It would have been Marc Bolan's 75th birthday tomorrow, he died on the 16 Sept 1977. There are few eerie premonitions surrounding Bolan's death, he said in an interview with Russell Harty he would not live to see 30, he died 2weeks before his 30th Birthday.



There was a painting by Rene Magritte called September 16, painted 1957. On his last tour of France in early 1977 Marc visited the Louvre where he spent hours staring at this painting.



The moon in the painting depicts the same phase as the moon was on the night he died when the car his girlfriend Gloria was driving hit a tree similar to the one in the picture, in the early morning of September 16th, 1977.



He wrote a song called The Road I'm On (Gloria) written many years before met Gloria Jones, she was driving at the time of the crash after a night out.



The lyrics to Solid Gold Easy Action, mention picking a fox from a tree, the number plate of his Mini which hit the tree was indeed FOX.



He sang about Summer in Heaven in 77, in the single released shortly before his death.



He wrote a detailed poem about death which included the lines:



Dark earth gremlins, rootlegged hobbling

In the cryptess of my turned wound

Ill-famed fair prince, steal my lightening

Stake me with steel, for my haughtiness

Straddle my storm head with your abyss shroud.



Marc was actually killed when an steel eyebolt from the fence surrounding the tree struck him in the head.



Although every decent record collection should include the classics Electric Warrior and Slider, Marc moved into a whole new direction in 74/75 with albums like Zinc Alloy and Zip Gun but they were panned by critics and only his hard core fans bought them, shame really, because they are excellent.



My first ever gig was T.Rex in New Brighton in 1976 and I saw them twice more in 77, funny story behind that first gig, LFC related!

