Musical Youth’s drummer Frederick Waite Jr has died at the age of 55, his band has confirmed.



‘We are sad to announce the passing of Musical Youth’s drummer Frederick Waite Jr,’ the group’s statement read.



‘Our thoughts go out to him and his family during this sad time. We have lost a musical legend, who inspired many young musicians over the last 40 years.’



Details surrounding Waite’s death currently remain unknown, however, Birmingham City Council state he died on July 20.