and Zip Gun but they were panned by critics and only his hard core fans bought them, shame really, because they are excellent.

My first ever gig was T.Rex in New Brighton in 1976 and I saw them twice more in 77, funny story behind that first gig, LFC related!
Re: The Dead Musicians tribute thread
Today at 06:55:15 pm
Quote from: mikeb58 on Today at 06:37:30 pm
It would have been Marc Bolan's 75th birthday tomorrow, he died on the 16 Sept 1977. There are few eerie premonitions surrounding Bolan's death, he said in an interview with Russell Harty he would not live to see 30, he died 2weeks before his 30th Birthday.

There was a painting by Rene Magritte called September 16, painted 1957.  On his last tour of France in early 1977 Marc visited the Louvre where he spent hours staring at this painting.

The moon in the painting depicts the same phase as the moon was on the night he died when the car his girlfriend Gloria was driving hit a tree similar to the one in the picture, in the early morning of September 16th, 1977.
 
He wrote a song called The Road I'm On (Gloria) written many years before met Gloria Jones, she was driving at the time of the crash after a night out.

The lyrics to Solid Gold Easy Action, mention picking a fox from a tree, the number plate of his Mini which hit the tree was indeed FOX.

He sang about Summer in Heaven in 77, in the single released shortly before his death.

He wrote a detailed poem about death which included the lines:

Dark earth gremlins, rootlegged hobbling
In the cryptess of my turned wound
Ill-famed fair prince, steal my lightening
Stake me with steel, for my haughtiness
Straddle my storm head with your abyss shroud.

Marc was actually killed when an steel eyebolt from the fence surrounding the tree struck him in the head.

Although every decent record collection should include the classics Electric Warrior and Slider, Marc moved into a whole new direction in 74/75 with albums like Zinc Alloy and Zip Gun but they were panned by critics and only his hard core fans bought them, shame really, because they are excellent.

My first ever gig was T.Rex in New Brighton in 1976 and I saw them twice more in 77, funny story behind that first gig, LFC related!

I cried when I heard he'd been killed.  I loved his music 😥
